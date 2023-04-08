One of the best things about watching Netflix these days is bingeing through a complex gem of a show that shows a different side of underrated stars. In Netflix's new revenge dramedy series Beef, from A24 and creator/showrunner Lee Sung-jin, acclaimed comedian Ali Wong and Internet's boyfriend Steven Yeun play a duo that take a case of road rage to absolute extremes, as their feud (or beef if you will) threatens to destroy their careers, relationships, and lives.

For the culturally specific and emotional rollercoaster of a series, Beef has tapped a talented all-Asian cast of rising and beloved stars. Read on for a rundown of all the faces you'll recognize (and some you'll meet for the first time) in Beef.

Steven Yeun as Danny

Danny is a down-on-his-luck contractor who's dealing with a plummeting bank balance, stagnant job market, and disparaging younger brother when he gets into a road rage incident with a mysterious driver. His life's goal is to save enough money to buy land and build his parents a SoCal dream home, but his feud with Amy keeps distracting him.

Yeun is the first Asian American to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, for his role in the 2020 film Minari. He's most widely known for playing Glenn in the AMC hit The Walking Dead, and he has also appeared in the films Nope, The Humans, Sorry to Bother You, Mayhem, Burning, and Okja. He has also acted in several voice acting roles, including the Prime Video series Invincible and the comedy Tuca & Bertie (on which he voiced the boyfriend of his Beef nemesis Ali Wong).

Ali Wong as Amy

Amy appears to have it all: a handsome husband, an adorable daughter, a newly renovated home, and a successful plant retail company that's set for a multi-million dollar sale. However, she also has unresolved rage issues, which come through in full force in the road rage incident...and everything that follows.

Wong is an actress and stand-up comedian who rose to fame through her three Netflix stand-up specials: Baby Cobra (2016), Hard Knock Wife (2018), and Don Wong (2022). She also wrote, produced, and starred in the 2019 Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, and appeared in the 2020 DC film Birds of Prey, as well as the series American Housewife and Fresh Off the Boat. She's also a prolific voice actress who has worked on series including BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Tuca & Bertie.

Joseph Lee as George

Amy's husband George is a sculptor turned stay-at-home dad, and the son of a famous artist. He's an extremely zen and relaxed guy who always looks on the bright side, but his mindset sometimes clashes with Amy's.

Lee is a Korean-American actor and artist who is best known for his roles in the 2018 found footage film Searching, and the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard. He also previously starred in the short film Raspberry, and has appeared in guest-starring roles on the shows Miracle That We Met, Rizzoli & Isles, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Remy Holt as June

Amy and George's adorable, candy-loving daughter June (nickname Junie) is played by Holt, a child actor who has also appeared in the Paramount+ series 1923 and AppleTV+'s The Afterparty.

Patti Yasutake as Fumi

George's mom Fumi (center) has a passive aggressive relationship with her daughter-in-law Amy. The widow of a famous artist, Fumi hopes her granddaughter June will follow a similar career path and worries her son may be wasting his own artistic potential.

Yasutake is a prolific actress who's best known for playing Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in the 1987 TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation, a role she also reprised for the films Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: First Contact. She's also known for playing as Mrs. Howard in the 1999 cult classic film Drop Dead Gorgeous. Her additional TV credits include Pretty Little Liars, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Closer, The Young and the Restless, Bones, Grey’s Anatomy, and many more.

Young Mazino as Paul

Danny's younger brother Paul lives with him at their family's former motel, and spends his days gaming, investing in crypto, and hanging with his boys. He's in the middle of a quarter-life crisis, and tries to distance himself from his "family of losers."

Mazino grew up in Maryland before he moved to New York to pursue acting at age 21. He previously had guest roles on the shows Blindspot, New Amsterdam, Tommy, Blue Bloods, and Prodigal Son.

David Choe as Isaac

Danny and Paul's hilarious-but-sketchy cousin Issac has just been released from prison for a previous scheme that resulted in the brothers’ parents losing their motel. Danny quickly gets involved with Issac's "business ventures" again, though it's never entirely clear whether they're legit.

Choe is a fine artist (opens in new tab), actor, and filmmaker who has previously starred in his own FX series, aptly named The Choe Show, and has appeared in episodes of FX’s Better Things and The Mandalorian on Disney+. The L.A. native has also hosted internet series and directed music videos, and he created the album cover for Jay-Z and Linkin Park's 2004 joint album Collision Course.

Maria Bello as Jordan

Jordan is the incredibly wealthy boss at Forsters, the home improvement store looking to buy Amy’s plant company, Kōyōhaus. She’s the one who will decide whether or not the deal goes through; she's also an culturally-offensive bully who is used to getting whatever she wants.

Bello is a prolific actress with decades of acting roles, including but not limited to the films Coyote Ugly, A History of Violence, The Cooler, Lights Out, Grown Ups, Flicka and Thank You for Smoking. She has also starred in TV series like NCIS, Law & Order: SVU, Goliath, ER, and the original Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Ashley Park as Naomi

While wooing Jordan for the Kōyōhaus deal, Amy befriends the mogul's sister-in-law Naomi, who she envies for being a stay-at-home mom. Under the surface, however, Naomi is lonely and struggles with insecurity.

Park is best known for playing ex-pat Mindy in the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, and is set to star in both the upcoming comedy film Joy Ride and the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Before beginning her on-screen career, Park was a Tony-nominated Broadway star who appeared in the musicals The King and I, Sunday in the Park With George, KPOP, and Mean Girls.

Alyssa Gihee Kim as Veronica

When Danny wants to expand his business to nearby Orange County, he reaches out to his (now married) high school sweetheart Veronica. She's played by Kim, who has previously appeared in shows including Hulu's Shrill and FX's Dave.

Justin H. Min as Edwin

Veronica's husband Edwin is popular in the church community and has the esteemed role of praise leader, but he feels a bit threatened when his wife's ex starts coming around. Min is best known for starring in another Netflix show, the superhero epic The Umbrella Academy, as well as the 2021 film After Yang and this year's Shortcomings. (Fun fact: he and Ashley Park are second cousins!)

Mia Serafino as Mia

Amy's Kōyōhaus employee and aspiring artist Mia, who openly admires George's artistic genius over the course of the show, is played by Serafino. The Detroit native has previously appeared on series including the iCarly reboot, Crowded, Shameless, NCIS: Los Angeles, Franklin & Bash, and Undateable. She also acted in the films Smiley Face Killers, Zeroville and Saving Mr. Banks.

Andie Ju as Esther

Churchgoer Ester, who befriends Danny as he gets involved in the community is played by Ju. The rising actress has previously had guest roles in series including HBO's Westworld, Fox's 9-1-1, and CW's Stargirl.

