When I'm shopping for a new seasonal shoe trend, I'll spend weeks comparing designers and styles before grabbing my credit card. If my house slippers need a refresh, however, I prioritize comfort and don't think twice about the look. But with my go-to It girls wearing the mules trend outside, I think it's time I started slipper shopping the Hailey Bieber Way.
Are Bieber's days of wearing Uggs on the street style scene behind her? Maybe not entirely, but her taste in slippers has also evolved over the years: Slim suede or pony-hair styles with four-figure price tags have been knocking shearling-lined slides off of Bieber's leaderboard.
Late last year, Bieber began building her mules collection. Since flip-flops, high-vamp flats, and loafers from The Row have never done her wrong, the Rhode founder stayed loyal to the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label. She debuted the pony-hair Penelope Mules—known for their round, loafer-length toe boxes—with a white crop top, a double-breasted overcoat, straight-leg jeans, and the Park Tote from The Row.
It wasn't long before Bieber unboxed another black pair of Penelopes. By March 2026, she swapped the matte calf-skin style for the same silhouette in glossy leather. While on vacation in Japan, they appeared via Instagram alongside wool trousers from The Row and a vintage Gucci leather jacket. Once the Biebers returned to Beverly Hills, she wore the patent Penelopes with a crocheted skirt set in a matching color.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.