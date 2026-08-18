In a busy year for new coming-of-age shows, Sterling Point is the biggest surprise on this side of the pond. (Shout out to The Other Bennet Sister). Created by My Old Ass filmmaker Megan Park, the new Prime Video hit is a soapy yet heartfelt drama about a pair of sisters who discover life-changing secrets about their family—including each other's existence—during an idyllic Muskoka summer.

Since its debut on August 5, Sterling Point has become an instant word-of-mouth hit, with critics penning rave reviews and fans begging for Annie and Ramona's stories to continue. Thankfully, Park already has ideas for where the series could go next. Below, read on for everything we know about the future of Sterling Point so far.

Fans are begging Prime Video to renew its latest summer coming-of-age show. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video)

Everything We Know About 'Sterling Point' Season 2

Has 'Sterling Point' been renewed for season 2?

Unfortunately for impatient fans, Prime Video has yet to share any news on Sterling Point's future, as of mid-August. However, between the high-80s score on Rotten Tomatoes and the viral TikTok fame, the show's chances of a renewal seem very positive. Especially if creator Megan Park has anything to say about it.

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"I have a whole bunch of ideas left, so we shall see," Park told the Los Angeles Times, when asked about a possible season 2. "There’s a lot between these two young women having now experienced each other’s lives fully that is going to be really interesting to explore and pick up, hopefully, if we get the chance to."

When would 'Sterling Point' season 2 be released?

Since we're still waiting on a renewal decision, it's impossible to predict when Sterling Point could return to Prime Video. The streaming giant already has a packed YA slate. Every Year After season 2 is currently in pre-production after its late-June renewal, and Off Campus started filming its sophomore season just days after its May debut.

Shows like Sterling Point do tend to have a quick turnaround for filming. According to IMDb, season 1 was filmed between late June and early October 2025, before arriving on Prime Video in August. However, there's also the cast's schedules to consider. Notably, Ella Rubin is already set to star in Netflix's TV adaptation of The God of the Woods, which is currently filming in upstate New York.

Knowing all of the above, viewers will likely have a bit of a wait before new episodes of Sterling Point land on our screens.

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N.Y.C. student Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) falls in love with the titular island over the course of Sterling Point season 1. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video)

Which of the cast members would return for 'Sterling Point' season 2?

Though the fate of Sterling Point is still unknown, it's very likely that the entire main cast would return for a season 2. This includes Ella Rubin (Annie Jacobson), Amélie Hoeferle (Ramona), Keen Ruffalo (Connor Jacobson) Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie (Ellis), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Rory), Bo Bragason (Oona), Mabel Strachan (Maple), Nikko Angelo Hinayo (Sully), Missi Pyle (Denise), Jay Duplass (Steven), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Joe).

Though it's still very early days, Park has revealed that one minor character from season 1 could get a bigger role in new episodes. Speaking to Deadlin, Park said that she'd love to do more with Clem, Annie's New York friend from episode 5, who's played by Ginny & Georgia star Katie Douglas.

"The whole day I was like, if we do a Season 2, we have to bring this character back. She’s so good, and their dynamic was hilarious, and [Katie] could really improv spar so well with Ella," Park told the outlet. "So much of that stuff in the bathroom was just them doing their own thing. It was so funny, but she was incredible. I was just blown away by her, and I’m dying to work with her on, if not a Season 2, something else. She’s so talented."

Annie (Ella Rubin), Maple (Mabel Strachan), Oona (Bo Bragason), and Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) enjoy the summer. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video)

Is 'Sterling Point' based on a book?

Sterling Point is an outlier among Prime Video's beloved teen dramas. Unlike The Summer I Turned Pretty, We Were Liars, and other shows, Sterling Point isn't a book-to-TV adaptation. The new hit is an entirely original story from the mind of Park, who was inspired by her personal upbringing, from her childhood summers in Muskoka, to her relatives' experiences with adoption.

"I thought it was an interesting idea to explore, nature versus nurture," Park told the LA Times. "I come from a family where there’s a lot of adoption, and I had also never really seen a character like Annie where they were adopted and they didn’t have the desire to seek out their biological family, and that was just something they were fine with. That’s been an experience of a lot of people in my family. Oftentimes, [we see] stories about you know people wanting to find their biological family. Both of them exist, but I hadn’t seen the latter in a lot of things. I was excited to explore that."

Sterling Point's second season will explore the fallout of Annie and Ramona's revelations about their family. (Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

What would 'Sterling Point' season 2 be about?

Sterling Point ends its first season with some big changes for the Jacobson family. Newly-discovered sisters Annie and Ramona have essentially switched lives, with Annie deciding to stay on the fictional island while Ramona moves to N.Y.C. to spend time with her biological dad Steven. Meanwhile, after searching for his birth family behind Annie's back, Connor learns that his birth mother is willing to meet him. Viewers are left wondering whether Connor will tell Annie about their mother, whether Annie or Ramona will eventually decide to sell Sterling Point after all, and who the romantic endgames are among the cast. (Romance isn't central to Sterling Point's story, but come on, it's still a teen show.)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Park teased the many cliffhangers and mysteries that the show could explore in season 2. "There’s a lot of mommy and daddy issues being threaded throughout the show. There’s a lot there," she said.

"Season 1, you do spend a lot of time setting up the world, and then I do almost feel like if you get a season 2, it’s when you relax and go deeper," Park continued. "[Ramona and Annie] switch lives, so there’s a lot for a second season to come back to. And then there’s also the whole thing about when Ramona turns 18, what’s gonna happen with the property?"

Park has also revealed that Sterling Point may include a time jump, in the vein of shows like TSITP that pick up every summer. However, it's not set in stone; the creator told The Wrap that she still had to discuss it with co-showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage

"It’s such a great summer show — it’d be fun to pick it up like the following summer and kind of see … what these young women have gone through in the past year," she told the outlet.