Meet Cast of 'The Ultimatum' Season 3
Meet this season's batch of couples on the brink of either marriage or moving on.
Netflix's divisive reality show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back for round three (minus the spin-offs The Ultimatum: Queer Love and The Ultimatum: South Africa). Hosted by the Lacheys, the sister series to Love is Blind puts couples through a "love experiment" even more prone to drama than its predecessor. Throughout each season, the show's couples break up, move in with another cast member in a "trial marriage," and then return to their original partner, before deciding whether to get engaged or permanently end things. Each of The Ultimatum's seasons has raised the bar on ethically questionable decision-making in dating shows.
For season 3, the series turned to the influencer capital of the world to find its cast of exceptionally attractive, Coachella-going, matrimony-contemplating couples. The L.A.-based cast is full of Instagram models, creatives, Scorpios, and even another Nick and Vanessa. Read on to meet the cast of The Ultimatum season 3.
Zaina and J.R.
Zaina's Instagram: @zayxclusive
J.R.'s Instagram: @_jrwarren
Who Gave the Ultimatum? Zaina
Content creator Zaina, 32, and personal trainer J.R., 33, met on a dating app three years ago and eventually made the big step of living together. However, they're of different minds when it comes to marriage. For J.R., the hesitation stems from his relationship history; having been married once before and cheated on, he wants to be absolutely sure before making his next trip down the aisle.
Nick and Sandy
Nick's Instagram: @nicholas.tramontin
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sandy's Instagram: @sandy_gal
Who Gave the Ultimatum? Nick
After two and a half years of dating, artist Nick, 38, knows he wants to spend the rest of his life with Coachella-regular Sandy, 27. However, Sandy doesn't feel like she's ready to settle down just yet.
Mariah and Caleb
Mariah's Instagram: @remnantsofriah
Caleb's Instagram: @prfctstorm
Who Gave the Ultimatum? Mariah
Podcaster Mariah, 24, may be young, but she's already more than ready for a marriage and kids. However, with just two years of dating under the couple's belt, mortgage broker Caleb, 29, doesn't want to rush into getting down on one knee.
Scotty and Aria
Scotty's Instagram: @scottyslewis
Aria's Instagram: @aria_dewestbrooks
Who Gave the Ultimatum? Scotty
L.A.-based Scotty, 30, is ready to get engaged and take his three-year long-distance relationship with San Francisco-based Aria, 25, to the next level. However, the aesthetic nurse is concerned about the professional sacrifices she'd have to make, and the communication issues they still need to work through.
Chanel and Micah
Chanel's Instagram: @theeerealchanel
Micah's Instagram: @micahvellii_
Who Gave the Ultimatum? Chanel
Micah, 28, and Chanel, 27, have been dating for two and a half years, and Chanel is ready for a ring. While she's hopeful that the couple's time on The Ultimatum will make them stronger, he isn't sure that now's the time for marriage.
Vanessa and Dave
Vanessa's Instagram: @vanessanhattaway
Dave's Instagram: @halfcubandave
Who Gave the Ultimatum? Vanessa
Influencer Vanessa, 30, put her foot down that she and copywriter Dave, 34, need to either take the next step or end their relationship. However, Dave wants to take his time in his decision-making process and isn't sure how The Ultimatum would help them.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Angelina Jolie Doesn't Want Her Life Story Turned Into a Movie
"You're conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Finds a Chic Way to Winterize Her Birkenstocks
Dads everywhere rejoiced when the 'Twisters' star stepped out in socks and sandals.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Avoid a Joint Appearance With Separate Diana Award Tributes
The royal brothers remembered their late mother while supporting the charity's 25th anniversary.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Best Christmas TV Specials to Watch in 2024
Here's when to watch every festive, red-hot performance airing throughout December.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Where Are the Stars of Netflix's 'The Later Daters' Now?
Here's what we know about the stars' love lives post-filming.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet 'The Later Daters' Cast: What to Know About the Stars of the Netflix Reality Show and Their Ages
The Michelle Obama-produced reality show follows singles in their 50s, 60s, and 70s as they look for love.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'RHONY' Star Brynn Whitfield Reveals What Can Feel "Powerless" About Being on Reality TV
The Bravo star and corporate communications and market director speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
'The Madness' Ending Explained: A Complete Breakdown of the Netflix Thriller Series' Twisted Yet Hopeful Conclusion
Netflix's new miniseries stars Colman Domingo as a man framed for a gruesome murder.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
The True Story Behind 'The Empress': What to Know About Empress Elisabeth of Austria
The beloved Austrian royal gets the prestige period drama treatment.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet the Cast of 'The Empress' on Netflix: Your Guide to the Hit German Period Drama
The German period drama about the life and reign of Empress Elisabeth of Austria is back for a must-watch season 2.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Who Is Mia Rodgers? What to Know About the Actress Who Plays Taylor on 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3
Taylor is one of several new students on the Essex College campus this season.
By Quinci LeGardye Published