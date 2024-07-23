Spoilers for the Love Island USA season 6 finale ahead. 2024 will go down in history as the year that Love Island USA became the biggest reality show of the summer. (And, you know, for other things.) Dedicated reality TV fans have been tuning in to the U.K. version of Love Island for years; the series is a cultural phenomenon that has left its legacy on the current reality landscape. (See Casa Amor's many descendants and the phrase "fanny flutters.") This summer, though, as the U.S. iteration headed over to Peacock and found a new host in Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, Love Island USA has become a cultural moment of its own and even the No. 1 reality series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms. On Peacock, it's the platform's most-watched series by far.

For the uninitiated, Love Island USA season 6 started on June 11 and aired six days a week for six weeks, giving viewers a near-simultaneous stream of reality dating magic. This year's cast of sexy singles was the most magnetic that the U.S. leg of the franchise has seen, from the wild-yet-self-aware flirting antics to the truly beloved friendships (Serena, Leah, and JaNa forever). The finale for the whirlwind season hit streaming on July 21, with America voting for its favorite couple and Madix bestowing the winners with $100,000.

Millions of viewers may now be reeling from post-Island sadness, but don't worry—the stars of Love Island USA are set to return for a reunion special that will answer fans' lingering questions. Below, read on for everything we know about the Love Island USA season 6 reunion.

Host Ariana Madix announced a reunion special during the Love Island USA season 6 finale. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

When will the 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion premiere?

Love Island USA's season 6 reunion will hit streaming on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. According to Deadline, host Madix announced the special during the season 6 finale, with many of the Islanders set to reunite four weeks after the season's ending. Like the rest of season 6, the reunion episode will only be available on Peacock.

"Viewers will have the opportunity to see their favorite Islanders one last time when they all come together to relive the drama from the season," Deadline reported.

For anyone wondering why viewers will have to wait a whole month for the reunion, rather than the week or less, customary of most reality shows, the reason likely lies in how Love Island USA is filmed. Each episode of Love Island USA comes out only a few days after the events happen in the Fiji villa, and contestants are sequestered the entire time, with family members usually handling their social media accounts on the outside. The month break between the reunion and the special will give the Islanders time in the real world to reflect and continue their relationships—promising a juicy reunion once they all see each other again.

Love Island USA season 6 winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page. (Image credit: Peacock)

Which cast members will attend the 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion?

While Peacock has yet to confirm the cast members returning for the reunion, all Islanders will likely be back. If anything, this season's final six couples are all but guaranteed, including winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans, and Kassy Castillo and Rob Rausch.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will there be a 'Love Island USA' season 7?

It turns out that the Love Island USA team has already booked their return tickets to Fiji. Deadline reported that Peacock greenlit Love Island USA season 7 back in November 2023, when the streamer re-upped the reality hit for two more seasons (before they knew that season 6 would reach cultural phenomenon status). Producers are already casting a new round of Islanders; there's now an official casting page for anyone hoping to be part of the next season.