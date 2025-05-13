Lily Collins Advocates for These Underrated $110 Adidas Sneakers

She's the Adidas sneaker to Emily's bedazzled pump.

Lily Collins at the &#039;Emily In Paris&#039; Season 4 Launch in Paris on September 12, 2024
(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

With each new season, Netflix's Emily in Paris goes viral for the main character's flamboyant outfit choices. Emily Cooper fearlessly stacks conspicuous prints, colors, and textures alike, before adding the most garish accessories money can buy. The actor who plays her, on the other hand, couldn't be more different.

Lily Collins has been known to turn out a wild red carpet look every now and again, sure. But when she's off-duty, her style is a fine medley of timeless classics. Where Emily would chose a pink-and-brown checker print trench coat (and matching blouse), Collins reaches for traditional khaki and a pair of Salomons. Emily prefers her blazers brightly-colored, with a big bold print, whereas Collins typically opts for leather or neutral tweed.

And if she were taking a Saturday afternoon stroll through Italy, Emily would undoubtedly throw on an overly-dressy, rainbow-tinged outfit that marks her as an out-of-place American. Collins, however, would embrace Europe's effortless style in cool neutral layers and Adidas sneakers—as evidenced by her latest look.

American actress Lily Collins takes a break from filming 'Emily in Paris' and enjoys a stroll

Lily Collins wears Adidas sneakers and a barn jacket while out on a walk in Rome, Italy, where she's currently filming Emily in Paris Season 5.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On May 10, Collins was photographed while strolling through a park with her husband and dog in Rome, Italy, where she's currently filming Emily in Paris season 5. The actor has undoubtedly been dressing more ostentatiously on set, but in her spare time, she went completely trend-free.

Collins was the walking picture of no-fuss Euro style. She wore a charcoal gray barn jacket a white button-down, with a pair of casual khaki pants—cuffed at the hem to show off her Handball Spezial sneakers.

Womens adidas Handball Spezial Athletic Shoe - Earth Strata / Off White / Gum
Adidas
Womens Handball Spezial Athletic Shoe

The Adidas style combined luxe cool-toned brown suede with a gummy sole, to create the ultimate nondescript footwear style. Though Emily likely wouldn't touch them with a 10-foot pole (she's more of a bedazzled platform kind of girl), Collins was tapping into one of spring's biggest shoe trends.

Stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway have been sporting neutral Adidas sneakers consistently this season—a look reflected within Collins's latest 'fit. The footwear is becoming so popular, in fact, I wouldn't be surprised if Emily abandoned her favorite pumps for a pair of her own. Though hers would be brightly colored, of course.

Shop Handball Spezial Sneakers Inspired By Lily Collins

КРОССОВКИ Handball Spezial W
Adidas Originals
Women's Handball Spezial Sneakers

finishline,

Adidas Originals
Women's Handball Spezial Sneakers

Gray Handball Spezial Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gray Handball Spezial Sneakers

Green Adidas Originals Edition Handball Spezial Sneakers
Adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich
Limited Edition Handball Spezial Sneakers

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