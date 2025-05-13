With each new season, Netflix's Emily in Paris goes viral for the main character's flamboyant outfit choices. Emily Cooper fearlessly stacks conspicuous prints, colors, and textures alike, before adding the most garish accessories money can buy. The actor who plays her, on the other hand, couldn't be more different.

Lily Collins has been known to turn out a wild red carpet look every now and again, sure. But when she's off-duty, her style is a fine medley of timeless classics. Where Emily would chose a pink-and-brown checker print trench coat (and matching blouse), Collins reaches for traditional khaki and a pair of Salomons. Emily prefers her blazers brightly-colored, with a big bold print, whereas Collins typically opts for leather or neutral tweed.

And if she were taking a Saturday afternoon stroll through Italy, Emily would undoubtedly throw on an overly-dressy, rainbow-tinged outfit that marks her as an out-of-place American. Collins, however, would embrace Europe's effortless style in cool neutral layers and Adidas sneakers—as evidenced by her latest look.

Lily Collins wears Adidas sneakers and a barn jacket while out on a walk in Rome, Italy, where she's currently filming Emily in Paris Season 5. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On May 10, Collins was photographed while strolling through a park with her husband and dog in Rome, Italy, where she's currently filming Emily in Paris season 5. The actor has undoubtedly been dressing more ostentatiously on set, but in her spare time, she went completely trend-free.

Collins was the walking picture of no-fuss Euro style. She wore a charcoal gray barn jacket a white button-down, with a pair of casual khaki pants—cuffed at the hem to show off her Handball Spezial sneakers.

The Adidas style combined luxe cool-toned brown suede with a gummy sole, to create the ultimate nondescript footwear style. Though Emily likely wouldn't touch them with a 10-foot pole (she's more of a bedazzled platform kind of girl), Collins was tapping into one of spring's biggest shoe trends.

Stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway have been sporting neutral Adidas sneakers consistently this season—a look reflected within Collins's latest 'fit. The footwear is becoming so popular, in fact, I wouldn't be surprised if Emily abandoned her favorite pumps for a pair of her own. Though hers would be brightly colored, of course.

