Spoilers for the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 ahead. It is a truth universally acknowledged that every U.S. metropolitan area contains a couple dozen single residents willing to subject themselves to reality TV to find the love of their life (and maybe also some new Instagram followers). For Love Is Blind season 7, which premiered on Netflix on October 2, the central city is none other than the nation's capital, with this crop of cast members hailing from Washington, D.C. (and Maryland and Virginia).

As expected for a D.C.-based season, the cast includes multiple former military members, realtors, and scientists, all hoping to find love in the streaming giant's untraditional and controversial "experiment." It also includes LIB's first-ever set of sibling cast members, and an older-than-usual age range, with the participants aged 27 to 37. (Does this mean season 7 could be as successful as the recent hit Love is Blind: UK?) Below, read on to meet the hopefuls looking for love in the Love is Blind season 7 cast.

Alexandra, 33

Instagram: @prettylilbyrdie

Occupation: Producer

Romantic History: "One ex wasn’t upfront about his sexual orientation and another was unfaithful," per Tudum.

Looking For: "A 'tall and fine' gentleman who leads with compassion and confidence comes into the picture."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Tim.

Ally, 31

Instagram: @servingfacefirst

Occupation: Master esthetician

Looking For: A man who "leads with empathy, and his communication skills are on point."

Dating History: "I’ve yet to find ‘the one’ because I’ve settled for less than I know I deserve now," she told Tudum.

Gets Engaged? No.

Ashley A., 32

Instagram: @ashleyadion

Occupation: Marketing director

Why She Joined LIB: "I haven’t found someone who protects my heart the way they protect their own," she told Tudum.

Looking For: "A faith-driven guy who both appreciates her stealthy sense of humor and quiets her anxieties," per the outlet.

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Tyler.

Ashley W., 32

Instagram: @ayyeashleyy

Occupation: Health and wellness educator, middle school teacher

Looking For: "An athletic, compassionate, and well-groomed partner to accept every part of her," per Tudum.

Dating History: With one ex, Ashley covered all the expenses. “He didn’t have a car, a place to stay, or a good job, so I provided pretty much everything, but I was okay with it because I loved him,” she told the outlet.

Gets Engaged? No.

Bohdan, 36

Instagram: @bohdango

Occupation: Tech sales

Background: He's "a proud immigrant and Ukrainian refugee," and a former Marine.

Dating Pet Peeve: Picky eaters. "If you’re just eating chicken nuggets all day and not open to trying other foods, then I don’t want it," he tells Tudum.

Gets Engaged? No.

Brittany, 33

Instagram: @brittanynwisniewski

Occupation: Esthetician and environmentalist, with a Baltimore-based beach clean-up organization

Ideal Type: Older men, especially ones who look like "a blonde Viking with long hair."

Looking For: "Real commitment with a future-oriented partner who appreciates jet-setting and stability in equal measure," per Tudum.

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Leo, but they ended things off-camera several weeks later.

David, 29

Instagram: @ew.daviid

Occupation: Project manager

Dating History: Not much, since he's been in the navy for the past six years. "I’ve constantly been away, and, even then I’ve been close to proposing, only to fall short because of the logistical difficulties of long distance," he tells Tudum.

Marriage Must-Have: "The key to my heart is a woman who can get my mother’s definite approval."

Gets Engaged? No.

Dylan, 30

Instagram: @drillaaa

Occupation: Realtor and artist

How She Describes Herself: "I’m that crazy, fun friend people bring around to have a good time and do something out of their element," she told Tudum.

Looking For: A “motivated and goofy” guy (who can "finally teach her to ride a bike").

Gets Engaged? No.

Garrett, 33

Instagram: @garrett.josemans

Occupation: Quantum physicist

Why He's Single: "I have not had any luck on the dating scene," he told Tudum. "I’ve worked myself into this corner where I don’t put any effort to meet women."

Looking For: An "outdoorsy, confident, and down-to-earth" woman.

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Taylor.

Hannah, 27

Instagram: @hannahjiles

Occupation: Medical device sales

How She Describes Herself: "I’m a very honest person,” she told Tudum. “It sometimes comes off as rude or heartless, but it’s just me looking out for others’ best interests. I really do have a kind heart."

Looking For: "An ambitious man who will match her communication style and become a dog dad to her fur baby Luna," per Tudum.

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Nick D.

Jason, 30

Instagram: @jasondrecchio

Occupation: Loan officer

Dating History: He told Tudum that he has been "wasting time on the wrong girls" who he knew he wouldn't marry. "I’ve been very timid and not entirely put myself out there," he added.

Looking For: "Somewhat proper" and "definitely intellectual" women who appreciate the stable life Jason’s built for himself—including his rental business.

Gets Engaged? No.

Jenny, 31

Instagram: @jennyzamora

Occupation: Account training coordinator

Why She Joined LIB: She's "at end of her rope with the 'useless and disappointing' dating scene in D.C." She told Tudum, "This is my last and final shot. I’m going to have to move after this."

Looking For: A "nurturing and supportive partner" who can reciprocate her "bubbly and energetic" energy.

Gets Engaged? No.

Katie, 36

Instagram: @kbo15_

Occupation: Sports marketing manager (and former college lacross player)

Dating History: "Chasing emotionally unavailable men and trying to turn them into the ideal partner."

Looking For: "I want an alpha man. Someone to say, ‘That’s my girl, and I pick her.’ I’ve never had anybody choose me," she told Tudum.

Gets Engaged? No.

Leo, 31

Instagram: @leo_braudy

Occupation: Art dealer.

His Hidden Side: "I’m really into yoga and meditating," he told Tudum. "I have a real crunchy part to me which people don’t often see day-to-day."

