Who's Who on Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Surprise! A couple of them are Instagram models.

By Bianca Rodriguez

Much like the rest of the country, you're probably bingeing (or already done with) Netflix's newest dating reality show, Too Hot To Handle. It's everything you love or hate to love in reality TV: hot people, beaches, secret cameras, people saying questionable things that make you wonder if your brain is turning to mush, and slow-mos of people in bathing suits.

But this isn't any old reality show. The premise rests on 10 to 14 singles being told by a bot named Lana (like your pal Alexa) that they can't have sex, kiss, or get into any kind of funny business. If they decide to get frisky, their grand prize of $100,000 decreases in value based on the sexual act they commit. The horror!

So who are these beautiful people who would sign up to do this on national television? We thought you'd ask...

We did a little (OK, a lot) of snooping around the Internet to get all the cast details, from their ages to hometowns, that you likely are thirsting after. You're welcome for saving you from the inevitable thumb cramp that would come from the Instagram scroll in your future. Here's what you should know about the Too Hot To Handle cast.

Chloe Veitch

Location: Essex, England

Age: 21

What We Know: Chloe is a model. She was previously crowned the U.K. and worldwide winner of the Top Models pageant.

David Birtwistle
View this post on Instagram

The lifestyle effect . Last week I was Coaching the @heliosretreats In Bahamas and not once did I feel hungry. . We were training 3x per day plus yoga and eating very conservative meals. I was actually eating less than normal, yet moving a lot more. . Strange that I wasn’t hungry though. . It’s caused by being active. . When we move, we don’t get hungry as much so it’s a double whammy when we are in a cold country, sitting behind a desk. . We get more hungry and we are moving less. . The solution is to try and do as much as you can while moving and eat foods that fill you up as much as possible. . High fibre, complex carbs, lean protein, varied flavours, spreading your calories out equally through the day. . I guess what I’m saying is, get me back to The Bahamas 🇧🇸 . #actionsreflectpriorities . #fitness #abs #onlinecoaching #nutritionconsultant #nutrition #nutritionist #bahamas #helios

A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - David (@david.birtwistle) on

Location: Wigan, England

Age: 28

What We Know: The former rugby player is the founder of a performance coaching company called Endeavour Life. He also really likes long Instagram captions.

Francesca Farago

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Age: 26

What We Know: She's a full-time Instagram influencer, who may or may not have dated Diplo. She's definitely the one to watch.

Sharron Townsend

Location: Camden, New Jersey

Age: 25

What We Know: The personal trainer is also a professional kids’ wrestling coach, which totally makes sense since he used to be on the wrestling team in high school.

Haley Cureton
View this post on Instagram

Almost died taking this but it’s fine

A post shared by Haley Cureton (@haley.cure) on

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Age: 22

What We Know: She's currently a student at University of North Florida and is pretty quiet when it comes to posting on social media.

Harry Jowsey

Location: Queensland, Australia

Age: 22

What We Know: He has an inactive YouTube Channel and also runs a Sunglass company, Kensngtn, where he just dropped a whole new collection featuring his fellow cast members.

Ronda Paul

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Age: 25

What We Know: Rhonda is the mother to a little boy. Of course they do cute mom and son things!

Kelechi 'Kelz' Dyke

Location: London, UK

Age: 27

What We Know: He plays for the football team, Warriors, in South London. He's also a senior consultant at a staffing agency, according to his LinkedIn.

Nicole O'Brien

Location: Cork, Ireland

Age: 20

What We Know: She has a crazy good singing voice and moved to London since filming ended on the show.

Matthew Smith

Location: Highland Ranch, Colorado

Age: 29

What We Know: This isn't Matthew's first time on a reality show. In 2014 he was on the 21st season of America's Next Top Model. Have we mentioned he's also been on New Girl?

Kori Sampson
View this post on Instagram

Running out of photos

A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - Kori (@korisampson) on

Location: Hertfordshire, England

Age: 22

What We Know: He has his own website featuring workout and eating tips for those looking for a little bit of fitspo.

Lydia Clyma
View this post on Instagram

🎆🎆🎆

A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - LYDIA 🦋 (@lydiaclyma) on

Location: Portsmouth, England

Age: 22

What We Know: Lydia is a model and ring presenter girl for boxing matches. She's previously been proposed to on the reality TV show The Weekender: Boat Party, and she appeared on the reality show Sex Clinic, where she discussed her sexual history.

Bryce Hirschberg

Location: Venice, California

Age: 29

What We Know: His version of a "house" is his boat, and he also has his own IMDB page filled with various projects he has acted in or directed.

Madison Wyborny

Location: Los Angeles, California

Age: 20

What We Know: Madison is a swimsuit model! On a dating reality show! Who would've guessed?

