The 'House of the Dragon' Timeline and Time Jumps, Explained

The HBO fantasy drama House of the Dragon treats time much differently than its predecessor, Game of Thrones. While Thrones had a traditional linear timeline (to the point that characters seemed to teleport from one end of Westeros to another in later seasons), HotD covers large swaths of time in the Targaryen dynasty by skipping uneventful periods between installments. Whether the next episode takes place three months or three years after the last, the series only shows the events that hold the most significance leading up to the epic conflict, the Dance of the Dragons.

That being said, it is extremely easy to get confused along the way, especially when the show does a jump that involves recasting two of the main cast. Read on for our breakdown of the big plot developments between each of Season 1's major time jumps.

The Show Begins (Episodes 1-2)

Daemon loses his place as heir.

When House of the Dragon starts, King Viserys' younger brother Daemon is his appointed heir, though many members of the Small Council (especially the current Hand of the King Otto Hightower) disagree with his style of leadership. That simmering conflict comes to a head after the death of Viserys' wife Aemma during childbirth, with their son Baelon only living for a short while. Hightower reports to Viserys that Daemon publicly called the deceased infant "prince for a day," and Viserys sends his brother away from court. He also decides to name his sole living child, his daughter Rhaenyra, as heir in an official ceremony.

After he loses his place as successor, Daemon has a short rebellious demonstration, stealing a dragon egg and taking the Targaryen ancestral home of Dragonstone in episode 2. Rhaenyra quickly takes the egg and the castle back (it technically belongs to her as the Targaryen heir), after which Daemon decides to join Lord Corlys Valeryon in his fight to take the Stepstones back from the Triarchy, which is led by factually-named Drahar the Crabfeeder. Upon their victory, Daemon returns to court and seems to be welcomed with open arms...before he makes a pass at Rhaenyra as his second wife. He's thrown out again, returning to the Vale long enough to kill his first wife, Lady Rhea Royce, but he returns for Rhaenyra's wedding, where he meets and shows interest in Laena Valeryan.

Alicent marries King Viserys.

Alicent Hightower starts out the show as a young lady and best friend to Princess Rhaenyra. She's also the daughter of Otto Hightower, who has his own ambitions besides being Hand of the King. He wants to solidify his power over the throne, so following the death of Queen Aemma, he sends Alicent to comfort King Viserys. Though the king would make the strongest alliance by marrying Laena Valeryan (who is literally 12 at the time), Viserys decides to marry Alicent instead, making her queen and throwing a becoming-my-stepmother-sized wrench in Rhaenyra and Alicent's friendship.

Three Years Later (Episode 3-5)

Rhaenyra and Alicent's feud begins.

Episode 3 takes place at least three years after Viserys decides to marry Alicent; the young girl is now a queen with one son, and pregnant with another. Alicent's father Otto is pressing for toddler Aegon to replace Rhaenyra as heir, but Alicent isn't as convinced as her father about the switch. (The kid is younger than two; the conversation can happen at a later date.)

Everything changes for Alicent following Rhaenyra and Daemon's near-hookup in episode 4. Rhaenyra swears on her mother's life that nothing happened between her and her uncle (which is technically only half a lie?) and that she's still a maiden (a full lie, cause she hooked up with Ser Criston Cole the same night). Ser Cole admits as much to Alicent in episode 5, meaning that the princess lied to her, a lie which caused her father to lose his place as Hand of the King. After all this, Alicent forms a deep resentment towards Rhaenyra, as well as a couple of allies in Master-of-Whispers-wannabe Larys Strong (who told her about Rhaenyra's secret Plan-B potion) and Ser Cole.

Rhaenyra marries Laenor Valeryan.

Though Rhaenyra was named heir in the premiere, her journey over the first five episodes is less about learning how to rule and more about solidifying her lineage through marriage. Viserys first allows her to chose her own husband, but after Rhaenyra and Daemon's near-hookup in Episode 4, a furious Viserys makes her marry for the strongest alliance. She'll make the match he snubbed in favor of Alicent years ago, marrying the son of House Valeryon, Lord Laenor. It's not a love match, as Laenor is gay and has a boyfriend, but Rhaenyra offers that they can have their own romantic relationships outside of the marriage.

Rhaenyra and Laenor's Episode 5 wedding is supposed to be a multi-day event of feasts and festivals, but it gets cut short when a freshly-rejected and jealous Criston Cole straight-up murders Laenor's boyfriend Joffrey. After the fight, with the blood still on the floor of the Great Hall, Rhaenyra and Laenor are married as the man is still sobbing over his murdered lover, ending this leg of HotD.

Ten Years Later (Episode 6)

Rhaenyra gives birth to her third son.

