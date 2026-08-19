Meet the Cast of 'Love Is Blind: UK' Season 3
The British spinoff of Netflix's biggest reality franchise is back with more hopeful singles.
Every few months, a new season of Love Is Blind arrives on Netflix like clockwork. (Every month if you count the many international versions.) While the main U.S. series is between seasons, Love Is Blind: UK swoops in to provide the same controversial formula with different regional accents and societal nuances. With the help of gorgeous European filming locations and hosting couple Matt and Emma Willis, LIB: UK historically gives viewers a bit more of an earnest, mature ride than the chaos the U.S. seasons have provided. (Just a bit, as mess is inherent to the reality hit's formula.)
For its third season, premiered on Wednesday, August 19, Love Is Blind: UK has recruited a diverse cohort of primarily England-based singles in their late 20s and early 30s, per Tudum. A whopping eight(!) episodes dropped on premiere day, setting up a sure-to-be-dramatic August 26 finale and August 30 reunion. Below, read on to learn more about the cast of Love Is Blind: UK season 3, including which couples made it out of the pods.
Your Guide to the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
The Women of 'Love Is Blind: UK' Season 3
Chevanique, 29
Instagram: @chevanique_t
Location: Birmingham, England
Occupation: Sexual health nurse
Backstory: Her last relationship started over the phone during the pandemic and lasted five years.
Motto: "I want my eggs cracked. I need my name dropped. I need a hubby."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Gets Engaged? No, but she's part of a love triangle with Joseph and Francesca.
Ciara, 29
Instagram: @ciaramurphyldn
Location: London, England
Occupation: Pilates instructor
Backstory: She's been cheated on in all of her past relationships.
Motto: "I have expensive taste, but I'm worth the investment."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ajay.
Cuba, 29
Instagram: @cubariggs
Location: London, England
Occupation: Yoga and fitness instructor
Backstory: She was previously engaged, but left her fiancé after discovering he was cheating on her.
Motto: "I have some soul connections with my best friends, but I do wanna find that romantically as well."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ryan.
Faye, 28
Instagram: @fayedomaille
Location: London, England
Occupation: Executive assistant
Backstory: Her last serious relationship happened when she was a teenager.
Motto: "I need someone who's gonna be my cheerleader, because I am not about a man putting me down."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jack.
Francesca, 29
Instagram: @francescaemmanuel_
Location: London, England
Occupation: HR associate
Backstory: She says her dad is her gold standard for men.
Motto: "Dating is awful. I hate it. I don't use dating apps."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Joseph.
Hannah, 27
Instagram: @hannahlouissee
Location: Leeds, England
Occupation: Chartered accountant
Backstory: She's a self-proclaimed "daddy's girl," and he helped create her Hinge profile.
Motto: "I'm a black cat, but I'm not looking for a golden retriever. I want a Doberman—a loyal, strong man who is committed to me."
Gets Engaged? No.
Katie, 30
Instagram: @katiejlinsky
Location: Doncaster, England
Occupation: Project manager
Backstory: She's a single mom with a 7-year-old son.
Motto: "I've put my heart into being a mum, and now I'm ready to share it with someone else."
Gets Engaged? No.
Komel, 34
Instagram: @komelwaqar
Location: Glasgow, Scotland
Occupation: Senior finance officer
Motto: "I'm easy going but a bit chaotic. I've lost my phone three times in the past year!"
Gets Engaged? No.
Lydia, 31
Instagram: @lydiaejames
Location: Cardiff, Wales
Occupation: Senior product manager
Motto: "There is no romance in dating apps. Swiping based on looks—it's giving nothing."
Gets Engaged? No.
Monum, 29
Instagram: @monumsabirrr
Location: Bury, England
Occupation: Audiologist
Backstory: She's a hobbyist and spends her spare time reading, crocheting, and thrifting.
Motto: "I believe in the law of attraction. I'm certainly trying to manifest my husband."
Gets Engaged? No.
Neive, 27
Instagram: @neivexo
Location: Perth, Scotland
Occupation: Luxury car salesperson
Backstory: She dumped her last boyfriend because he was always going out instead of spending time with her.
Motto: "If my ideal man was a car, he'd be a Mercedes G-Wagon. Big, strong—he'd do the work and be fun to look at."
Gets Engaged? No.
Sammy, 33
Instagram: @sammy.harper_
Location: Manchester, England
Occupation: Wellbeing coach and entrepreneur
Backstory: She's a trained opera singer.
Motto: "I'm looking for an alpha male to lead a family and make decisions."
Gets Engaged? No.
Sophie, 27
Instagram: @sophietregaskiss
Location: Greater Manchester, England
Occupation: Operations team leader
Backstory: Her previous relationship began when she was 19 and lasted seven years.
Motto: "I don't know how to date. I haven't been on a date since I was 18."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Taylor.
