Who Says You Can't Wear Slippers Outside? Hailey Bieber Fall Mules Suggest Otherwise

Her latest shoes bring bedroom-level comfort to the street.

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Hailey Bieber styled black trousers, a green Chanel Maxi Flap Bag, and fall 2026&#039;s mules trend.
(Image credit: Backgrid)

When I'm shopping for a new seasonal shoe trend, I'll spend weeks comparing designers and styles before grabbing my credit card. If my house slippers need a refresh, however, I prioritize comfort and don't think twice about the look. But with my go-to It girls wearing the mules trend outside, I think it's time I started slipper shopping the Hailey Bieber Way.

On August 26, she wore backless black shoes with a cool blue V-neck long-sleeve, cropped black trousers, and the celebrity-beloved Chanel Maxi Flap Bag in the trendy forest green. The oversized handbag seems to be a new addition to Bieber's closet—and a detour from her minimalist color palette.

Hailey Bieber styled black trousers, a green Chanel Maxi Flap Bag, and fall 2026&#039;s mules trend.

Hailey Bieber was spotted in L.A. styling the mules trend like slippers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Are Bieber's days of wearing Uggs on the street style scene behind her? Maybe not entirely, but her taste in slippers has also evolved over the years: Slim suede or pony-hair styles with four-figure price tags have been knocking shearling-lined slides off of Bieber's leaderboard.

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Late last year, Bieber began building her mules collection. Since flip-flops, high-vamp flats, and loafers from The Row have never done her wrong, the Rhode founder stayed loyal to the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label. She debuted the pony-hair Penelope Mules—known for their round, loafer-length toe boxes—with a white crop top, a double-breasted overcoat, straight-leg jeans, and the Park Tote from The Row.

Hailey Bieber styled the mules trend with jeans and a black coat in December 2025

Back in Dec. 2025, Bieber wore similar slippers with jeans and a winter coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It wasn't long before Bieber unboxed another black pair of Penelopes. By March 2026, she swapped the matte calf-skin style for the same silhouette in glossy leather. While on vacation in Japan, they appeared via Instagram alongside wool trousers from The Row and a vintage Gucci leather jacket. Once the Biebers returned to Beverly Hills, she wore the patent Penelopes with a crocheted skirt set in a matching color.

Hailey Bieber styled the mules trend with a crochet matching set in March 2026

Last spring, Bieber traded suede slippers for the Penelope Mules in a shiny black shade.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

No matter the season, mules have been a mainstay in Bieber's regular off-duty rotation, but the trend's summer-to-fall potential is undeniable. This summer, celebrities like Zoë Kravitz and Vittoria Ceretti endorsed the ballet flats alternative—will they continue the trend into the fall?

While we wait to find out, thanks to Bieber, I'll definitely be more intentional in the slipper shopping department. Who knows, maybe I'll even take them outside.

Shop the Mules Trend Inspired by Hailey Bieber

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.