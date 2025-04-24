Meet the 'Battle Camp' Cast
Netflix's toughest reality show alumni face off in the new competition series.
Perfect Match may still be a few months away, but the Netflix Reality Universe is starting summer early with the debut of Battle Camp. The streaming giant's latest reality TV show, hosted by former NFL star Taylor Lewan, is a good old-fashioned competition in which reality alums go head-to-head in physical and social challenges for a chance to win $250,000.
Upon arrival in the series, the campers are divided into teams to compete in games like relay races and obstacle courses. The winning team gets immunity from elimination and gets to choose three players for a grueling punishment round (think wall-sits and Fear Factor). At the end of each round, campers vote for which names to add to the elimination wheel; unlucky players can have their names added several times. Once the wheel is spun, whoever it lands on is eliminated, until the last camper standing walks away with the whole pot.
For the contestants, Netflix recruited standout faces from their most popular series, from dating shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, to competitions like The Mole and Squid Game: The Challenge, to even two pairs of luxury realtors and champion cheerleaders. Below, read on for everything to know about the all-star cast of Battle Camp.
Avori
Age: 28
Reality Resumé: The Mole season 1
Offscreen Job: Professional gamer
Special Skills: Strategy
Instagram: @avoristrib
Bri
Age: 27
Reality Resumé: Too Hot to Handle season 6 winner
Offscreen Job: Modeling
Special Skills: Appetite to win (in both games and love)
Instagram: @thebriannabalram
Chase
Age: 28
Reality Resumé: Too Hot to Handle season 2, Perfect Match season 1, Pop the Balloon
Offscreen Job: Pro boxer
Special Skills: Physical strength
Instagram: @chasedemoor
Gabi
Age: 27
Reality Resumé: Cheer
Offscreen Job: Cheer coach; influencer
Special Skills: Cool under pressure
Instagram: @gabibutler1617
Georgia
Age: 28
Reality Resumé: Too Hot to Handle season 3, Perfect Match season 1
Offscreen Job: Influencer; certified midwife
Special Skills: Most charming
Instagram: @georgiahassarati
Gio
Age: 37
Reality Resumé: Selling The OC
Offscreen Job: Luxury realtor
Special Skills: Cutthroat strategy
Instagram: @giovannehelou
Irina
Age: 28
Reality Resumé: Love is Blind season 4
Offscreen Job: Event planner; business owner
Special Skills: Positive outlook
Instagram: @irina_solo
Kyle
Age: 33
Reality Resumé: The Circle season 6
Offscreen Job: Motivational speaker; former pro basketball player
Special Skills: Loyal to a fault
Instagram: @kylefullerofficial
Lexi
Age: 29
Reality Resumé: The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Offscreen Job: Content creator
Special Skills: Brains and brawn
Instagram: @lexicgoldberg
Lorenzo
Age: 28
Reality Resumé: Squid Game: The Challenge season 1
Offscreen Job: Content creator; former private equity asset manager
Special Skills: Self-preservation
Instagram: @only.lorenzo
Louis
Age: 24
Reality Resumé: Too Hot to Handle seasons 5 and 6
Offscreen Job: Influencer
Special Skills: Mr. Congeniality
Instagram: @louis_russell
Morgan
Age: 27
Reality Resumé: Cheer
Offscreen Job: Influencer
Special Skills: Former champion
Instagram: @morgannlyn
Nick
Age: 31
Reality Resumé: The Circle season 3 and Perfect Match season 1
Offscreen Job: Senior product manager; content creator
Special Skills: Ivy League grad and gym rat
Instagram: @nickuhlenhuth
Polly
Age: 38
Reality Resumé: Selling The OC
Offscreen Job: Luxury realtor
Special Skills: Positive attitude
Instagram: @pollybrindle
Quori-Tyler (QT)
Age: 27
Reality Resumé: The Circle season 6
Offscreen Job: Content creator; former NBA and NFL dancer
Special Skills: Mental fortitude
Instagram: @quorityler
Shubham
Age: 29
Reality Resumé: The Circle season 1 and season 5
Offscreen Job: Product manager; content creator
Special Skills: Everyone's best friend
Instagram: @shubham_goell
Tony
Age: 25
Reality Resumé: The Mole season 2
Offscreen Job: VIP host; content creator
Special Skills: Ruthless villain
Instagram: @tonyyyalejandro
Trey
Age: 26
Reality Resumé: Squid Game: The Challenge season 1
Offscreen Job: Actor (Chicago Med, Utah Shakespeare Festival)
Special Skills: Strategy
Instagram: @choochootreyn
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
