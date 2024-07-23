'Love Island USA' Season 6 Reunion: Everything We Know
We're finishing summer with another appearance from the Islanders.
Spoilers for the Love Island USA season 6 finale ahead. 2024 will go down in history as the year that Love Island USA became the biggest reality show of the summer. (And, you know, for other things.) Dedicated reality TV fans have been tuning in to the U.K. version of Love Island for years; the series is a cultural phenomenon that has left its legacy on the current reality landscape. (See Casa Amor's many descendants and the phrase "fanny flutters.") This summer, though, as the U.S. iteration headed over to Peacock and found a new host in Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, Love Island USA has become a cultural moment of its own and even the No. 1 reality series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms. On Peacock, it's the platform's most-watched series by far.
For the uninitiated, Love Island USA season 6 started on June 11 and aired six days a week for six weeks, giving viewers a near-simultaneous stream of reality dating magic. This year's cast of sexy singles was the most magnetic that the U.S. leg of the franchise has seen, from the wild-yet-self-aware flirting antics to the truly beloved friendships (Serena, Leah, and JaNa forever). The finale for the whirlwind season hit streaming on July 21, with America voting for its favorite couple and Madix bestowing the winners with $100,000.
Millions of viewers may now be reeling from post-Island sadness, but don't worry—the stars of Love Island USA are set to return for a reunion special that will answer fans' lingering questions. Below, read on for everything we know about the Love Island USA season 6 reunion.
When will the 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion premiere?
Love Island USA's season 6 reunion will hit streaming on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. According to Deadline, host Madix announced the special during the season 6 finale, with many of the Islanders set to reunite four weeks after the season's ending. Like the rest of season 6, the reunion episode will only be available on Peacock.
"Viewers will have the opportunity to see their favorite Islanders one last time when they all come together to relive the drama from the season," Deadline reported.
For anyone wondering why viewers will have to wait a whole month for the reunion, rather than the week or less, customary of most reality shows, the reason likely lies in how Love Island USA is filmed. Each episode of Love Island USA comes out only a few days after the events happen in the Fiji villa, and contestants are sequestered the entire time, with family members usually handling their social media accounts on the outside. The month break between the reunion and the special will give the Islanders time in the real world to reflect and continue their relationships—promising a juicy reunion once they all see each other again.
Which cast members will attend the 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion?
While Peacock has yet to confirm the cast members returning for the reunion, all Islanders will likely be back. If anything, this season's final six couples are all but guaranteed, including winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans, and Kassy Castillo and Rob Rausch.
Will there be a 'Love Island USA' season 7?
It turns out that the Love Island USA team has already booked their return tickets to Fiji. Deadline reported that Peacock greenlit Love Island USA season 7 back in November 2023, when the streamer re-upped the reality hit for two more seasons (before they knew that season 6 would reach cultural phenomenon status). Producers are already casting a new round of Islanders; there's now an official casting page for anyone hoping to be part of the next season.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
