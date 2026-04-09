Dan Levy's first TV series after Schitt's Creek is finally here, and it's a very different take on a dysfunctional family. Co-created by Levy and I Love L.A.'s Rachel Sennott, Big Mistakes is a crime-comedy series centered on hapless New Jersey siblings Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega). When the pair's mother, Linda (Laurie Metcalf), tasks them with buying a necklace for their dying grandmother, an impulsive theft puts them in the crosshairs of a local gang. Soon, the unlucky duo has to balance their ongoing family dramas with their forays into the criminal underworld.

For the genre-bending series, Netflix recruited several of comedy television's biggest rising stars, along with drama and sitcom legends like Laurie Metcalf. Below, read on for everything you need to know about the talented cast of Big Mistakes.

Dan Levy as Nicky

(Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

Nicky, the eldest Morelli sibling, is a pastor at the local church in small-town New Jersey. Though he's out as a gay man, his denomination requires him to stay celibate...so he has to keep his romance a secret.

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Dan Levy, 42, is an Emmy-winning writer, producer, director, and actor who created the smash-hit comedy Schitt's Creek. The multi-hyphenate starred in the comfort show alongside his father, comedy legend Eugene Levy, and his sister, Sarah Levy. Since Schitt's Creek ended, Dan has starred in 2020's Happiest Season, 2023's Haunted Mansion, the final season of Sex Education, and HBO's The Idol. He also wrote, directed, and starred in the 2024 Netflix film Good Grief.

Instagram: @instadanjlevy

Taylor Ortega as Morgan

(Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

Nicky's sister, Morgan, teaches at a public elementary school, after her time pursuing acting in N.Y.C. didn't work out. Though she has built a life with her childhood sweetheart, she seems to be going through the motions. Morgan's decision to steal a necklace for her dying grandmother sets her and Nicky down a dangerous path.

Taylor Ortega, 36, is a New Jersey-born actress and comedian who started in the N.Y.C. improv scene. Since 2018, she has appeared in shows and films, including season 1 of Succession, the live-action Kim Possible movie, Love Life, 2021's False Positive, What We Do in the Shadows, 2024's Jackpot, 2025's Another Simple Favor, and The Four Seasons. Before Big Mistakes, her biggest TV role was playing Nadine Garcia-Parney in the Fox comedy Welcome to Flatch.

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Instagram: @taylortega

Laurie Metcalf as Linda

(Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

Nicky and Morgan's mother, Linda, is loving and domineering to the point of exhaustion. Having run their family's hardware store for decades, Linda is about to embark on her second act: a mayoral campaign.

Laurie Metcalf, 70, is an Emmy- and Tony-winning actress and television legend, best known for playing Jackie Harris in the classic sitcom Roseanne and the recent sequel series The Conners. Her recent roles include Marion in 2017's Lady Bird, Phyllis Gardner in Hulu's The Dropout, tour manager Weed in HBO's Hacks, and Augusta Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Abby Quinn as Natalie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Natalie (above, center right) is the youngest of the family, and seemingly the most put together. Though she's nearly a decade younger than her siblings, she has a loving husband and the closest relationship to Laurie. She's also her mother's campaign manager.

Abby Quinn, 29, is a Michigan-born actress who attended Carnegie Mellon before leaving to pursue acting. She has appeared in films like 2017's Landline, 2018's Radium Girls, 2019's Little Women, 2020's I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and 2023's Knock at the Cabin. Most recently, she starred alongside Finn Wolfhard and Gabriel LaBelle in the indie dramedy Crash Land.

Instagram: @abbyquinnya

Jack Innanen as Max

(Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

Morgan's golden retriever boyfriend, Max (above, right) is completely devoted to her. He's also codependent, uses a bit too much therapy speak, and is maybe in denial about their dead-end relationship.

Jack Innanen, 27, is a Canadian comedian who was best known for his viral TikToks before he broke into acting. Last year, he had his breakout role as the caring, sexually fluid himbo Paul Baker on FX's friendship comedy Adults. He's currently campaigning to join the cast of Heated Rivalry season 2.

Instagram: @jackinnanen

Elizabeth Perkins as Annette

(Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

Max's mother, Annette, a powerful real-estate agent who's devoted to her only son, is played by Elizabeth Perkins, 65. The stage and screen actress is best known for starring in another crime-comedy series, the Showtime hit Weeds, as PTA mom Celia Hodes. Her other recent credits include the HBO shows Sharp Objects, Barry, and Minx; Apple TV's Truth Be Told and The Afterparty; and the 2025 movies Another Simple Favor and The Housemaid.

Instagram: @elizabethperkins

Jacob Gutierrez as Tareq

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Nicky's boyfriend, Tareq, a local handyman and gay activist, is played by Jacob Gutierrez. The Kansas-born actor made his Broadway debut as the titular role in Aladdin in 2018. Before Big Mistakes, the actor appeared in TV shows including A Crime to Remember, Bull, and Dear Edward.

Instagram: @jacobtgutierrez

Boran Kuzum as Yusuf

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Yusuf, the gangster who comes after Nicky and Morgan for the necklace, is played by Boran Kuzum. The 33-year-old Turkish actor is best known as an award-winning stage and screen actor in his home country; he notably played hot chef Feyyaz in Netflix's 2024 rom-com series Thank You, Next. Big Mistakes is Kuzum's first major U.S. role.

Instagram: @borankuzum

Mark Ivanir as Ivan

(Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

Yusuf's boss Ivan is played by Mark Ivanir, a Ukraine-born actor who has appeared in over 100 movies and shows. His first major film role was playing corrupt clerk Marcel Goldberg in Schindler's List. Most recently, he starred alongside Zoe Saldaña as Dr. Wasserman in Emilia Pérez.

Instagram: @markivanir