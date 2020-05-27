The 'Love Life' HBO Max Cast Has a Mix of New and Old Faces
HBO Max, the new streaming platform that includes HBO classics in addition to new original series, has officially launched today. One of those original shows includes Love Life, a rom-com anthology series airing every Wednesday about one woman's journey from first love to last love. The series stars Anna Kendrick as Darby Carter, whose love life we follow throughout the 10-episode season, as well as other actors you may (or may not!) recognize. Get to know the cast of Love Life, ahead, and sign up for an HBO Max subscription here.
We don't need to tell you that Anna Kendrick, 34, is the most recognizable actor in the series. Best known for her role as Beca in Pitch Perfect, Kendrick stars as main character Darby in Love Life.
Though you'll only be hearing her voice as narrator, Lesley Manville, 64, is a British actress known for her extensive acting career in films like All or Nothing (2002), Maleficent (2014), and Ordinary Love (2019).
You may know Zoë Chao, 34, from her role in Facebook Watch's Strangers, Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019), and The High Note (2020). In Love Life, she plays Darby's friend slash roommate.
Peter Vack, 33, appears as Sara's longterm partner, Jim, in Love Life. From 2011-12, Vack portrayed Jason Strider in the MTV series, I Just Want My Pants Back.
Sasha Compére plays Mallory, Darby's roommate and friend. Compére most recently appeared in Netflix's Uncorked (2020).
Scoot McNairy, 42, has a recurring role in Love Life as Bradley Field and has been featured in lots of major films including Argo (2012), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Gone Girl (2014), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
•••
For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.