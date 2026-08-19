Every few months, a new season of Love Is Blind arrives on Netflix like clockwork. (Every month if you count the many international versions.) While the main U.S. series is between seasons, Love Is Blind: UK swoops in to provide the same controversial formula with different regional accents and societal nuances. With the help of gorgeous European filming locations and hosting couple Matt and Emma Willis , LIB: UK historically gives viewers a bit more of an earnest, mature ride than the chaos the U.S. seasons have provided. (Just a bit, as mess is inherent to the reality hit's formula.)

For its third season, premiered on Wednesday, August 19, Love Is Blind: UK has recruited a diverse cohort of primarily England-based singles in their late 20s and early 30s, per Tudum. A whopping eight(!) episodes dropped on premiere day, setting up a sure-to-be-dramatic August 26 finale and August 30 reunion. Below, read on to learn more about the cast of Love Is Blind: UK season 3, including which couples made it out of the pods.

Your Guide to the Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

The Women of 'Love Is Blind: UK' Season 3

Chevanique, 29

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @chevanique_t

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Location: Birmingham, England

Occupation: Sexual health nurse

Backstory: Her last relationship started over the phone during the pandemic and lasted five years.

Motto: "I want my eggs cracked. I need my name dropped. I need a hubby."

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Gets Engaged? No, but she's part of a love triangle with Joseph and Francesca.

Ciara, 29

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @ciaramurphyldn

Location: London, England

Occupation: Pilates instructor

Backstory: She's been cheated on in all of her past relationships.

Motto: "I have expensive taste, but I'm worth the investment."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ajay.

Cuba, 29

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @cubariggs

Location: London, England

Occupation: Yoga and fitness instructor

Backstory: She was previously engaged, but left her fiancé after discovering he was cheating on her.

Motto: "I have some soul connections with my best friends, but I do wanna find that romantically as well."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ryan.

Faye, 28

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @fayedomaille

Location: London, England

Occupation: Executive assistant

Backstory: Her last serious relationship happened when she was a teenager.

Motto: "I need someone who's gonna be my cheerleader, because I am not about a man putting me down."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jack.

Francesca, 29

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @francescaemmanuel_

Location: London, England

Occupation: HR associate

Backstory: She says her dad is her gold standard for men.

Motto: "Dating is awful. I hate it. I don't use dating apps."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Joseph.

Hannah, 27

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @hannahlouissee

Location: Leeds, England

Occupation: Chartered accountant

Backstory: She's a self-proclaimed "daddy's girl," and he helped create her Hinge profile.

Motto: "I'm a black cat, but I'm not looking for a golden retriever. I want a Doberman—a loyal, strong man who is committed to me."

Gets Engaged? No.

Katie, 30

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @katiejlinsky

Location: Doncaster, England

Occupation: Project manager

Backstory: She's a single mom with a 7-year-old son.

Motto: "I've put my heart into being a mum, and now I'm ready to share it with someone else."

Gets Engaged? No.

Komel, 34

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @komelwaqar

Location: Glasgow, Scotland

Occupation: Senior finance officer

Motto: "I'm easy going but a bit chaotic. I've lost my phone three times in the past year!"

Gets Engaged? No.

Lydia, 31

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @lydiaejames

Location: Cardiff, Wales

Occupation: Senior product manager

Motto: "There is no romance in dating apps. Swiping based on looks—it's giving nothing."

Gets Engaged? No.

Monum, 29

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @monumsabirrr

Location: Bury, England

Occupation: Audiologist

Backstory: She's a hobbyist and spends her spare time reading, crocheting, and thrifting.

Motto: "I believe in the law of attraction. I'm certainly trying to manifest my husband."

Gets Engaged? No.

Neive, 27

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @neivexo

Location: Perth, Scotland

Occupation: Luxury car salesperson

Backstory: She dumped her last boyfriend because he was always going out instead of spending time with her.

Motto: "If my ideal man was a car, he'd be a Mercedes G-Wagon. Big, strong—he'd do the work and be fun to look at."

Gets Engaged? No.

Sammy, 33

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @sammy.harper_

Location: Manchester, England

Occupation: Wellbeing coach and entrepreneur

Backstory: She's a trained opera singer.

Motto: "I'm looking for an alpha male to lead a family and make decisions."

Gets Engaged? No.

Sophie, 27

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @sophietregaskiss

Location: Greater Manchester, England

Occupation: Operations team leader

Backstory: Her previous relationship began when she was 19 and lasted seven years.

Motto: "I don't know how to date. I haven't been on a date since I was 18."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Taylor.

Yasmin, 32

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @yasmeenstagram_

Location: London, England

Occupation: Physician associate

Backstory: She has mixed Ghanaian, Egyptian, and Lebanese heritage. She also has vitiligo and has never had an "official boyfriend."

