Netflixing has basically become our official national pastime. Every year, the streaming giant makes itself a more and more indispensable part of our entertainment diet, creating amazing original must-watch content. First there was House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, then Glow and Stranger Things, and now, in 2018, we have Netflix to thank for shows like Queer Eye and Maniac. Haven't watched those yet? Well curl up on the couch because you have some binging to do. Here are the best original series Netflix put out into the world this year.
1
'The End of the F**king World'
Premiered: January 5, 2018
Starring: Alex Lawther, Jessica Barden, Gemma Whelan, Wunmi Mosaku, Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley, Navin Chowdhry, and Barry Ward
What it's about, according to Netflix: "A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comic series based on a graphic novel."
2
'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman'
Premiered: January 12, 2018
Starring: David Letterman and a slew of bold-faced names who...need no introduction
What it's about, according to Netflix: "TV legend David Letterman teams up with fascinating global figures for in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions in this monthly talk show."
3
'Altered Carbon'
Premiered: February 2, 2018
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Chris Conner, Dichen Lachman, Ato Essandoh, Kristin Lehman, Trieu Tran, and Renée Elise Goldsberry
What it's about, according to Netflix: "A new series set more than 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel."
4
'Queer Eye'
Premiered: February 7, 2018
Starring: Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness
What it's about, according to Netflix: "With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again...one makeover at a time."
5
'Everything Sucks!'
Premiered: February 16, 2018
Starring: Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Rio Mangini, Quinn Liebling, Sydney Sweeney, and Elijah Stevenson
What it's about, according to Netflix: "Two groups of high school misfits—the AV club and the drama club—collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon."
6
'Seven Seconds'
Premiered: February 23, 2018
Starring: Clare-Hope Ashitey, Beau Knapp, Michael Mosley, David Lyons, Russell Hornsby, Raúl Castillo, Patrick Murney, Zackary Momoh, Michelle Veintimilla, and Regina King
What it's about, according to Netflix: "Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop."
7
'Collateral'
Premiered: March 9, 2018
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Nathaniel Martello-White, Jeany Spark, Nicola Walker, John Simm, Billie Piper, and Hayley Squires
What it's about, according to Netflix: "Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a tangled conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers, and spies."
8
'On My Block'
Premiered: March 16, 2018
Starring: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Ronni Hawk
What it's about, according to Netflix: "This comedy series follows a diverse group of teenage friends as they confront the challenges of growing up in gritty inner-city Los Angeles."
9
'Lost In Space'
Premiered: April 13, 2018
Starring: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey
What it's about, according to Netflix: "Stranded light years from their destination, the Robinson family must come together to survive. A new drama series based on the 1960s sci-fi classic."
10
'The Rain'
Premiered: May 4, 2018
Starring: Jannik Tai Mosholt, Lasse Kyed Rasmussen, Marie Østerbye, Poul Berg, and Mette Heeno.
What it's about, according to Netflix: "Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia's population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety—and answers."
11
'Disenchantment'
Premiered: August 17, 2018
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, Billy West, Noel Fielding, and Sharon Horgan
What it's about, according to Netflix: "This animated series from Matt Groening follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion, and her personal demon."
12
'Maniac'
Premiered: September 21, 2018
Starring: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sonoya Mizuno, Gabriel Byrne, and Sally Field
What it's about, according to Netflix: "Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this remake of a Norwegian dark-comedy series about an institutionalized man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams."
13
'Made In Mexico'
Premiered: September 28, 2018
Starring: Shanik Aspe, Roby Checa, Columba Diaz, Pepe Diaz, Carlos Giron Longoria, Hanna Jaff, Kitzia Mitre, Chantal Trujillo, and Liz Woodburn
What it's about, according to Netflix: "These Mexico City socialites may lead opulent lives, but a peek behind the curtain reveals a tangled web of intrigue, envy, and personal struggles."
14
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'
Premieres: October 26, 2018
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, and Tati Gabrielle
What it's about, according to Netflix: "Imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft."