Looking For: Someone who "would vibe on the same level—and if she happens to laugh at his goofy jokes, even better."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Brittany, but they ended things off-camera several weeks later.

Marrissa, 32

Instagram: @rissa.george

Occupation: Lawyer

Proudest Of: Her seven years of service in the navy.

Looking For: "An intelligent and empathetic partner who doesn’t mind her habit of burping out loud," per Tudum.

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ramses.

Monica, 37

Instagram: @monicajadedavis

Occupation: Sales executive

What She Wants People to Know: "I have a big personality and I tend to be the life of the party, but I’m also incredibly sensitive," she told Tudum.

Looking For: Someone who makes her feel "emotionally safe."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Stephen.

Morgan, 33

Instagram: @morganbrimoore

Occupation: Sales team lead (and former pageant queen)

What She Wants People to Know: "I’m smarter than I look, and I’m also extremely kind, open, and honest," she told Tudum. Also, "I won’t settle when my life is so fulfilling at this stage."

Biggest Advice for Men: "Go to therapy."

Gets Engaged? No.

Nick D., 29

Instagram: @nicholasdorka

Occupation: Real estate agent (and former all-American college football player)

Why He Joined LIB: "I’m the perfect version of myself right now, and the next step in this journey is to find the perfect wife," he told Tudum.

Ideal Partner: An "ambitious and confident" woman who "won’t need him to feel complete."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Hannah.

Nick P., 31

Instagram: @poppapugh

Occupation: Commercial real estate brokerage

Dating History: "I’ve only formed deep connections with women who’ve checked off the physical box," he told Tudum. "I’ve been looking for 'the one' through the wrong lens."

Looking For: A "long-lasting relationship with a woman who will fully embrace him—and his 9-year-old," as described by Tudum. He told the outlet that his son is his "why," sharing, "Every step he takes, every amount he grows, in any fashion, I am completely tickled."

Gets Engaged? No.

Nina, 32

Instagram: @ninazafar

Occupation: Journalist

Love Is Blind First: She joined the show with her younger sister, Tara.

Romantic History: For the past year, Nina has been "healing from the heartbreak of ending a nine-year relationship with her ex-fiancé," per Tudum.

Looking For: "Someone that remembers the little things that I like or I don’t like and considers my feelings."

Gets Engaged? No.

Perry, 31

Instagram: @lifeof_perry

Occupation: Realtor

Why He Joined LIB: It's an alternative to dating in D.C. "It is the type of town where you get asked out on LinkedIn," he told Tudum. "I’ve been dating for years, trying to find that special person."

Hidden Talent: "I am great at baking bagels. Sesame, everything, poppy seed—really whatever you want."

Gets Engaged? No.

Ramses, 35

Instagram: @ramsesprashad

Occupation: Program associate at justice reform nonprofit

Looking For: Someone "who practices empathy" and accepts his vulnerability.

Romantic History: It's been four years since he was divorced. “My first marriage came to an end because, ultimately, we just grew in different directions, and it was what was best for both of us,” he told Tudum.

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Marrissa.

Raymond, 33

Instagram: @usray_today

Occupation: Consultant

Looking For: "A lifelong partner who can appreciate all sides of his personality."

What He Wants People to Know: "I’m a complex human being," he told Tudum. "I love that I’m multiracial, so it’s kind of hard to put a tab on me... [Also] as a military man, I can be shoved into a box, but actually what really helped me through that experience was being really big into musical theater in my childhood."

Gets Engaged? No.

Stephen, 34

Instagram: @officialrichardson

Occupation: Electrician

Dating History: "He hasn’t been able to make it work past the two-year mark, leaving him eager to find a long-lasting partnership in the pods."

Looking For: An "emotionally intelligent woman to match his energy. 'My type is a woman who wants you, but doesn’t need you,'" he told Tudum.

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Monica.

Tamar, 33

Instagram: @tay2themar

Occupation: Video editor and animator

Dating History: Per Tudum, he participated in "a Love Is Blind-inspired singles event for people in his hometown of Baltimore. 'In the end, I didn’t match with anybody, but I actually gained a good number of friendships out of it.'"

Looking For: An "independent woman who can easily integrate into his friend group."

Gets Engaged? No.

Tara, 29

Instagram: @tarazafar

Occupation: Senior marketing manager

Love Is Blind First: She joined the show with her older sister, Nina.

Dating History: “My past relationships have always been with someone who’s insecure with himself and not in the right place in their life,” she told Tudum.

Worst Habit: Needing to have the last word.

Gets Engaged? No.

Taylor, 30

Instagram: @chinesediscobaby

Occupation: Clean energy policy consultant

Looking For: A relationship like her parents'. “They’ve been married for 35 years and showcased how to be great partners,” she told Tudum.

Slogan: “The key to my heart is loving me for my mind.”

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Garrett.

Tim, 33

Instagram: @timdrakegodbee

Occupation: Web content strategist

Dating History: "My friends have always joked that my dating life has been like a reality show," he told Tudum. "They’re like, 'Oh, Tim’s dating someone else this year!'"

Looking For: A "confident and graceful Black woman who appreciates direct communication."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Alexandra.

Tyler, 34

Instagram: @tylerlfrancis

Occupation: Account manager

Why He Joined LIB: Per Tudum, "He’s ready to get serious about dating after looking for 'the one' in all the wrong places, especially within the status-obsessed DC dating scene. 'I’ve tried to find love every other way, and I’m excited about [the experiment] because it’s something different,' he says."

Looking For: A "self-possessed woman who can match his energy. Bonus points if she’s a horse girl. 'I used to ride horses professionally, and now I do it for fun.'"

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ashley A.