Today's Top Stories
1
White Jeans You'll Look Amazing In
2
The Making of Dawson's Creek's Most Iconic Couple
3
What to Buy From Outdoor Voices' OV Extra Sale
4
The Best New Books to Curl Up With This Summer
5
Beauty Intel From Abroad

The 'Love Life' HBO Max Cast Has a Mix of New and Old Faces

'love life' on hbo max
HBO Max

HBO Max, the new streaming platform that includes HBO classics in addition to new original series, has officially launched today. One of those original shows includes Love Life, a rom-com anthology series airing every Wednesday about one woman's journey from first love to last love. The series stars Anna Kendrick as Darby Carter, whose love life we follow throughout the 10-episode season, as well as other actors you may (or may not!) recognize. Get to know the cast of Love Life, ahead, and sign up for an HBO Max subscription here.

love life on hbo max
HBO Max
Anna Kendrick as Darby

We don't need to tell you that Anna Kendrick, 34, is the most recognizable actor in the series. Best known for her role as Beca in Pitch Perfect, Kendrick stars as main character Darby in Love Life.

1 of 6
the academy of motion picture arts sciences hosts an official academy screening of phantom thread
Lars NikiGetty Images
Lesley Manville as the Narrator

Though you'll only be hearing her voice as narrator, Lesley Manville, 64, is a British actress known for her extensive acting career in films like All or Nothing (2002), Maleficent (2014), and Ordinary Love (2019).

2 of 6
love life on hbo max
HBO Max
Zoë Chao as Sara Yang

You may know Zoë Chao, 34, from her role in Facebook Watch's Strangers, Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019), and The High Note (2020). In Love Life, she plays Darby's friend slash roommate.

3 of 6
love life on hbo max
HBO Max
Peter Vack as Jim

Peter Vack, 33, appears as Sara's longterm partner, Jim, in Love Life. From 2011-12, Vack portrayed Jason Strider in the MTV series, I Just Want My Pants Back.

4 of 6
west hollywood, california july 10 sasha compère attends the moms mamarazzievent with laura marano, vanessa marano and alyson noel to celebrate their new film saving zoe at the london hotel on july 10, 2019 in west hollywood, california photo by tibrina hobsongetty images
Tibrina HobsonGetty Images
Sasha Compére as Mallory

Sasha Compére plays Mallory, Darby's roommate and friend. Compére most recently appeared in Netflix's Uncorked (2020).

5 of 6
HBO Max
Scoot McNairy as Bradley Field

Scoot McNairy, 42, has a recurring role in Love Life as Bradley Field and has been featured in lots of major films including Argo (2012), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Gone Girl (2014), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

•••

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

6 of 6
Next
28 'Killing Eve' Fashion Moments That Left Us Dead
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From TV Shows We're Obsessed With
Will There Be a Season Two of 'Sweet Magnolias'?
The Making of Dawson's Creek's Most Iconic Couple
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
SoftBadBoys Are Here to Ruin Your Life
Michael Jordan's Oldest Also Played Basketball
'Hollywood' Is for the Dreamers, Not the Critics
What Happened to the Real Rock Hudson?
The Real Icons of 'Hollywood'
When You Need a Laugh, Try One of These Shows
The Must-Watch TV Shows of 2020
Jodie Comer on Playing TV's Chicest Assassin