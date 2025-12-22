Good news for fans of Erewhon smoothies and the Silver Lake Reservoir: HBO ’s freshman comedy I Love LA will officially be back for a second season. From the star of Shiva Baby and Bottoms, Rachel Sennott , I Love LA follows a group of Zillennials navigating Hollywood and its adjacent industries. Sennott stars as Maia, a talent manager whose entire world is swept up by the return of her chaotic influencer friend Tallulah (Odessa A’zion).

Season 1 ends in dramatic fashion, and as Maia’s relationship with boyfriend Dylan (Josh Hutcherson) and her career are in limbo, Maia finds herself leaning even more heavily into Tallulah’s orbit. With more episodes already confirmed, here’s everything we know about I Love LA season 2, including when it might arrive and what it could be about.

Alani (True Whitaker), Maia (Rachel Sennott), and Tallulah (Odessa A'zion) in the finale of I Love LA season 1. (Image credit: Kenny Laubbacher/HBO)

Is 'I Love LA' renewed for season 2?

HBO announced the show’s renewal on November 20, 2025—well before I Love LA’s season 1 finale aired on December 21, 2025. When the network announced the renewal, it touted the series as being “among the fastest growing original comedies,” noting that it was “HBO’s second top freshman comedy in platform history, averaging nearly 2 million (L+3) U.S. cross-platform viewers.”

The season 1 finale may have been set in N.Y.C., but season 2 will continue to follow the core friend group's adventures in the City of Angels. (Image credit: Kenny Laubbacher/HBO)

When would 'I Love LA' season 2 come out?

With an early renewal announcement, Sennott and her writing team are likely already at work on the new season. Season 1 production timelines weren’t explicitly available online, but it seems that filming likely began sometime in spring 2025, after Hutcherson’s casting announcement in May 2025. If season 2 follows a similar timeline, it’s possible we could see more of Maia, Tallulah, Alani, Charlie, and Dylan in the fall of 2026.

All of the core cast is likely to return for more. (Image credit: Kenny Laubbacher/HBO)

Who in the 'I Love LA' cast would return for season 2?

Though there was a shocking death of a minor character midway through season 1, it’s safe to assume that the core members of I Love LA are alive and well, and returning for the show’s second outing. That means Maia and her dysfunctional group of friends, played by Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion (Tallulah), True Whitaker (Alani), and Jordan Firstman (Charlie), will all likely be back for season 2. Keith David, who appears as Whitaker’s father in the finale, could also pop up for more screentime in the second season.

At the end of season 1, Maia and her boyfriend Dylan, played by Josh Hutcherson, are on a break and seem headed for more relationship problems—something that would require Hutcherson to return for more episodes. Callie Hernandez will also probably return in season 2 as Dylan’s coworker Claire, whom he sleeps with while he’s on a break with Maia. Tallulah’s girlfriend, played by Moses Ingram, could also appear in future episodes.

The same can’t be said of Maia’s passive-aggressive boss, Alyssa ( Leighton Meester ), who fires Maia in the back half of the first season. Meester may return in a guest capacity in season 2 once Maia goes out on her own, but we wouldn’t expect a large arc from her (or her boyfriend Jeremy, played by Ben Feldman). Colin Woodell, however, may return as Maia’s former boss Ben, who offers her a lucrative job opportunity but seems to expect her to be submissive in return.

We’re hoping that season 2 will expand beyond the core friendship between Maia and Tallulah, with more screen time given to Firstman’s stylist character, Charlie, and his zany clients like Ayo Edebiri ’s pop star character Mimi Rush. And with one of the highlights of the season being Elijah Wood’s self-deprecating cameo, there’s a strong likelihood that we’ll see more familiar faces from the entertainment industry making an appearance in season 2 (though it’s unlikely that Wood himself will come back for more).

Fans can expect the tension between Maia and her boyfriend Dylan (Josh Hutcherson) to reach a boiling point in season 2. (Image credit: Kenny Laubbacher/HBO)

What would 'I Love LA' season 2 be about?

The first season of I Love LA ends with a slew of realizations for Maia and her immediate found family. Maia quits her job at Alyssa 180, but realizes that a job offer from her old boss, Ben, comes with strings she doesn’t want to be controlled by. Dylan and Maia take a break from their relationship, which pushes him into the arms of the coworker Maia was most worried about. Nevertheless, the friendship between Maia and Tallulah is stronger than ever, even if it encourages Maia’s worst impulses.

We don’t know anything for sure, except that season 2 will continue to mine the core relationships in Maia’s life—romantic, personal, and professional—and force her to confront what she really wants and expects from her life. While Maia and Dylan may reconcile early in season 2, Dylan’s hook-up with Claire will absolutely come to light, and the couple will have to have (another) real talk about their diverging desires and paths. Maia and Tallulah’s friendship will also continue to evolve, and it’s possible that they hit a few more bumps in the road as they figure out where to draw the lines between business and friendship. And after Maia turned down a $380,000 job offer from her old boss, season 2 will have to contend with how far her hustle and singular client can take her.

Sennott knows that the show could go in several routes, which she expressed while speaking to Deadline in a post-season 1 finale interview. "I think there are so many places we can go from here, and I have a lot of ideas," she told the outlet. "I’m excited to get into the writers's room too and talk them through with everyone and see, because I think we teed ourselves up for a lot of action, but we can go in different directions with it, which I think is really exciting."

The star/showrunner also weighed in on the drama between Maia and Dylan—seemingly teasing that a breakup may be in store. "The relationships I had when I was younger, I always kind of viewed it through this lens of like, 'I'm the victim, and everything anyone else does is wrong,' and I think as I got older, you have relationships where you’re like, 'This isn't a bad person. I still love this person. I still have love for them in my heart, but we are not meant to be together,'" she said. "I think sometimes that’s even more heartbreaking, because you can’t walk away and villainize that person, and I really didn’t want to villainize either of them. I really wanted to hit that balance of like, obviously she should have texted him that she stabbed herself, but also, she's not wrong for wanting more and pushing herself."

Considering the series is all about knowing what you want and going after it, we'd bet that wherever season 2 goes, it'll focus on how these driven Angelinos balance ambition with their personal lives, especially when the two intertwine. Or, as Sennott once said, "What? It's L.A.!"