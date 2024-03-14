Every season of Love Is Blind seems to be legally required to have at least one unbelievably messy love triangle. Season six had two of ‘em, but, with all due respect to Jimmy, Chelsea, and Jess, Jeramey Lutinski’s entanglement with Laura Dadisman and Sarah Ann Bick easily claimed the most-messy crown. Jeramey opted to propose to Laura in the pods, but that didn’t necessarily put a hard stop on his “friendship” with Sarah Ann—a recipe for disaster (and reality TV gold) if there ever was one.

Read on for a recap of what went down between the trio.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the sixth season of Love Is Blind.

What happened between Jeramey and Laura on ‘Love Is Blind’ season 6?

Jeramey was torn between Laura and Sarah Ann from the beginning. He and Laura bonded over cleanliness—including Jeramey’s veritable fleet of robot vacuums, which help keep his home so spotless that Laura would later describe it as having “serial killer vibes”—and made plans for new holiday traditions. Meanwhile, Jeramey was also attracted to self-described “patriot” Sarah Ann, she of the questionable views on abortion.

Ultimately, he chose to propose to Laura after she declared her love for him and their shared “family values,” and he realized that she checked “all of the boxes” for him.

“Sarah is amazing, but Laura is my forever person,” he said after making his decision. “I genuinely think she and I have a better connection than anybody I’ve ever met.”

Jeramey and Laura kiss during their in-person reveal on Love Is Blind season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Alas, Jeramey may want to check his definition of “forever.” Though he and Laura experienced a few days of newly engaged bliss when they traveled to the Dominican Republic post-pods—minus Laura’s semi-serious disdain for Jeramey’s love of Hawaiian shirts—after returning to North Carolina and reuniting with their phones, Jeramey found that Sarah Ann had DM’d him on Instagram. Things went downhill from there.

The gist of the message, according to Laura’s retelling, was that Sarah Ann was willing to rekindle her romance with Jeramey, should anything ever change between him and Laura. Though Jeramey showed Laura the message, seemingly in a display of trust, he also heart-reacted to the message, rather than completely closing that door. Indeed, a few days later, while out one night, he apparently learns that Sarah Ann is out, too, and decides to have a chat with her, rather than going home to his fiancée.

Laura brought the (digital) receipts to confront Jeramey about his night with Sarah Ann, on Love Is Blind season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

This is where things turn into a case of he-said, she-said. In a scene that belongs in a reality TV hall of fame, Laura confronts Jeramey over why he was out until 5 a.m. He claims that he was out with friends, heard Sarah Ann was out, too, and ended up chatting with her in his car in a karaoke bar’s parking lot before heading home; he points out that he shared his location with Laura, so she could see that he was in fact at the bar the entire time. Laura argues that she wasn’t up all night tracking his location and has him repeat his story—clearly, just to force him to dig his own grave a little deeper, as she then reveals that she actually did check his location and knows he was far from the karaoke bar at one point, suspiciously close to Sarah Ann’s house.

That effectively ends their engagement. Days later, at a group hangout at a lake house—their first time seeing each other since that final argument—they have an especially frosty back-and-forth that ends with Laura uttering a truly iconic line: “Go kick rocks with open-toed fucking shoes.”

Sarah Ann is also at the party, and after a tense conversation in which AD tries to get to the bottom of why Sarah Ann thought it was appropriate to DM an engaged man (inconclusive) Sarah Ann and Jeramey decide to leave the rest of the group behind and jet ski off into the sunset together, as the camera flashes back and forth between them and Laura crying tears of frustration over Jeramey’s behavior.

Jeramey and Sarah Ann go on the most controversial jet ski ride of reality TV in Love Is Blind season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Did Jeramey and Laura make it to the altar?

Definitely not. See above.

They did, however, make it to the season’s reunion episode—although Laura attended virtually, while Jeramey cuddled up to Sarah Ann onstage, according to a Netflix preview of the episode. In it, Laura and Sarah Ann accuse each other of being “pick-me girls,” after which Laura simply says, “You are a clown.”

Sarah Ann and Jeramey, seated together, speak with Jessica (right) during the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion. (Image credit: Netflix)