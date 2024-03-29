I Spent 24 Hours With The Industry's Top Leaders—Here's How It Went

When we first caught wind that Nikki Ogunnaike would be the new editor-in-chief at Marie Claire, I messaged everyone I knew who cared about the fashion industry. I was elated—I knew with Ogunnaike's vision, we could do big things.

Over the months, we've been working side by side to create Power Play , a 24-hour event that brings together the industry's top leaders and most powerful women to discuss ambition and life outside the office walls. The message through it all was clear: To be ambitious is to have freedom, and we must hone that ambition to be successful.

(Image credit: Future)

Early Monday morning, we checked into the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica , a feast for the eyes but also a stunning environment to do some work. Everything was thought through, from the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner in the rooms to Homecourt room sprays that smell divine, but at some point, I realized it was time to stop indulging and start my day.

We started at Sunglass Hut on 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, where the Power Players gathered to shop the best trends of the season and listen in to Ogunnaike's panel with Sydney Stinson from the Sunglass Hut team. It was insightful, and as we wrapped up and came back to the hotel, we were met with a beautiful opening poem from Rupi Kaur (which moved me to tears) followed by a set of inspiring panels.

(Image credit: Future)

As we wrapped the daytime events, we joined Ogunnaike as she interviewed none other than Courtney Cox herself (yes, she did drop in a line about Monica ), who talked about how she's approaching her work differently as she gets older. There were so many good points to take away, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have heard her perspective—a highlight of 2024 so far if I do say so myself.

(Image credit: Future)

We then got into our cozy Aerie pajamas and joined the team at the after-party, where we learned how to play poker (a must-know, IMO!) and sat around talking about our careers and passions. This portion of the event felt very special, and it quickly became a core memory for me.

(Image credit: Future)

The following morning, we woke up bright and early to join Merrell at Inspiration Loop in Pacific Palisades, where we went on the best hike I've ever been on with tour guides from Hike Clerb . Being one with the team and away from our laptops was insightful and eye-opening.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We then continued to the rest of the panels, where I was moved to tears yet again by a powerful panel with Daniella Riccardi, the CEO of Moleskine , who had a wealth of career information to share. It was truly inspiring to see Ogunnaike's vision for this event come to life, and I went home feeling like power was at the tip of my fingertips.

(Image credit: Future)

Shop My Favorite Brands at Power Play

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Tumbler, $45 Visit Site

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Lid, $10 Visit Site

Aerie Real Soft® Short Sleeve Pajama Shirt, $37 Visit Site

Aerie Real Soft® Skater Pajama Pant, $45 Visit Site

Free People Pippa Packable Pullover Puffer, $198 Visit Site

Honey Pot Sensitive Skin Ritual, $33 Visit Site

Merrell Moab Speed 2 Mid, $180 Visit Site