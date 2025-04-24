Meet the 'Battle Camp' Cast

Netflix's toughest reality show alumni face off in the new competition series.

The cast of &#039;Battle Camp&#039; poses around a fire pit in the daytime. (L to R) Louis Russell, Trey Plutnicki, Gabi Butler, Irina Solomonova, Lorenzo Nobilio, Lexi Goldberg, Georgia Hassarati, Tony Castellanos, Avori Henderson, Gio Helou, Shubham Goel, Quori-Tyler Bullock.
(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)
Perfect Match may still be a few months away, but the Netflix Reality Universe is starting summer early with the debut of Battle Camp. The streaming giant's latest reality TV show, hosted by former NFL star Taylor Lewan, is a good old-fashioned competition in which reality alums go head-to-head in physical and social challenges for a chance to win $250,000.

Upon arrival in the series, the campers are divided into teams to compete in games like relay races and obstacle courses. The winning team gets immunity from elimination and gets to choose three players for a grueling punishment round (think wall-sits and Fear Factor). At the end of each round, campers vote for which names to add to the elimination wheel; unlucky players can have their names added several times. Once the wheel is spun, whoever it lands on is eliminated, until the last camper standing walks away with the whole pot.

For the contestants, Netflix recruited standout faces from their most popular series, from dating shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, to competitions like The Mole and Squid Game: The Challenge, to even two pairs of luxury realtors and champion cheerleaders. Below, read on for everything to know about the all-star cast of Battle Camp.

Avori

Avori Henderson in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 28

Reality Resumé: The Mole season 1

Offscreen Job: Professional gamer

Special Skills: Strategy

Instagram: @avoristrib

Bri

Bri Balram in Season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 27

Reality Resumé: Too Hot to Handle season 6 winner

Offscreen Job: Modeling

Special Skills: Appetite to win (in both games and love)

Instagram: @thebriannabalram

Chase

Chase Demoor in Season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 28

Reality Resumé: Too Hot to Handle season 2, Perfect Match season 1, Pop the Balloon

Offscreen Job: Pro boxer

Special Skills: Physical strength

Instagram: @chasedemoor

Gabi

Gabi Butler in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 27

Reality Resumé: Cheer

Offscreen Job: Cheer coach; influencer

Special Skills: Cool under pressure

Instagram: @gabibutler1617

Georgia

Georgia Hassarati in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 28

Reality Resumé: Too Hot to Handle season 3, Perfect Match season 1

Offscreen Job: Influencer; certified midwife

Special Skills: Most charming

Instagram: @georgiahassarati

Gio

Gio Helou in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 37

Reality Resumé: Selling The OC

Offscreen Job: Luxury realtor

Special Skills: Cutthroat strategy

Instagram: @giovannehelou

Irina

Irina Solomonova in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 28

Reality Resumé: Love is Blind season 4

Offscreen Job: Event planner; business owner

Special Skills: Positive outlook

Instagram: @irina_solo

Kyle

Kyle Fuller in Season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 33

Reality Resumé: The Circle season 6

Offscreen Job: Motivational speaker; former pro basketball player

Special Skills: Loyal to a fault

Instagram: @kylefullerofficial

Lexi

Lexi Goldberg in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 29

Reality Resumé: The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Offscreen Job: Content creator

Special Skills: Brains and brawn

Instagram: @lexicgoldberg

Lorenzo

Lorenzo Nobilio in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 28

Reality Resumé: Squid Game: The Challenge season 1

Offscreen Job: Content creator; former private equity asset manager

Special Skills: Self-preservation

Instagram: @only.lorenzo

Louis

Louis Russell in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 24

Reality Resumé: Too Hot to Handle seasons 5 and 6

Offscreen Job: Influencer

Special Skills: Mr. Congeniality

Instagram: @louis_russell

Morgan

Morgan Simianer in Season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 27

Reality Resumé: Cheer

Offscreen Job: Influencer

Special Skills: Former champion

Instagram: @morgannlyn

Nick

Nick Uhlenhuth in Season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 31

Reality Resumé: The Circle season 3 and Perfect Match season 1

Offscreen Job: Senior product manager; content creator

Special Skills: Ivy League grad and gym rat

Instagram: @nickuhlenhuth

Polly

Polly Brindle in Season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 38

Reality Resumé: Selling The OC

Offscreen Job: Luxury realtor

Special Skills: Positive attitude

Instagram: @pollybrindle

Quori-Tyler (QT)

Quori-Tyler Bullock in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 27

Reality Resumé: The Circle season 6

Offscreen Job: Content creator; former NBA and NFL dancer

Special Skills: Mental fortitude

Instagram: @quorityler

Shubham

Shubham Goel in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 29

Reality Resumé: The Circle season 1 and season 5

Offscreen Job: Product manager; content creator

Special Skills: Everyone's best friend

Instagram: @shubham_goell

Tony

Tony Castellanos in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 25

Reality Resumé: The Mole season 2

Offscreen Job: VIP host; content creator

Special Skills: Ruthless villain

Instagram: @tonyyyalejandro

Trey

Trey Plutnicki in season 1 of Battle Camp.

(Image credit: Camila Jurado/Netflix)

Age: 26

Reality Resumé: Squid Game: The Challenge season 1

Offscreen Job: Actor (Chicago Med, Utah Shakespeare Festival)

Special Skills: Strategy

Instagram: @choochootreyn