Yasmin, 32
Instagram: @yasmeenstagram_
Location: London, England
Occupation: Physician associate
Backstory: She has mixed Ghanaian, Egyptian, and Lebanese heritage. She also has vitiligo and has never had an "official boyfriend."
Motto: "I've got a lot of love to give, and I'm just ready to find the right person to give it to."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jordan.
Zelania, 29
Instagram: @zelaniaaaa
Location: London, England
Occupation: Marketing manager
Backstory: Her last relationship ended when her partner moved to Australia out of nowhere.
Motto: "If I can find my husband here and our children can watch it back, I'd be living my own rom-com."
Gets Engaged? No.
The Men of 'Love Is Blind: UK' Season 3
Ajay, 33
Instagram: @ajaycheema
Location: London, England
Occupation: Fitness coach
Backstory: He's a former basketball player who left a banking career to pursue travel and fitness.
Motto: "I've spent the last 10 months living in Australia, and now I'm ready to settle down."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ciara.
Alex, 33
Instagram: @alexbegyinah
Location: Birmingham, England
Occupation: Business development manager
Backstory: He's half Ghanaian and half Sri Lankan. After his parents' separation, he's determined to get married only once.
Motto: "I'm not a player. I find it difficult to juggle different girls. I'm a lover boy."
Gets Engaged? No.
Blue, 32
Instagram: @blue.braithwaite
Location: London, England
Occupation: Plasterer
Motto: "I would prioritise my wife. I'll cook, I'll clean—I'll even put your knickers in the wash!"
Gets Engaged? No.
George, 32
Instagram: @georgemorgan_1303
Location: Derby, England
Occupation: Bank relationship manager and wine bar owner
Backstory: He was with his last partner for 10 years, but he broke things off before they got married.
Motto: "I'll keep you interested and on your toes. You won't get bored of me."
Gets Engaged? No.
Jack, 30
Instagram: @jackbradshaw
Location: Cornwall, England
Occupation: Chef at the U.K.'s only beach club
Backstory: His previous long-term relationship ended when his ex moved away.
Motto: "I know I'm not going to be everybody's cup of tea, but I'm one of a kind."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Faye.
Jacob, 32
Location: Colchester, England
Occupation: Business owner
Backstory: He broke up with his previous girlfriend of seven years after they moved in together and lost their spark.
Motto: "I don't believe in gender roles. Merge that energy and unite as one couple."
Gets Engaged? No
Jonathan, 32
Instagram: @jonharrold
Location: Hertfordshire, England
Occupation: Tech recruiter
Backstory: He's the youngest of five children and a self-proclaimed "mummy's boy."
Motto: "If you're a short king like me, it's tough. This will take the pressure off."
Gets Engaged? No.
Jordan, 29
Location: Birmingham, England
Occupation: Teacher
Backstory: Though he's ex-military, he's willing to put his favorite hobby, exercise, aside to raise a family.
Motto: "My granddad met my nan on waltzers. The love they had is the love I'm looking for."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Yasmin.
Joseph, 33
Instagram: @josephsubuola
Location: London, England
Occupation: Senior project manager
Backstory: He's a "committed Christian," and his guilty pleasure is anime.
Motto: "The only thing that's missing from my life is a wife."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Francesca.
Luke, 29
Instagram: @lukeawats
Location: Doncaster, England
Occupation: Planning officer
Backstory: He's been single his whole adult life, and his Jamaican family is pressuring him to settle down.
Motto: "I've had flings, but I'm tired of it—and my mum is tired of hearing about it! I want to find the one."
Gets Engaged? No.
Met, 35
Instagram: @metemir
Location: London, England
Occupation: Technology recruiter
Backstory: His parents, sister, brother-in-law, and nephew all live just 10 minutes away.
Motto: "My parents have been married for 40 years. They've set a blueprint for what I want."
Gets Engaged? No.
Mike, 32
Instagram: @mikejamesmitchell
Location: Preston, England
Occupation: Teaching assistant
Backstory: All of his previous relationships ended at the three-year mark, mostly due to the unpredictability of his former military life.
Motto: "I'm the only one in the group chat not married. It's wedding season, and I keep showing up by myself!"
Gets Engaged? No.
Ryan, 33
Instagram: @ryanlewisroberts
Location: Manchester, England
Occupation: Public speaker and entrepreneur
Backstory: He doesn’t own a television and hasn’t watched TV in 15 years.
Motto: "I don't enjoy surface-level connections. I'm looking for a deeper connection."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Cuba.
Si, 36
Instagram: @sibucknell
Location: Gloucestershire, England
Occupation: Motorsport technician
Motto: "I love hard because if anything's worth doing, it's worth doing right."
Gets Engaged? No.
Taylor, 31
Instagram: @taylorburgen93
Location: Hertfordshire, England
Occupation: Head of sales
Backstory: He was with his last girlfriend for seven years and often compares new flings to his ex.
Motto: "Even though I come across all cocky, I'm the biggest softie you'll ever meet."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Sophie.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.