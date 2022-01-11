11 New Korean TV Shows on Netflix to Catch in 2022

Some days, it feels like there will never enough time to watch all of the K-dramas out there. Since Korean entertainment became a worldwide phenomenon, there have been more and more dramas and movies to check out, actors to fall in love with, and articles urging you to watch the latest Korean hit. Luckily for anyone who's caught up (and sorry for those whose lists are just growing), Netflix has already released the beginning of this year's Korean TV lineup.

Following the international popularity of shows like Kingdom, Sweet Home, and Squid Game, Netflix is doubling down on the themes and stars that have put Korean entertainment on the map. From zombie thrillers and heartwrenching romances to the return of Song Joong-ki and Park Hae-soo, here are the Korean shows on Netflix to add to your must-watch list.

'The Silent Sea'

This sci-fi drama did come out in December, but it's worth a reminder if it got lost in the holiday shuffle. Superstars Bae Doona and Gong Yoo lead a team of soldiers and scientists who undertake a space mission to an abandoned lunar base. When they crash land, the group has to discover the mystery of the base and try to survive.

Premiere: Dec. 24

'All Of Us Are Dead'

Combining two of the subjects K-dramas do best—high school and zombies—All of Us Are Dead follows a group of students who get trapped inside their school in the midst of a virus outbreak. The eight-episode season will show the students finding love and friendship amidst the chaos.

Premiere: Jan. 28

'Juvenile Justice'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kim Hye-soo from Hyena will lead another crime show this year. In Juvenile Justice, Kim plays a judge who is infamous for not liking juvenile defenders after she was a victim of a crime in her youth. When she gets appointed to a juvenile court, her experiences shift her perspective and she discovers what it means to be an adult.

Premiere: January (day TBD)

'Money Heist'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Several hit international shows have been remade into stunning Korean dramas. The latest Korean remake will tackle Netflix's Spanish hit Money Heist, which recently aired its fifth season. For this new version, Squid Game's Park Hae-soo will star as jewel thief Berlin, in a story that's similar to the original, but with several twists.

Premiere: TBD

'Our Blues'

(Image credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Details are largely under wraps about this romance drama, which will follow residents finding love on the island of Jeju. What we do know is that the cast is stacked, including Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun, Hometown Cha Cha Cha's Shin Min-ah, and Parasite's Lee Jung-eun.

Premiere: TBD

'The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate'

(Image credit: Visual China Group via Getty Images)

In his next highly-anticipated drama after Vincenzo, Song Joong-ki will star in a revenge story involving a fictional chaebol family, owners of a large business conglomerate. After the family frames one of their loyal workers for embezzlement, the worker dies and gets reincarnated as the youngest son. The boy then sets out to take over the entire chaebol family for revenge.

Premiere: TBD

'The Sound of Magic'

(Image credit: Netflix)

This paranormal drama follows Yoon A-yi (Choi Sung-eun), a high school student whose parents abandoned her. She now supports herself and her sister with part-time jobs while studying. One day she meets a magician (Ji Chang-wook) who grants her wish to speed up time so she can grow up. True Beauty breakout star Hwang In-yeop will also star, as Yoon A-yi's love interest.

Premiere: TBD

'Queen of the Scene'

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Gong Hyo-jin from When the Camellia Blooms will star in this paranormal comedy about a writer who gets stuck in her own story. When Kim Ma Ri, known for the shocking twists in her stories, gets trapped in her own creation, she faces several comedic situations as she tries to get back to reality.

Premiere: TBD

'Remarriage & Desires'

(Image credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

This interesting workplace drama will show the inner workings of Rex, a matchmaking service for ambitious clients who want to marry into the ranks of the elite. Starring Alice's Kim Hee-seon and Strangers from Hell's Lee Hyun-wook, Remarriage & Desires will focus on the competition between members who want to marry members of the "Black," the company's highest social ranking.

Premiere: TBD

'Suriname'

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Park Hae-soo is set to star in another thriller drama this year, this one already drawing comparisons to Narcos. In Suriname, Park will play a businessman who gets involved in an National Intelligence Service (South Korea's version of the CIA) mission to arrest a Korean drug lord in South America.

Premiere: TBD

'Glitch'

(Image credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo-bin will star in this comedy thriller. When Hong Ji-hyo's boyfriend disappears following a mysterious flash of light, she reaches out to members of the UFO community to help bring him back.

Premiere: TBD