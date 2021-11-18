60 Gifts for Mom She'll Truly Love

From creature comforts to luxe indulgences.

gifts for mom
Sara Holzman

By

Whether you're right around the corner or live oceans apart, nobody deserves a really good gift more than your mom. You want to get her something thoughtful, something that shows her just how much she means to you—whether it's her birthday, a special anniversary, or just a regular Sunday. We've searched long and hard to find a perfect gift for just about every kind of mom, from precious trinkets and luxe indulgences to more practical finds. Surprise her with flowers, a shiny new kitchen gadget she'll actually use, or a subscription to a class or workout she'll enjoy. Ahead, our favorite gift ideas for mom that she'll really and truly love.

1/60
Longchamp Le Pliage Original Coin Purse

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Coin Purse

This cute coin purse will ensure there's no more loose change at the bottom of mom's bag.

2/60
Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Salt Cellar, Set Of 2

Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Salt Cellar, Set Of 2

Each cellar is delicately molded, detailed, and painted by hand, perfect for the mom who loves a great tablescape.

3/60
DOZYANT Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy

DOZYANT Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy

This is the no-brainer gift for bubble bath loving mamas.

4/60
Papier Mandarin Floral

Papier Mandarin Floral

Mom can jot down her thoughts or her favorite recipes in this pretty Magnolia-covered notebook.

5/60
FlowerBx Fresh Blooms

FlowerBx Fresh Blooms

Flowerbx sources the freshest flowers and delivers them straight to mom. 

6/60
La Double J Goodie Jar

La Double J Goodie Jar

Handmade in Italy, this candy colored porcelain dish is the perfect vessel for candy or jewels. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.

7/60
OffHours Homecoat

OffHours Homecoat

Help mom unwind after a long day with this ultra cozy robe coat made from French terrycloth fabric.

8/60
Jewels For Hope Blue Monochromatic Earrings

Jewels For Hope Blue Monochromatic Earrings

Mom will love these handcrafted earrings. The best part? They're made by a mother-and-daughter-run small business, Jewels for Hope, that gives a percentage of their profits to charity.

9/60
The Class The Class

The Class The Class

With a monthly subscription to The Class, mom can join in on this cathartic workout in the comfort of her own home. 

10/60
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks

This industry-favorite blush can be used on the eyes, lips, or cheeks. Ideal for any mom who's also a beauty buff.

11/60
Tod's Shearling Loafers

Tod's Shearling Loafers

These cozy loafers will keep her feet warm on chilly mornings. Made with a pebbled sole and ergonomic design, these shearling shoes can also be taken to the street.

12/60
Michael Aram Black Iris Frame

Michael Aram Black Iris Frame

Put a picture of you and your mom on show in this brass and black Iris adorned frame.

13/60
Sprout Basil Indoor Garden Kit

Sprout Basil Indoor Garden Kit

This indoor garden kit comes with a self-watering pot, making it a full-proof way to incorporate fresh basil into any meal.

14/60
Nette Spring 1998

Nette Spring 1998

Using only natural ingredients, mom can feel good about lighting  this magnolia, freesia, and neroli-scented candle in every room of the house.

15/60
Objecto Objecto H4 Hybrid Humidifier

Objecto Objecto H4 Hybrid Humidifier

She'll be impressed. A humidifier that's also attractive is hard to come by,

16/60
Silver Oak Cheers with Cabernet

Silver Oak Cheers with Cabernet

Give your vino-loving mom a bottle of Silver Oak's 2017 cabernet, wrapped especially for the holidays.

17/60
Kenwood Kenwood Bistro Apron

Kenwood Kenwood Bistro Apron

With 15 years of experience in NYC’s fashion industry focusing on tailoring and fit, Rendall Co. founder Deirdra Jones developed the perfect cook’s apron. Deep patch pockets will help mom keep her phone and cooking gadgets close by.

