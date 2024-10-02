Spoilers for Love is Blind season 7 episodes 1-6 ahead. There's always one Love is Blind couple in the cast that immediately gets the discourse going; for season 7, that's art dealer Leo Braudy and esthetician Brittany Wisniewski. The DMV-based singles quickly connect once they enter the pods, and offer viewers plenty to talk about with their unique personalities.

They're also part of season 7's biggest love triangle (or, technically love-square), with Leo torn between Brittany and this season's youngest cast member, Hannah Jiles. Surprisingly, the couple's biggest twist doesn't happen until Leo and Brittany are engaged, when we see a genuine first-ever moment in the Love is Blind franchise.

Below, read a breakdown of Brittany and Leo's time on Love is Blind season 7, including whether they're still together after the show's release.

What happened between Leo and Brittany on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

From their first conversation in the pods, Brittany and Leo seem like they might match very well. He quickly compliments her voice, and she says she's "down for anything" when he says it's important for his partner to go along with his vacation plans. (Her response to Leo saying he's a planner: "One of us has to have a brain.")

They both also have very distinct goals for a partnership. Brittany's an admitted "trophy wife" who formerly dated athletes and rock stars; she wants someone who "makes her feel like she's their no. 1 pick" and likes to cook, cause she doesn't. Leo is very nervous that women only want him for his inherited wealth, but he also can't stop telling everyone around him about his wealth (plus his career as an art dealer and his Rolex). Still, he connects with Brittany on a deeper level and sees the deeper side of her from the jump.

When Leo brings up money with her, he overshares that he's rich rich. (He doesn't spend time talking about his family tragedies, despite telling the men that five of his family members died of cancer within three years.) So Brittany asks him whether he plans to split the bills 50/50 with his future partner. He says he wants his partner to be invested but would also feel more comfortable paying more since he makes more, which is music to Brittany's ears because the other pod men were "hard 50/50." She points out that beauty routines and workout classes can be expensive for women (fair point!), and admits she was taken care of "100 percent" in her last relationship. Leo says he needs assurance that his wife would stay with him if he woke up broke, and Brittany responds, "If I wanted to marry for the money, I would have married a very long time ago. That would have been a very easy thing for me to do." (Honestly, go off.)

Everything would have been smooth sailing for Leo and Brittany if he wasn't keeping her and another connection, 27-year-old Hannah, on the hook. Brittany and Hannah accidentally learn they're both into Leo in the women's lounge (when Hannah slips up and says his name after a date). As it turns out, Leo only offers validation to Brittany, telling her how he wants to focus on their connection and has a crush on her. He tells her that she and Hannah are "both no. 1," as Brittany rolls her eyes from behind the pod wall.

On every subsequent date, Brittany ends up depressed or crying, since she knows that he's deciding between her and someone else. In a confessional, Brittany admits that since she's usually gone out with high-status guys in the past, the situation with Leo is bringing up past trauma where her exes would tell her that there are tons of other women they could be with. She doesn't tell Leo this, and he keeps holding off deciding between them. Their courtship reaches a low point when he asks her what type of rings she likes, and she asks if he's asking Hannah that too. (He says he would ask "both or none," severely annoying Brittany.)

What happened between Leo and Hannah on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

On the other side of the love triangle, Leo and Hannah bonded quickly over their love of new experiences and world travel; it's a big plus that they're both the types of people to try a little of everything at a buffet. In a confessional, he says that he loves that Hannah's curious, and he likes that he can explain pretentious art terms to her. But then, he tells her in the pods that he likes that she hasn't asked him about his job, because he doesn't want being an art dealer to define him. (It reads as him wanting someone he can mansplain his upper-class world to, but won't necessarily challenge him.)

Hannah takes Leo's indecisiveness better than Brittany since she's also busy going through a lot with her other connection, former football player Nick. Leo and Hannah's dates are relatively chill—she responds well to his money hangups and wanting a prenup, and he's sweet about Hannah's weight insecurities—until Hannah decides for him, and tries to end things to commit to Nick.

Leo reacts poorly. He starts badgering her on whether she's only going with the other guy because Leo wouldn't make up his mind, and whether she would have said yes if he asked her to marry him first. Hannah spirals emotionally as he goes on about how strongly he feels about her, saying he loves her and asking if it's too late for them. Hannah asks why he didn't say all of this earlier, and Leo throws out all the stuff about his feelings for Brittany and Hannah being exactly the same, claiming that Hannah is "the one" while also saying that he loves Brittany too(?).

