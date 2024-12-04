Netflix's divisive reality show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back for round three (minus the spin-offs The Ultimatum: Queer Love and The Ultimatum: South Africa). Hosted by the Lacheys, the sister series to Love is Blind puts couples through a "love experiment" even more prone to drama than its predecessor. Throughout each season, the show's couples break up, move in with another cast member in a "trial marriage," and then return to their original partner, before deciding whether to get engaged or permanently end things. Each of The Ultimatum's seasons has raised the bar on ethically questionable decision-making in dating shows.

For season 3, the series turned to the influencer capital of the world to find its cast of exceptionally attractive, Coachella-going, matrimony-contemplating couples. The L.A.-based cast is full of Instagram models, creatives, Scorpios, and even another Nick and Vanessa. Read on to meet the cast of The Ultimatum season 3.

Zaina and J.R.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zaina's Instagram: @zayxclusive

J.R.'s Instagram: @_jrwarren

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Zaina

Content creator Zaina, 32, and personal trainer J.R., 33, met on a dating app three years ago and eventually made the big step of living together. However, they're of different minds when it comes to marriage. For J.R., the hesitation stems from his relationship history; having been married once before and cheated on, he wants to be absolutely sure before making his next trip down the aisle.

Nick and Sandy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nick's Instagram: @nicholas.tramontin

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sandy's Instagram: @sandy_gal

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Nick

After two and a half years of dating, artist Nick, 38, knows he wants to spend the rest of his life with Coachella-regular Sandy, 27. However, Sandy doesn't feel like she's ready to settle down just yet.

Mariah and Caleb

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mariah's Instagram: @remnantsofriah

Caleb's Instagram: @prfctstorm

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Mariah

Podcaster Mariah, 24, may be young, but she's already more than ready for a marriage and kids. However, with just two years of dating under the couple's belt, mortgage broker Caleb, 29, doesn't want to rush into getting down on one knee.

Scotty and Aria

(Image credit: Netflix)

Scotty's Instagram: @scottyslewis

Aria's Instagram: @aria_dewestbrooks

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Scotty

L.A.-based Scotty, 30, is ready to get engaged and take his three-year long-distance relationship with San Francisco-based Aria, 25, to the next level. However, the aesthetic nurse is concerned about the professional sacrifices she'd have to make, and the communication issues they still need to work through.

Chanel and Micah

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chanel's Instagram: @theeerealchanel

Micah's Instagram: @micahvellii_

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Chanel

Micah, 28, and Chanel, 27, have been dating for two and a half years, and Chanel is ready for a ring. While she's hopeful that the couple's time on The Ultimatum will make them stronger, he isn't sure that now's the time for marriage.

Vanessa and Dave

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vanessa's Instagram: @vanessanhattaway

Dave's Instagram: @halfcubandave

Who Gave the Ultimatum? Vanessa

Influencer Vanessa, 30, put her foot down that she and copywriter Dave, 34, need to either take the next step or end their relationship. However, Dave wants to take his time in his decision-making process and isn't sure how The Ultimatum would help them.