18/60
Janessa Leone Blanket Scarf

Janessa Leone Blanket Scarf

Crafted from Alpaca wool, this two-in-one blanket scarf is lightweight, making it the perfect layering piece for spring weather.

19/60
Rapha RCC Women's Pro Team Long Sleeve Jersey

Rapha RCC Women's Pro Team Long Sleeve Jersey

Get your Peleton-loving mom a pro sweat-wicking jersey to climb and sprint in.

20/60
Rothy's The Bucket Bag

Rothy's The Bucket Bag

Help mom stay on trend with this spacious bucket bag. The hands-free strap option will help a busy mom carry everything she needs.  

21/60
Helen Ficalora "M" Alphabet Charm With Diamond

Helen Ficalora "M" Alphabet Charm With Diamond

Tell mom you heart her with this "M" charm with diamonds.

22/60
FUJIFILM INSTAX Link Wide Smartphone Printer (Ash White)

FUJIFILM INSTAX Link Wide Smartphone Printer (Ash White)

Picture loving mamas will get instant gratification with this pocket size printer that attached to her smartphone.

23/60
Ratio Eight

Ratio Eight

If mom's a coffee loving, design aficionado, this elevated coffee maker is a must.

24/60
Leze The Label Athena Sweater

Leze The Label Athena Sweater

Crafted from recycled fishnets this cozy sweater is utterly polished and looks best when paired with the matching bottoms.

25/60
Neely and Chloe Vanity Case

Neely and Chloe Vanity Case

Personalize this sturdy vanity case with mom's initials for the perfect travel gift.

26/60
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener With Foil Cutter

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener With Foil Cutter

No more struggling with corked wine with this handy tool.

27/60
Penhaligon Babylon

Penhaligon Babylon

With notes of vanilla, cedar and saffron, this will be mom's new holiday scent.

28/60
Eberjey Gisele Printed Sleepshirt

Eberjey Gisele Printed Sleepshirt

This perfectly oversized button-down can be worn to sleep in, but looks utterly polished when your mom throws this on with her favorite pair of jeans.

29/60
Chantecaille Gold Recovery Intense Concentrate A.M./P.M.

Chantecaille Gold Recovery Intense Concentrate A.M./P.M.

Go for gold and gift mom this supercharged 24k gold treatment that will make her event more radiant.

30/60
Anova Anova Precision® Cooker

Anova Anova Precision® Cooker

Great for the mom who likes to entertain. This easy-to-use sous vide is wi-fi enabled, and will ensure a perfect cooking temp every single time. 

31/60
Allbirds Women's Wool Cardi - Natural White

Allbirds Women's Wool Cardi - Natural White

Crafted from 100% merino wool this relaxed yet structured cardigan is the ideal cold weather layering piece.

32/60
Athleta Whisper Featherless Jacket

Athleta Whisper Featherless Jacket

This lightweight jacket made from recycled thinsulate insulation will keep mom toast without weighing her down.

33/60
Carolina K Cross Stitched Yoga Pillow Cover

Carolina K Cross Stitched Yoga Pillow Cover

Hand stitched by artisans in Mexico, this embroidered pillow will add a pop of color to mom's favorite chair or couch.

34/60
Libbey Kentfield Coupe Cocktail Glasses, Set of 4

Libbey Kentfield Coupe Cocktail Glasses, Set of 4

This elegant set of coupe glasses will get happy hour off to a good start. 

35/60
Ember Mug

Ember Mug

Mom's coffee or tea will never get cold with this revolutionary warming mug that maintains a designated temperature for one and a half hours.

36/60
Joanna Czech Joanna Czech Facial Massager

Joanna Czech Joanna Czech Facial Massager

If she can't get to the spa, give mom a set of these de-puffing glass globes instead. 

37/60
Great Jones Cookwear The Dutchess

Great Jones Cookwear The Dutchess

This cute, cast iron oven is a pro at retaining heat. The smooth enamel finish makes it easy to deglaze and clean after mom cooks her favorite dishes.