Hannah eventually extricates herself from the date when she promises to see Leo the next day, but by the next morning, she realizes how manipulative Leo's badgering was. Leo admits in the guys' quarters that his tone made Hannah cry, and he tells Nick that he's still confused. When Leo and Hannah have their date, he immediately apologizes, but she expresses how horrible he made her feel and reiterates that her feelings for another person are stronger. Suddenly, Leo tells her that Nick's better for her and that he and Brittany were meant to be. Leo also asks Hannah to tell Brittany that their breakup was mutual and that Brittany is who he always wanted. However, Hannah points out that that's not what he said to Hannah last night. His last-ditch effort was futile anyway, as Hannah had already been honest with Brittany about everything Leo said the previous night.

Did Leo and Brittany get engaged on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

The morning after Hannah and Leo's disastrous date, Brittany has a completely different outlook, thanks to what Hannah told her. Chatting with Ashley A., she recognizes that Leo could have been manipulating her, and she enjoys that "the tables have turned" and now she's the one deciding whether they'll be together. When Hannah returns to the women's quarters after her breakup with Leo, both women agree that they don't know whether Leo loves Brittany, and it's now up to Brittany to decide whether she can trust him.

On their next date, Leo quickly tells Brittany he loves her before she starts reading off a handwritten letter. She can barely make it through without crying, as she explains how hurt she is that their connection has been "tainted by his words to someone else." She adds that the situation was her "biggest fear" of what would happen in the pods.

Brittany's letter is the cliffhanger for episode 4—but rather than episode 5 beginning with a breakup that could put the iconic LIB moment of Jessica's "you are going to choke" speech to shame, they push forward. Leo reads a basic poem he wrote that doubles as wedding vows and Brittany giggles at his elementary-school rhymes. "Oh why'd I use my big dumb brain / Overthinking from the start / I damn near went insane / You taught me to follow my heart," he reads. He finishes the poem by asking her to marry him, and she says yes. (And a legion of women called out, "Brittany, no!")

Why weren't Leo and Brittany filmed after their engagement on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

Brittany and Leo's in-person reveal goes fine. Leo's over the moon, and he initiates a lot of kissing. Brittany says being engaged is "weird," and she doesn't know how she feels. She also tells him that he's not ready to say, "I love you," yet, and when he asks her what she loves about him, she starts by saying, "This is so much pressure," before saying he was "doing what he was supposed to do" by making her feel like "just an option." She also says mid-kiss that this is one of the "most awkward moments of her life."

Before they part ways, the newly engaged couple promises to take a trip to Miami if they aren't chosen for Mexico, since not every couple that comes out of the pod is featured on the show's post-engagement getaway and cohabitation period. While couples who aren't shown in the seasons' latter episodes typically have their courtship footage left on the cutting room floor, Leo and Brittany's time on season 7 ends with a simple coda. "Brittany & Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico," the note says. "They took their own trip to Miami, and broke off their engagement weeks later."

Speaking to PEOPLE on the day of season 7's premiere, Leo said he was "crushed" after learning that he and Brittany wouldn't join the engaged couples in Cabo. However, the ever-intuitive Brittany told the outlet that she knew how unlikely it was that they'd be chosen. "I knew we were the weakest link," she said. "Let's just be honest, I was the only one that didn't say, 'I love you,' back to the person I was engaged to, so I was not surprised."

Are Leo and Brittany still together after 'Love is Blind' season 7?

Leo told PEOPLE that he felt a "comfortable awkwardness" during his and Brittany's reveal, but according to Brittany, she knew that she and Leo weren't going to work out from the first moment she saw him. "I think I felt every single human emotion possible in that 20 minutes and I was completely overwhelmed," she said of reveal day. "I was thrown off by how I felt when he proposed because immediately I was like, 'I don't think this is right.' It was an energy thing. I just didn't feel the things that you would think that you would feel when you're getting proposed to, despite having such a strong connection."

"I don't think it was [a physical disconnect], to be totally honest," she added. "I do think he's a very attractive guy and he has such a very strong magnetic presence in person when you're next to him, which I adore, but it was just an intuition. I can't explain it. It was solely just, 'This isn't my husband and now I've got to figure this out.'"

The couple agreed that they initially had fun in Miami, but once the novelty wore off, they decided they were better off as friends. "We had a lot of conversations throughout the trip, and mutually came to the conclusion that we just didn't see it turning into marriage," Leo said.

Brittany continued, "The chemistry just wasn't there. We had a talk in the beginning about how this could work and then time went on during the trip and the chemistry just wasn't there and we mutually felt that. We're very good communicators, so it was not a big ordeal. It was a very clean, respectful realization. Leo, like I said, checked off a lot of the boxes of what I wanted in a man. He's just not my person."

In post-show interviews, the two have assured that they left things on good terms, with Brittany even telling Tudum that she thinks Leo's "a friend for life." Leo reiterated her comments in an interview with TV Insider, saying, “We still really care for each other, and it’s one of the reasons that we got so close is because we really are comfortable around each other, and we can just talk forever... A lot of it’s just really nice to have a good friend to talk to and someone who went through this experience together.”