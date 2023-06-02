Take a Tour of Tinx's Personal Library

Social media star and new author Tinx, a.k.a. Christina Najjar, showed off her personal library in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait, our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.

In the video, Tinx revealed she's a big reader, adding, "I identified with Belle the Disney Princess when I was little because I was jealous of her book collection." As an adult, she keeps her own book collection stocked with memoirs, self-help titles, and classic literature. One such title she "absolutely adores" is Diane von Furstenberg's memoir The Woman I Wanted to Be. "It gave me so much practical advice about life and I just really relate to her," she explained. Other favorites of Tinx's include Ernest Hemingway's The Sun Also Rises (her copy may or may not have been stolen from her university library); If In Doubt, Wash Your Hair by Anya Hindmarch; and the book that she credits to her survival in the entertainment industry, The Daily Laws by Robert Greene.

Another favorite on Tinx's shelf is a recent addition: her own book, The Shift. The guidebook on self-esteem and dating was born from Tinx's own dating "misadventures" of her twenties and all of the lessons she's learned along the way. "I just think it's so important for all women to know their worth when they go into the dating world," she said. "It's something I really wish I had when I was younger."

To learn about Tinx's favorite authors, her favorite place to read, and the book she wants to be adapted into a movie, watch Tinx's full Shelf Portrait video, above, then order some of her favorite books for yourself, below.