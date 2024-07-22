Spoilers for all episodes of Love Island USA season 6 ahead. One of the biggest reality shows of the summer, Love Island USA, came to an end on Sunday, July 21, with an impressive feat. Not only was the show the most-watched reality series in the U.S. during its run—this season moving over to stream on Peacock—two of the couples remained together since day one. Long-lasting couples are a rarity on any dating show (even if it touts building genuine connections a la Love Is Blind), but Love Island presents a unique setup as the six-week-long season airs almost simultaneously as the production plays out. Meaning, viewers watch each couple's love story nearly exactly as it's happening.

In the case of Love Island USA season 6 standouts Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans, that meant following along with some heart-fluttering moments and a good amount of heartbreak. Still, with the pair standing strong following the show's end, many are wondering whether they'll stay together as they re-enter the real world. Read on for everything we know about Kaylor and Aaron's relationship so far, both during and after Love Island USA.

What happened between Kaylor and Aaron on 'Love Island USA' season 6?

Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin share a kiss on Love Island USA season 6.

22-year-old Kaylor and 26-year-old Aaron both arrived on the show as part of the original 12 cast members and paired up at the first-ever coupling. Although the girl from Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and the Brit (who previously won the first season of The Traitors UK) stayed loyal throughout the show, they were no match for Casa Amor when all of the couples were split into two villas and several new singles were brought in. (If that setup sounds familiar, it's because every subsequent dating show, like Perfect Match, now does some version of this.)

Kaylor and Aaron did not recouple with different people after the time away, but Kaylor was heartbroken when she learned that Aaron had kissed and shared a bed with new addition Daniela Ortiz-Rivera. Kaylor did decide to remain single on the first recoupling after Casa Amor, but Aaron knew he had made a mistake and put in the work to regain her trust. Once they got back together, they stayed a couple until Day 30 (July 19), when they were eliminated from the Island in the final dumping before the season 6 finale. Kaylor and Aaron ended up leaving in fifth and sixth place, before the other day one couple, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, went on to win the whole thing.

Are Kaylor and Aaron still together after 'Love Island USA' season 6?

An "are they still together" query usually requires a bit of Instagram snooping, since dating shows tend to be filmed several months (or even a full year) before they air. In the case of Love Island, all the final cast members just got their phones back in the past few days. Judging by their first posts back, both Kaylor and Aaron are still fondly looking back on their time on Love Island, as they've both shared sweet pics from filming.

A post shared by kaylor (@kaylor.martin) A photo posted by on

The couple also spent their first days outside of Love Island USA together, as they appeared to have waited a few days before flying back home. On July 21, Aaron held an Instagram Q&A where he answered questions from fans, per The Mirror US. When asked whether he and Kaylor were still good following the show, Aaron revealed that he and Kaylor were hanging out in a hotel room, and Kaylor even answered some of the questions as well. (Many were wondering whether she had deleted her Instagram, but she said that it was briefly deactivated, and she's since put it back up.)

A post shared by Aaron Evans 🇪🇸 • The Traitors (@aaronevans97_) A photo posted by on

According to StyleCaster, Aaron also hinted at some drama from behind the scenes of the show. Later in the Q&A, when asked whether Love Island USA or The Traitors was more difficult, he seemed to accuse the producers of testing his and Kaylor's relationship.

He said, "Love Island USA, the stronger you are as a couple, the more they challenge you. I can’t say that much about it because we’re not allowed. But they will challenge you so hard, so that is definitely an aspect that I didn’t think about going into it, but I met Kaylor and that’s the bit. So I’m happy."

It sounds like the love birds are in a good place following their stint in paradise together, but we'll have to see in the coming weeks how their relationship continues to unfold.