There are two things we've learned from this round of Marie Claire's game, "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?": 1) Lily Collins and Ashley Park are terrible at trivia, and 2) they are true meilleures amies (that's "best friends" for all you non-francophiles).



In advance of the second season of Emily in Paris, the actresses tried their hand at guessing each other's childhood pets and astrological signs and first jobs...and failed miserably. But they proved that their bond goes much deeper than just co-star trivia, explaining how they instantly connected on the set of their Netflix show and have been there for each other through the good and the bad times.



"What I love about [Mindy and Emily] so much," Park said, referring to their on-screen counterparts, "[is] there's just never any judgement...I never have to do anything to feel or understood by Lily which is very, very rare."



Try not to dissolve into giggles (and then tears) along with Collins and Park while watching the video, above. Then catch season 2 of Emily in Paris, streaming on Netflix now.