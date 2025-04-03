Netflix's reality TV slate has trended toward maximum drama thus far this year, from Love Is Blind and Temptation Island to Million Dollar Secret. Thankfully, Love on the Spectrum is back for another season of heartwarming romances.

Originally a spin-off of the 2019 Australian docuseries of the same name, Netflix's Love on the Spectrum has grown into an Emmy-winning phenomenon in its own right as neurodivergent young adults navigate their romantic lives with the help of coach Jennifer Cook. Released on April 2, 2025, season 3 brings back several of the romance series's fan favorites, longstanding couples, and two newcomers ready to find love.

Below, learn more about the returning and new stars of Love on the Spectrum, including which seasons to watch to follow their journeys.

Abbey

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 26; L.A., CA

Seasons: 1-3

In a Relationship? Dating David.

Abbey has been a fan favorite since debuting in season 1, when the Disney enthusiast and animal lover was already running a popular TikTok account and a hat-making business. She found love with her boyfriend David on the show, and they've been inseparable for the past four years. Season 3 follows them as they continue their romance.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instagram: @hatsbyabbey

Adán

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 27; San Diego, CA

Seasons: 1-3

In a Relationship? Dating Dani

Adán has been a member of the Spectrum cast since he and Dani met at a speed-dating event in season 1. Though their relationship was a slow burn at first, the pair celebrates their anniversary and explores new levels of intimacy in the new season. Off-camera, Adán is an "aspiring voice actor and graphic designer," per his Instagram bio.

Instagram: @mrcorreaadan

Connor

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 25; Atlanta, GA

Seasons: 2-3

Single or Relationship? Single.

Connor arrived on the show in season 2 as a first-time dater who learned how about the effort it takes to pursue a relationship. Though things didn't work out with Emily, he returns in season 3 a more confident dater, with the continued support of his mother and three siblings.

Instagram: @connortomlinson5

Dani

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 29; L.A., CA

Seasons: 1-3

Single or Relationship? Dating Adán.

Dani is a talented artist who founded her own company, DaniMation Entertainment at just 11-years-old. In addition to producing animated films, she teaches classes for children on the autism spectrum. After arriving on Spectrum with very particular ideas about romance, she finds a connection that's less "rom-com" and more "real" with Adán.

Instagram: @danibowman1

David

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 30; L.A., CA

Seasons: 1-3

Single or Relationship? Dating Abbey.

After two seasons on Spectrum as Abbey's boyfriend, season 3 sees the couple discuss the next stage of their relationship, including possible marriage and kids. Off-screen, David works at Beverly Hills City Hall and is the son of celebrity attorney Alan Isaacman.

Instagram: @david_loveonthespectrum

James

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 36; Boston

Seasons: 1-3

Single or Relationship? Single.

James is another fan-favorite from season 1 who won viewers over with his polite and tenacious dating style. Though the proud nerd has had relationships on and off-screen since the show began, James returns in season 3 with hopes to find his dream partner.

Instagram: @jamesbjones87

Kaelynn

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 27; Greenville, SC

Seasons: 1

Single or Relationship? Single.

Kaelynn, a behavioral therapist for autistic children, is still one of the series' most popular alumni, even though she only appeared in season 1. Since then, the autism advocate has maintained her popular social media presence, and she wrote a book titled Life on the Bridge.

Instagram: @kaelynnvp

Madison

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 27; Santa Rosa, CA, and Sudbury, MA

Seasons: 3

Single or Relationship? Single.

Madison, a newcomer in season 3, is a Disney, American Girl, and crafting enthusiast who lives in Florida near her family during Love on the Spectrum's filming. She told Tudum in an interview that Abbey and David's love story inspired her to come on the show herself. She's looking for someone as adventurous and outgoing as she is.

Instagram: @madison_marilla

Pari

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 22; Boston, MA

Seasons: 3

Single or Relationship? Single.

Pari is another newcomer in season 3 who is sexually fluid and interested in dating women during her time on the show. Her many hobbies include "railfanning (another term for trainspotting), singing, drawing, animating, playing video games, and sewing doll dresses." According to Tudum, she wants to "challenge stereotypes" and show that "age and gender do not matter."

Instagram: @purpleprincesspari

Tanner

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A/L: 25; Clemson, SC

Seasons: 2, 3

Single or Relationship? Single.

After leaving season 2 single, Tanner returns to Spectrum in season 3, determined to continue living life to the fullest. He also wants to show viewers that "autistic people are not always stuck being the same way...we grow and change just like everyone else."

Instagram: @tannerwiththe_tism

Jennifer Cook

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Jennifer Cook is the neurodiversity expert and dating coach for the Love on the Spectrum cast. The author, presenter, and consultant began writing books on autism after she was diagnosed in 2011. She holds degrees from Brown and Columbia Universities and has spoken around the globe, for audiences including the White House and the National Institutes of Health.