Whether you're right around the corner or live oceans apart, nobody deserves a really good gift more than your mom. You want to get her something thoughtful, something that shows her just how much she means to you—whether it's her birthday, a special anniversary, or just a regular Sunday. We've searched long and hard to find a perfect gift for just about every kind of mom, from precious trinkets and luxe indulgences to more practical finds. Surprise her with flowers, a shiny new kitchen gadget she'll actually use, or a subscription to a class or workout she'll enjoy. Ahead, our favorite gift ideas for mom that she'll really and truly love.