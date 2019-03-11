If you claim you watch The Bachelor because you love seeing people fall in love, I have a lake in a desert to sell you. Ninety percent of the time, we watch for the drama, and the drama alone. Putting 30 people in a room and having them compete to find love is pretty much prime for dramatic impact, and the producers don't shy away from that. Some drama is better than others, of course, but the best drama stems from the breakups. While the Bachelor franchise can claim a few successful relationships, when the lovebirds do end things, many happen either off-camera or are rather uneventful. But not here—here we've got the 20 most dramatic on-camera breakups in Bachelor history.Pass the popcorn.