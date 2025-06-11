These 22 Affordable Revolve Finds Are Coming With Me on Vacation
Everything is so cute and costs less than $200.
One common sentiment has flooded my group chats over the last few weeks: What should I buy for the vacations I have coming up? My friends have been asking me this question nonstop as they prepare for their summers. As the diligent shopping editor that I am, I've curated a selection of under-$200 Revolve finds that, when worn together, create the perfectly packed suitcase.
I found everything from a cute summer mini dress to a pair of flip-flops that my sister has owned and loved for years. There’s also a pair of Agolde denim Bermuda shorts that I picked up for summer, as well as some affordable Nike sneakers that Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence both love—but act fast; they’re close to selling out. All of these fit perfectly with the swimsuit cover-ups that will give any year-old swimsuit collection a new life.
If you want access to the inner workings of my group chats, here’s an easy way to do it. My finds are all listed below, waiting to be added to your shopping cart (and your vacation outfit rotation).
