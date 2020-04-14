Today's Top Stories
1
The Women Fighting to Save the World
2
The Royal Family Celebrates Easter on Instagram
3
The Unmissable Documentaries on Hulu Right Now
4
The Best PJs to Wear All Day (And Night, I Guess)
5
Celeb Colorists on How to Dye Your Hair At Home

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

17 Mother's Day Gifts She'll Love to Use at Home

The holiday will look a lot different this year.

By Rachel Epstein
Design By Morgan McMullen

Gifts, in general, feel like the last thing that should be on our minds when we're dealing with a global pandemic, but if you have the means to still send mom a token of appreciation, watching her open up her gift on Zoom feels like the perfect way to celebrate this Mother's Day together. Instead of gifting her outdoors-y items like, you know, clothes or shoes, allow us to present a range of items she'll love to use at home. Peruse through these chic Mother's Day gift options, ahead.

Summer Fridays R + R Mask
Summer Fridays Sephora
$52.00
SHOP IT

Encourage mom to add Summer Fridays' R + R mask to her nighttime skincare routine. It's perfect to combat dark spots, dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles.  

1 of 17
'Mother and Child' Coffee Table Book
Assouline
$95.00
SHOP IT

No mother has ever said no to a chic coffee table book—that's an ode to their special relationship and their children, nonetheless—to add to her collection. 

2 of 17
White Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi
$119.00
SHOP IT

If she's not much of a candle gal, she'll appreciate this ceramic Vitruvi diffuser that will blend in with her living room or kitchen. 

3 of 17
Gold Wire Two-Tier Fruit Basket
Anthropologie
$98.00
SHOP IT

Spark joy with this gold two-tier fruit basket, which will instantly become a main attraction in the kitchen. 

4 of 17
Voitures Exquises Detail Scarf
Hermés
$195.00
SHOP IT

Ever since the CDC recommended people to cover their faces when they step out in public, luxury Hermés scarves take on a whole new meaning. 

5 of 17
Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Best Buy
$349.99
SHOP IT

Now that she's forced to do home workouts instead of heading to her boutique fitness classes, she's going to need a durable (and chic!) pair of headphones to get her through those 45-minute online classes without disturbing dad.

6 of 17
Reversible Metallic Sun & Moon Yoga Mat
Gaiam
$34.98
SHOP IT

Speaking of home workouts, she'll also need a pretty yoga mat to practice on at home, like this reversible sun and moon pick. Bonus points if she's into astrology. 

7 of 17
The Bon Voyage Coaster Set
Gray Malin
$95.00
SHOP IT

Gray Malin's Bon Voyage coaster set will instantly transport her to that trip to the Amalfi coast last summer. Once social gatherings become acceptable again, they'll be a crowd pleaser for every at-home happy hour.

8 of 17
Silk Pajama Set
Lunya
$178.00
SHOP IT

There's no shame in wearing the same pajamas Monday through Friday, and she won't want to take off Lunya's washable silk set. It's machine-washable, comes in eight different colors, and is incredibly soft. 

9 of 17
Marbled Acacia Cheese Board
Anthropologie
$34.00
SHOP IT

The golden rule: You can never have too many cheese boards. 

10 of 17
Ms. Monopoly Board Game
Monopoly Amazon
$19.99
$8.88 (56% off)
SHOP IT

Welcome to the 21st century. Your mom has definitely never played a game of Ms. Monopoly before, let alone owned the new game that celebrates women entrepreneurs and innovators. Encourage her to play it while in quarantine.  

11 of 17
New Kindle
Amazon
$89.99
$59.99 (33% off)
SHOP IT

In order to avoid non-essential shipments for books, mom will get great use out of Amazon's new kindle with a built-in front light. Allow us to recommend Marie Claire's book club pick to add to her TBR list.  

12 of 17
Solo Diamond Bracelet
Mejuri
$195.00
SHOP IT

Mejuri's diamond bracelet is the perfect combination of luxe and understated, making it the perfect gift for mothers who don't like to attract too much attention to themselves. 

13 of 17
Customized Stationary Set
Papier
$69.00
SHOP IT

Nothing says "I love you" like a customized stationary set she'll use to send notes to her friends and keep track of the important things, like what's on your birthday wish list. 

14 of 17
Penguin Classics Books
Juniper Books One Kings Lane
$325.00
SHOP IT

If she wants to re-live her childhood, gift her this divine 10-set stack of Penguin Classics she can slide into her bookcase. Now that we're stuck inside, she may actually have the time to re-read them. 

15 of 17
Voluspa Giant Japonica Jar Candle
Voluspa Anthropologie
$198.00
SHOP IT

Voluspa's giant candle will make mom's home smell like a dream—for months.

16 of 17
Flora Vase
Saban Glassware
$150.00
SHOP IT

Every item purchased on Saban Glassware will directly benefit the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation, which provides grants to organizations to address the health, education, welfare, empowerment, and political advancement of women and girls  around the world. Every time she puts a fresh bouquet of flowers inside, she'll be reminded of that.

••• 

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here 

17 of 17
Next
Mother's Day Gifts Under $75 That Don't Look Cheap
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Holiday Gift Ideas of 2020
Your Dog Deserves These Adorable Gifts
19 Cute Gift Ideas for Couples in a LDR
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Your Girlfriend Will Approve of These Chic Gifts
Feminist Gifts for the Powerful Women In Your Life
Cute Gift Ideas for Every Member of Your Squad
Cute Gift Ideas for Your Work Wives
Gift Ideas for Your Sister a.k.a. Your Ride or Die
Gifts That Will Arrive On Time
24 Gifts for the Jane Austen Lover
The Most Fashionable Gifts Under $100