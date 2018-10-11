Netflixing has basically become our official national pastime. Every year, the streaming giant makes itself a more and more indispensable part of our entertainment diet, creating amazing original must-watch content. First there was House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, then Glow and Stranger Things, and now, in 2018, we have Netflix to thank for shows like Queer Eye and Maniac. Haven't watched those yet? Well curl up on the couch because you have some binging to do. Here are the best original series Netflix put out into the world this year.