The holiday will look a lot different this year.
Gifts, in general, feel like the last thing that should be on our minds when we're dealing with a global pandemic, but if you have the means to still send mom a token of appreciation, watching her open up her gift on Zoom feels like the perfect way to celebrate this Mother's Day together. Instead of gifting her outdoors-y items like, you know, clothes or shoes, allow us to present a range of items she'll love to use at home. Peruse through these chic Mother's Day gift options, ahead.
Encourage mom to add Summer Fridays' R + R mask to her nighttime skincare routine. It's perfect to combat dark spots, dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles.
No mother has ever said no to a chic coffee table book—that's an ode to their special relationship and their children, nonetheless—to add to her collection.
If she's not much of a candle gal, she'll appreciate this ceramic Vitruvi diffuser that will blend in with her living room or kitchen.
Spark joy with this gold two-tier fruit basket, which will instantly become a main attraction in the kitchen.
Ever since the CDC recommended people to cover their faces when they step out in public, luxury Hermés scarves take on a whole new meaning.
Now that she's forced to do home workouts instead of heading to her boutique fitness classes, she's going to need a durable (and chic!) pair of headphones to get her through those 45-minute online classes without disturbing dad.
Speaking of home workouts, she'll also need a pretty yoga mat to practice on at home, like this reversible sun and moon pick. Bonus points if she's into astrology.
Gray Malin's Bon Voyage coaster set will instantly transport her to that trip to the Amalfi coast last summer. Once social gatherings become acceptable again, they'll be a crowd pleaser for every at-home happy hour.
There's no shame in wearing the same pajamas Monday through Friday, and she won't want to take off Lunya's washable silk set. It's machine-washable, comes in eight different colors, and is incredibly soft.
The golden rule: You can never have too many cheese boards.
Welcome to the 21st century. Your mom has definitely never played a game of Ms. Monopoly before, let alone owned the new game that celebrates women entrepreneurs and innovators. Encourage her to play it while in quarantine.
In order to avoid non-essential shipments for books, mom will get great use out of Amazon's new kindle with a built-in front light. Allow us to recommend Marie Claire's book club pick to add to her TBR list.
Mejuri's diamond bracelet is the perfect combination of luxe and understated, making it the perfect gift for mothers who don't like to attract too much attention to themselves.
Nothing says "I love you" like a customized stationary set she'll use to send notes to her friends and keep track of the important things, like what's on your birthday wish list.
If she wants to re-live her childhood, gift her this divine 10-set stack of Penguin Classics she can slide into her bookcase. Now that we're stuck inside, she may actually have the time to re-read them.
Voluspa's giant candle will make mom's home smell like a dream—for months.
Every item purchased on Saban Glassware will directly benefit the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation, which provides grants to organizations to address the health, education, welfare, empowerment, and political advancement of women and girls around the world. Every time she puts a fresh bouquet of flowers inside, she'll be reminded of that.
