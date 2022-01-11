How to Watch 'Yellowjackets,' the Addictive Showtime Hit

Yellowjackets has become the rarest of things in prestige television: a word-of-mouth hit, which I know because I've been running my mouth about Yellowjackets for weeks. The hit series takes a well-done trope—beautiful teenage girls left to their own devices—and puts an edgy, '90s-inspired spin on it by dropping a handful of soccer stars in the Canadian wilderness and leaving them there for 19 months. Some of them make it, some of them don't, and a few we pick up with in a parallel timeline a quarter-century later, making for an unmissable meditation on trauma and grief. So how can you watch Yellowjackets, coming from someone who lives by Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max and spent a good 30 minutes trying to figure it out?

Well, let me make it easy for you: You'll need a paid subscription to Showtime, either through a network TV subscription or a standalone Showtime streaming subscription. However! Showtime does offer a 30-day free trial, which should be more than enough time to watch the entire season of Yellowjackets (the final episode of the first season comes out mid-January). While you're there, you might as well catch up on Showtime's other hit shows, including Ziwe, Dexter: New Blood, Billions, and older favorites like The Affair, which single-handedly got me through the first six months of lockdown.

get a 30-day Showtime trial

If you have a network TV subscription, it's even easier. Just download the Showtime Anytime app on your favorite device—television, tablet, even your phone—and log in with your TV credentials. Do not use the Showtime Anytime app if you want the 30-day free trial, which yours truly did because yours truly is not brilliant with technology. It is a testament to Yellowjackets that I eventually found my way back to the free trial (and the regular Showtime app that works with said free trial) and am endlessly grateful I did, because Yellowjackets is the anecdote to January blues. I'm calling it.

Say it with me: There is no book club?? (Or, you know, say it with me once you've finished the first nine episodes. I'll hang on.)