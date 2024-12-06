Spoilers for The Ultimatum season 3 episodes 1-5 ahead. The rules of Netflix's dating reality TV show The Ultimatum are set up so its cast members can get a new perspective on what matrimony can be. The divisive premise: Split up couples and have them go through trial marriages with different people, before coming back together and deciding whether or not to take the plunge themselves. Typically, both boyfriend and girlfriend become preoccupied with their trial spouse, and at least spend less time thinking about their long-term partner with someone new. But in The Ultimatum's third season, Sandy Gallagher and Nicholas Tramontin get the complete opposite.

After the season's shocking twist saw four cast members abandon the show without warning, Nick was left to spend the three-week trial period alone with his thoughts, while Sandy lived with a new trial husband. Nick and Sandy were already one of the season's most dramatic couples before this big shake-up made them the most buzz-worthy pair of the season. Below, read on for our breakdown of Sandy and Nick's time on The Ultimatum season 3, including any clues of whether their pair's relationship survived the show.

What happened between Sandy and Nick on 'The Ultimatum' season 3?

Nick, a 38-year-old artist who at one point calls himself "the Golden Ultimatum" issued the ultimatum to Sandy, a 27-year-old entrepreneur who counts Coachella as one of her yearly traditions. According to them, Nick was initially the guy that Sandy would drunk-call after a night out before their relationship got more serious over two and a half years. Nick says he's ready to settle down somewhere tranquil near a lake after 15 years of living in L.A. Sandy wants that life eventually, but right now she's at a completely different stage in life, still enjoying the city nightlife. Plus, according to her Instagram, she's a homeowner in Newport Beach, and would likely want to stay in the area.

Sandy and Nick on their last night together. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

On their last night together, both Nick and Sandy are prepared to start the process, with Nick even joking about "dumping her ass." Once the speed-dating starts, Nick quickly clicks with his fellow "weirdo" Vanessa, while Sandy has instant chemistry with her fellow Scorpio J.R. The nature of the two connections are very different; at one point Nick calls Vanessa his "kindred spirit," while J.R. and Sandy seem like a combination of intense physical attraction and bantering, light-hearted compatibility. It's also clear early on that J.R. and Nick push each other's buttons, especially during the first night's cocktail party where J.R. names Nick as the guy he wouldn't want to date his ex. When Nick later sees Sandy and J.R. flirting, he says he saw them get along quickly and that "it is what it is."

Both Nick and Vanessa's and Sandy and J.R.'s dates go well throughout the week, though J.R.'s a bit torn between pursuing a "totally different experience" with Sandy or a match with Aria, who's more similar to his original partner Zaina. Sandy and J.R. connect deeply at some points, but they also are the only new couple who share a kiss before the wife-swap (a.k.a. The Choice). When it comes time to partner up, Sandy makes it clear that she likes J.R. and Nick responds by subtly shading them for pursuing their "fun" connection rather than something more serious. He's intimidated that she opened up to J.R. so quickly when it took him a while at the start of their relationship. Their choices are the most contentious of the entire Choice dinner, as Sandy and J.R. choose each other, and Vanessa and Nick choose each other.

Once the trial marriages start, it quickly becomes obvious that Sandy and Nick won't be able to avoid each other for the three weeks. For one, all the couples live in the same building. Nick soon runs into Sandy on a coffee run, where she tells him off-camera that she and J.R. have already kissed. The information shakes Nick and Vanessa tries to comfort him while he's in his head. Sandy shares her side of the coffee interaction and says she gets why he's being emotional, but calling her over and over and being "disrespectful" is too much.

J.R. and Sandy get cozy during a date. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vanessa doesn't have any testimonials during this stretch, so there's no way to know what was going on in Vanessa's head after this (unless she explains post-reunion). However, the next update we get is Vanessa abruptly leaving the show with her original partner Dave without a word. (Vanessa has since claimed that she did give Nick a heads up; for more on that, check out our Vanessa and Dave breakdown.) Nick feels understandably abandoned, and he's left alone in the process, as he and Mariah, whose trial spouse Micah also left with his original partner Chanel, decide to support each other as friends. Meanwhile, Sandy wants to focus on her trial marriage, but she admits this is a "recipe for disaster."

From this point on, Nick only has his solo painting time and occasional meet-ups with Mariah to distract him from constantly thinking about Sandy and worrying that she might be falling for J.R. He doesn't even know how well Sandy and J.R.'s trial marriage is going. He doesn't have the audience's view of them gushing over each other in confessionals and kissing by the pool, but what he's imagining could be even worse. And again, they're all living in the same building. He's apparently still calling Sandy nonstop, and one night, he can even see her and J.R. have dinner together on their balcony from the ground outside.

The powder keg finally blows when Sandy takes J.R. to meet her mother and sisters. Everyone loves him, and Sandy's family isn't that fond of Nick. When Nick learns later that night that J.R. met the family, he loses it. We see clips of him calling over and over, her hanging up, him wailing like he's being tortured. He even goes to their place to try to get Sandy to leave with him, and both Sandy and J.R. feel that a line of respect has been crossed. It's all genuinely hard to watch, and you can't deny that Nick had to deal with a lot emotionally.

Sandy and Nick talk during a cocktail party. (Image credit: Netflix)

The first batch of episodes ends with the girls'- and boys' nights out, just in case there hasn't been enough drama so far this season. The girls' side goes pretty smoothly; Sandy has nothing but great things to say about J.R. to his original partner Zaina, and she tells Zaina that they're not hooking up. Surprisingly, Mariah points out that Nick is just wallowing or distracting himself rather than dealing with his emotions, and she tells Sandy that she doesn't think he'd make a good husband. (Sometimes the youngest of us are the wisest.)

Nick begins the guys' night by apologizing to J.R., before he even sits down. J.R. doesn't verbally accept the apology, and he goes into Nick showing up at their door, saying that he "lost all respect" for Nick at that point. It's a very tough love talk, but someone other than J.R. needs to be the one to tell Nick how his obsessive behavior isn't appropriate. Especially when J.R. follows it up by gushing over Sandy again.

With everyone set to return to their original partners in the next batch of episodes out Wednesday, December 11, it'll be interesting to learn how Nick and Sandy are as partners outside of the J.R. of it all, and whether they can work their way back from some huge emotional red flags.

Are Sandy and Nick still together after 'The Ultimatum' season 3?

Fans have had a lot of opinions about Sandy and Nick since season 3's premiere, and the biggest question is whether they actually made it out of the show as a couple. While we won't know for sure until the December 18th reunion, a quick social-media investigation yields results that are...inconclusive.

Sandy and Nick both follow each other on Instagram and still have photos of them together on their respective pages, which were shared before the show is believed to have started filming around late 2023 / early 2024 . Post-filming, their profiles have distinctive themes, with Sandy focusing on bikini and party fits and Nick showcasing his art alongside cryptic captions about "painting through difficult moments."

But then we go to Sandy's TikTok, where she's been posting her way through the season's airing with references and reactions to the show. In one recent clip, she lowers her head in embarrassment as a title card reads, "Trust me no one can judge me as hard as I've judged myself." Meanwhile, in the comments of a reaction clip filmed with her mom (where one of Nick's paintings is seen on the wall behind them), Sandy replied to a fan, "There is so so much that is not shown in the scene with him coming to our apartment!" We'll have to wait for the rest of the Sandy and Nick saga to unfold in the coming weeks.