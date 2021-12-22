Lily Collins and Ashley Park Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The 'Emily in Paris' actresses giggled and cried their way through this trivia game.
By Neha Prakash published
There are two things we've learned from this round of Marie Claire's game, "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?": 1) Lily Collins and Ashley Park are terrible at trivia, and 2) they are true meilleures amies (that's "best friends" for all you non-francophiles).
In advance of the second season of Emily in Paris, the actresses tried their hand at guessing each other's childhood pets and astrological signs and first jobs...and failed miserably. But they proved that their bond goes much deeper than just co-star trivia, explaining how they instantly connected on the set of their Netflix show and have been there for each other through the good and the bad times.
"What I love about [Mindy and Emily] so much," Park said, referring to their on-screen counterparts, "[is] there's just never any judgement...I never have to do anything to feel or understood by Lily which is very, very rare."
Try not to dissolve into giggles (and then tears) along with Collins and Park while watching the video, above. Then catch season 2 of Emily in Paris, streaming on Netflix now.
As Marie Claire’s senior news and culture editor, Neha oversees all things entertainment, pop culture, and current events from TV shows and movies we can’t stop bingeing to celebrities we can’t stop 'shipping. She loves a hot-take, has an extensive knowledge of award shows, and knows the astrological signs of everyone in the royal family and the 'Friends' cast. Before joining Marie Claire, she held positions at Glamour, Brides, Condé Nast, and Mashable, and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
Zendaya Showed Off a Diamond Ring on Instagram, and People Are Losing Their Minds
We have so many questions.
By Caitlin Morton
-
The 47 Best Comedy Series Ever
They'll make you laugh until your face hurts.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
'Succession' Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
Everything we know about the 'Succession' season 4 release date, trailers, and cast.
By Neha Prakash
-
Let's Unpack the 'Succession' Season 3 Finale
Tom Wambsgans has entered the chat.
By Neha Prakash
-
The 18 Best New Christmas Movies of 2021
'Tis the season...for a truly unruly amount of new holiday movies.
By Cady Drell
-
Netflix’s ‘Maid’ Helped Me Open Up About Domestic Violence
The show is being praised for its portrayal of emotional abuse and other underrepresented forms of DV.
By Linsey Maughan
-
The 'Gilmore Girls' Fan Festival Is Happening This Month
And you can spend three whole days in Stars Hollow!
By Danielle Jackson
-
Netflix's 'Making A Murderer' Spoof 'American Vandal' Is Your Go-To Binge-Watch This Week
"This isn't about d*cks, it's about the justice system."
By Katie O'Malley
-
Watch the First Trailer for Netflix's Horrifying New Docu-Series About a Murdered Nun
The Keepers comes to Netflix on May 19.
By Gina Mei
-
Judging by This First Trailer, 'Girlboss' Is Going to Be Your Next Binge-Fest
Britt Robertson stars in the series about Nasty Gal's founder.
By Alyssa Bailey