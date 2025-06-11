These 22 Affordable Revolve Finds Are Coming With Me on Vacation

Everything is so cute and costs less than $200.

One common sentiment has flooded my group chats over the last few weeks: What should I buy for the vacations I have coming up? My friends have been asking me this question nonstop as they prepare for their summers. As the diligent shopping editor that I am, I've curated a selection of under-$200 Revolve finds that, when worn together, create the perfectly packed suitcase.

I found everything from a cute summer mini dress to a pair of flip-flops that my sister has owned and loved for years. There’s also a pair of Agolde denim Bermuda shorts that I picked up for summer, as well as some affordable Nike sneakers that Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence both love—but act fast; they’re close to selling out. All of these fit perfectly with the swimsuit cover-ups that will give any year-old swimsuit collection a new life.

If you want access to the inner workings of my group chats, here’s an easy way to do it. My finds are all listed below, waiting to be added to your shopping cart (and your vacation outfit rotation).

X Revolve Heather Mini Dress
Stone Cold Fox
X Revolve Heather Mini Dress

I love this easy white dress.

Rio Short
LSPACE
Rio Shorts

These linen shorts are my personal favorites.

Lily Shoulder Bag
JW PEI
Lily Shoulder Bag

I just love this under-$100 shoulder bag.

Samba Og
adidas Originals
Samba OG Sneakers

The Adidas Samba trend won't go away—and I'm okay with it.

Mars Sunglasses
AIRE
Mars Sunglasses

Everyone could use a new pair of sunnies before a vacation.

Luna Rae Tote
Casa Clara
Luna Rae Tote

Basket bags are so chic.

Bling Bling Earrings
8 Other Reasons
Bling Bling Earrings

These will make any outfit way more fun.

Carla Sandal
Sam Edelman
Carla Sandals

I would wear these with a flowing white maxi dress.

Avanti Sandal
Tony Bianco
Avanti Sandals

These heeled flip-flops feel very early-aughts inspired.

Chloe Sandal
TKEES
Chloe Sandals

My sister owns these and swears by them.

Peggy Hot Short
MAJORELLE
Peggy Hot Shorts

How cute!

X Revolve Evermore Tank
Free People
X Revolve Evermore Tank

I would pair this lacy top with a pair of boxer shorts.

Butter Tank Bodysuit
Commando
Butter Tank Bodysuit

Bodysuits make everything easier.

Wink Sandal
Dolce Vita
Wink Sandals

Toe-ring sandals are everywhere right now.

Square Toe Lily Sandal
TKEES
Square Toe Lily Sandals

How cute are these bright red flip-flops?

Days End Linen Pull on Pant
Free People
Days End Linen Pull on Pants

Linen pants are a forever summer staple.

Ettie Essential Pant
AFRM
Ettie Essential Pants

Capri pants are summer's biggest trend.

Agatha Puff Midi Skirt
Damson Madder
Agatha Puff Midi Skirt

Team this with a coordinating tank top for a chic all-white outfit.

Indra Short
AGOLDE
Indra Shorts

I personally own these Agolde shorts and they're my favorite summer purchase.

Etta Chain Belt
B-Low the Belt
Etta Chain Belt

Layer this chain belt over any dress for a cool-girl look.

Portela Sarong
LSPACE
Portela Sarong

I packed this sarong away on a bachelorette trip recently and it was a hit.

V2k Run Sneaker
Nike
V2k Run Sneakers

These Nike sneakers are beloved by nearly every A-lister.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