38/60
Sarah Flint x Maman 4-Piece Dinner Napkin Set

Sarah Flint x Maman 4-Piece Dinner Napkin Set

Mom will have the prettiest table scape with these original floral napkins hand-painted by Sarah Flint in Maman's signature color palette.

39/60
Oura Ring Heritage - Gold

Oura Ring Heritage - Gold

Help mom be her best self with this Oura ring that delivers daily,  personalized sleep, and overall health insights straight to her phone.

40/60
Nori The Nori Press

Nori The Nori Press

Help mom look her best with this handy steaming tool that doesn't require any bulky equipment to use.

41/60
Dad Grass CBG Pre Rolled Joints 10 Pack

Dad Grass CBG Pre Rolled Joints 10 Pack

Help mom unwind with this "Mom Grass" pack of pre-rolled CBG joints.

42/60
Baloo Living Weighted Throw

Baloo Living Weighted Throw

This weighted blanket molds to the body and doesn't trap heat, making it cool enough to use year-round.

43/60
Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque Champagne

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque Champagne

Champagne rosé all day with this special edition gift box that's almost too pretty to drink.

44/60
JUDY Emergency Preparedness Kit in Bin

JUDY Emergency Preparedness Kit in Bin

Hand-picked by emergency preparedness experts, The Safe has the supplies needed to make sure any home is safe and prepared.

45/60
Assouline The Missoni Family Cookbook

Assouline The Missoni Family Cookbook

The fashion family best known for their colorful knits are also fabulous cooks.  

46/60
MacKenzie-Childs Radish & Root Oven Mitt

MacKenzie-Childs Radish & Root Oven Mitt

These colorful veggie oven mitts will look adorable hanging in your mom's kitchen.

48/60
Hermès H Kelly Belt

Hermès H Kelly Belt

Help mom win best dressed with this gold and leather logo clad belt.

49/60
Mateo 6mm Pearl Studs

Mateo 6mm Pearl Studs

Gift mom these timeless studs, made from beautiful cultured freshwater pearls.

50/60
ROAM Luggage The Jaunt Carry On

ROAM Luggage The Jaunt Carry On

ROAM will let mom design the luggage of her dreams, complete with custom-monogrammed initials.

51/60
Chanel Première Chain Watch

Chanel Première Chain Watch

Time to tell mom you love her with this forever watch.

52/60
Neon MFG LED Customized Sign

Neon MFG LED Customized Sign

Help her glow up any room with a custom neon sign.

54/60
Happy Dance CBD Bath Bomb

Happy Dance CBD Bath Bomb

You really can't go wrong gifting these ginger and grapefruit scented CBD bath bombs.

56/60
Alma Kitchen Co Ginger Pear Shortbread

Alma Kitchen Co Ginger Pear Shortbread

Deliver these gorgeous ginger pear shortbread cookies straight to mom's door.

57/60
Naked Cashmere Leah Striped Pillow Sham

Naked Cashmere Leah Striped Pillow Sham

For the mom who has a closet full of cashmere sweaters: gift her a luxurious cashmere pillow set.

58/60
Dyson Airwrap™ Styler Limited Edition Gift Set

Dyson Airwrap™ Styler Limited Edition Gift Set

She can master curls and waves like a professional, all with air, not extreme heat.

59/60
Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Diffuser

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Diffuser

 This elegant diffuser bares the scent of fresh pears, freesias, amber, patchouli and woods.

60/60
The Breakers Palm Beach A Girls Trip to Palm Beach

The Breakers Palm Beach A Girls Trip to Palm Beach

For the ultimate indulgence, consider a girl's trip to one of America's most iconic seaside resorts, founded in 1896. Hang out at one of the four onsite pools, book a spa treatment, and take mom to The Breaker's legendary champagne and caviar-filled Sunday brunch.

