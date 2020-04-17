Much like the rest of the country, you're probably bingeing (or already done with) Netflix's newest dating reality show, Too Hot To Handle. It's everything you love or hate to love in reality TV: hot people, beaches, secret cameras, people saying questionable things that make you wonder if your brain is turning to mush, and slow-mos of people in bathing suits.

But this isn't any old reality show. The premise rests on 10 to 14 singles being told by a bot named Lana (like your pal Alexa) that they can't have sex, kiss, or get into any kind of funny business. If they decide to get frisky, their grand prize of $100,000 decreases in value based on the sexual act they commit. The horror!

So who are these beautiful people who would sign up to do this on national television? We thought you'd ask...

We did a little (OK, a lot) of snooping around the Internet to get all the cast details, from their ages to hometowns, that you likely are thirsting after. You're welcome for saving you from the inevitable thumb cramp that would come from the Instagram scroll in your future. Here's what you should know about the Too Hot To Handle cast.