Episode 6 takes place at least ten years later, with Rhaenyra and Alicent now played by older actors (Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke). It begins with Rhaenyra giving birth to her third son...and immediately being summoned to bring the baby to the queen. The cruel order shows how strained the relationship between the two former friends has become, but there's another purpose, which we'll get to in a bit.

For now, an update on the Targaryen/Valeryon/Hightower family trees. Since marrying Laenor a decade earlier, Rhaenyra has given birth to three sons: eldest Jacaerys, middle Lucerys, and fresh-out-the-womb Joffrey (who Laenor names afrter his late love). All three sons have surprising dark, curly hair, considering that both Rhaenyra and Laenor are nautrally platinum blonde.

Meanwhile, Viserys and Alicent are parents to teenage Aegon, middle child Helaena, and youngest son Aemond. Aegon is a bit of a dick and enjoys...pleasuring himself...out of one of the windows of the Red Keep, which is troubling considering he's Rhaenyra's strongest challenger as heir.

As for Daemon, he married Laena Valeryan after they first flirted at Rhaenyra and Laenor's wedding. They have twin daughters, Baela and Rhaena Valeryan (who do sport the parents' platinum hair, and look awfully different than their cousins Jacaerys and Lucerys).

Alicent is still pissed at Rhaenyra.

A decade of beef between Alicent and Rhaenyra has simmered, though it seems more one-sided based on Alicent's obsession with Rhaenyra's children. It turns out that the queen summoned her stepdaughter immediately postt-childbirth so she could see that the baby's little newborn hair is also brunette. Since Jace, Luke, and little Joff look nothing like Laenor, it's pretty obvious that their father is actually Ser Harwin Strong, who allegedly is Rhaenyra's secret lover.

While Alicent is now powerful enough to directly antagonize Rhaenyra, even speaking with Viserys about her paternity suspicions, the king is either oblivious or is just letting his daughter live her life. Everything that Rhaenyra gets away with enrages Alicent, and when the court starts whispering more loudly about Rhae and Harwin's affair, the queen gets more and more angry. At this point, she's also squarely on Team Aegon for heir, in a large part because that's her best chance to keep her power (and her life), which would likely be forfeit if Rhaenyra ever takes the throne.

Ser Harwin Strong dies.

In Episode 6, everything comes to a head with the question of Rhaenyra's sons' parentage. Ser Criston, who's solidly on Team Alicent and Aegon, goads Ser Harwin into a public fight over Jace and Luke, which adds another mark to the "Harwin's actually their dad" tally. Following the fight, Harwin loses his position as Commander of the City Watch, and his father, current Hand of the King Lionel Strong, orders him to go back to the family's ancestral home, Harrenhaal, to let the scandal die out.

Unfortunately, Harwin and Lionel die in a fire soon after arriving at Harrenhaal. The castle has always been considered cursed, so the tragedy could be assumed as fate, but it was actually a plot with an indirect connection to Alicent. Since she and Harwin's younger brother Larys Strong first allied in episode 5, he's become her confidant, and the schemer took her woes about Harwin and Rhaenyra as some sort of coded instruction. He set up the fire to kill his own brother and father, so Harwin can no longer be an embarrassment to the crown, and Alicent's father Otto could possibly return to his place as Hand of the King. The deaths open up a path for Alicent and Larys to increase their power, and we'll likely see how that goes in Episode 7.

Laena Valeryon dies.

Another fan-favorite who met a tragic fate this episode is Laena Valeryon, Daemon's wife and dragon-rider to the massive Vhagar. The couple and their two daughters have been living in the East as guests of Pentos' Prince Reggio Haratis for many years. Though Daemon seems settled and calm, Laena thinks him moody and depressed, and she wants to return to her own ancestral seat Driftmark in Westeros, where they can raise their daughters to be strong and she can have the life and death of a dragon-rider.

Their fates change very soon, as Laena beings labor for their third child. Eventually the maester tells Daemon that the baby won't come out, and that the only way forward to save the child is an emergency C-section. Daemon (and the audience) remembers how that turned out for Queen Aemma, and he refuses to have Laena be tortured that way. However, without that C-section, Laena will likely still die a painful death due to septic infection.

In the end, Laena takes matters into her own hands, leaving her birthing chamber and walking out to where her beloved dragon rests on the beach. She chooses to die by dracarys, ordering Vhagar to set her on fire, and after some horrified hesitation, the dragon puts his rider out of her misery. We wish we could have spent more time with Laena, but she lives through Daemon and her daughters, who we'll see grow up in later episodes. (Also, both Daemon and Rhaenyra are emotionally single now, so we'll see how that goes.)