Motto: "I've got a lot of love to give, and I'm just ready to find the right person to give it to."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jordan.

Zelania, 29

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @zelaniaaaa

Location: London, England

Occupation: Marketing manager

Backstory: Her last relationship ended when her partner moved to Australia out of nowhere.

Motto: "If I can find my husband here and our children can watch it back, I'd be living my own rom-com."

Gets Engaged? No.

The Men of 'Love Is Blind: UK' Season 3

Ajay, 33

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @ajaycheema

Location: London, England

Occupation: Fitness coach

Backstory: He's a former basketball player who left a banking career to pursue travel and fitness.

Motto: "I've spent the last 10 months living in Australia, and now I'm ready to settle down."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ciara.

Alex, 33

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @alexbegyinah

Location: Birmingham, England

Occupation: Business development manager

Backstory: He's half Ghanaian and half Sri Lankan. After his parents' separation, he's determined to get married only once.

Motto: "I'm not a player. I find it difficult to juggle different girls. I'm a lover boy."

Gets Engaged? No.

Blue, 32

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @blue.braithwaite

Location: London, England

Occupation: Plasterer

Motto: "I would prioritise my wife. I'll cook, I'll clean—I'll even put your knickers in the wash!"

Gets Engaged? No.

George, 32

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @georgemorgan_1303

Location: Derby, England

Occupation: Bank relationship manager and wine bar owner

Backstory: He was with his last partner for 10 years, but he broke things off before they got married.

Motto: "I'll keep you interested and on your toes. You won't get bored of me."

Gets Engaged? No.

Jack, 30

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @jackbradshaw

Location: Cornwall, England

Occupation: Chef at the U.K.'s only beach club

Backstory: His previous long-term relationship ended when his ex moved away.

Motto: "I know I'm not going to be everybody's cup of tea, but I'm one of a kind."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Faye.

Jacob, 32

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Location: Colchester, England

Occupation: Business owner

Backstory: He broke up with his previous girlfriend of seven years after they moved in together and lost their spark.

Motto: "I don't believe in gender roles. Merge that energy and unite as one couple."

Gets Engaged? No

Jonathan, 32

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @jonharrold

Location: Hertfordshire, England

Occupation: Tech recruiter

Backstory: He's the youngest of five children and a self-proclaimed "mummy's boy."

Motto: "If you're a short king like me, it's tough. This will take the pressure off."

Gets Engaged? No.

Jordan, 29

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Location: Birmingham, England

Occupation: Teacher

Backstory: Though he's ex-military, he's willing to put his favorite hobby, exercise, aside to raise a family.

Motto: "My granddad met my nan on waltzers. The love they had is the love I'm looking for."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Yasmin.

Joseph, 33

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @josephsubuola

Location: London, England

Occupation: Senior project manager

Backstory: He's a "committed Christian," and his guilty pleasure is anime.

Motto: "The only thing that's missing from my life is a wife."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Francesca.

Luke, 29

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @lukeawats

Location: Doncaster, England

Occupation: Planning officer

Backstory: He's been single his whole adult life, and his Jamaican family is pressuring him to settle down.

Motto: "I've had flings, but I'm tired of it—and my mum is tired of hearing about it! I want to find the one."

Gets Engaged? No.

Met, 35

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @metemir

Location: London, England

Occupation: Technology recruiter

Backstory: His parents, sister, brother-in-law, and nephew all live just 10 minutes away.

Motto: "My parents have been married for 40 years. They've set a blueprint for what I want."

Gets Engaged? No.

Mike, 32

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @mikejamesmitchell

Location: Preston, England

Occupation: Teaching assistant

Backstory: All of his previous relationships ended at the three-year mark, mostly due to the unpredictability of his former military life.

Motto: "I'm the only one in the group chat not married. It's wedding season, and I keep showing up by myself!"

Gets Engaged? No.

Ryan, 33

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @ryanlewisroberts

Location: Manchester, England

Occupation: Public speaker and entrepreneur

Backstory: He doesn’t own a television and hasn’t watched TV in 15 years.

Motto: "I don't enjoy surface-level connections. I'm looking for a deeper connection."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Cuba.

Si, 36

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @sibucknell

Location: Gloucestershire, England

Occupation: Motorsport technician

Motto: "I love hard because if anything's worth doing, it's worth doing right."

Gets Engaged? No.

Taylor, 31

(Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

Instagram: @taylorburgen93

Location: Hertfordshire, England

Occupation: Head of sales

Backstory: He was with his last girlfriend for seven years and often compares new flings to his ex.

Motto: "Even though I come across all cocky, I'm the biggest softie you'll ever meet."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Sophie.