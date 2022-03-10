Will 'Pieces of Her' Get a Season 2?

Netflix's latest thriller is an intriguing family saga based on a question: what if your mom wasn't who you thought she was? Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by author Karin Slaughter, the eight-episode show follows Andy (played by Fifty Shades Darker's Bella Heathcote), a devoted daughter who discovers that her mom Laura (Hereditary's Toni Collette) has combat skills when she takes down an armed man at the local diner. When mysterious men come after both women, Andy has to unravel her mother's, and her own, past while outrunning the goons.

The suspenseful series has become a sleeper hit, spending a week in the no. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10. Fans are obsessing over its twist ending, wondering whether there will be another season ahead. Here's everything we know about Pieces of Her's season 2 chances.

How did season 1 of 'Pieces of Her' end?

Spoilers for Pieces of Her season 1 ahead. Over the course of the season, we learn that Laura Oliver (Collette) is actually Jane Queller, a former concert pianist who fell in love with a cult leader named Nick. When one of the cult's schemes went wrong and her father was shot, Jane entered witness protection in exchange for ratting out the cult and Nick who's also Andy's dad. In the final episode, the women come face to face with Nick, who's looking for money and a tape Laura's kept that would incriminate her brother Jasper, who was also involved in their father's accidental death.

Andy and Laura end up escaping Nick and burning down the cabin, with the tape and the money (more than $200k) seemingly destroyed. Nick ends up arrested by the FBI, which is the last we see of him. However, while all this time we thought Nick and Jasper had instigated Martin Queller's death, Andy realizes that it was actually her mother behind it all. Then-Jane, now-Laura had orchestrated her father's death after the millionaire attempted to terminate her pregnancy. And thanks to a bug on Andy's phone, Jasper now holds Laura's part in Martin's death over her and blackmails her, keeping her and Andy in the web of corruption the elder had run away from so long ago.

Could there be a season 2 of 'Pieces of Her'?

So far there's no official word on season 2 from Netflix, which isn't surprising. The streaming giant tends to spend a while on renewal announcements, even when the show's a huge it. And while Pieces of Her may not be doing Bridgerton or Squid Game numbers so far, it has logged 53 million hours viewed globally as of March 10, per Netflix’s self-reported stats. Judging from the changes from the book ending to the show's, the production has probably been planning for a possible extension.

What could season 2 of 'Pieces of Her' be about?

The Netflix show follows the same time frame and about the same plot as Slaughter's source novel, but they have very different endings. The book ends with a standoff between Nick and Laura, where Laura wears a wire and gets Nick to incriminate himself, landing the cult leader in jail as Laura and Andy go back to their lives. With the show's ending being much more open-ended, with Nick's fate up in the air and Jasper blackmailing Laura, there's several possibilities for where the story can continue beyond the source book.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pieces of Her showrunner (and new The Morning Show season 3 showrunner) Charlotte Stoudt confirmed that the show is meant to be a series considered for renewal, though it wasn't always.

"It started as a limited, and then I think there was a decision made at a certain point to go for a series. I believe that was a Netflix decision, but there’s certainly a lot more to tell and I purposely kind of started building it out a little bit more. I tried to open it up so it could have some legs should it find an audience," she said.

What have the cast and crew said about season 2 of 'Pieces of Her'?

While most of the cast seem to beat around the bush when it comes to season 2, several members have said they'd be interested in what their characters do next. Heathcote shared with PopSugar that she's interested in exploring Andy's new dynamic with her mom now that she knows the truth about Laura.

Her TV mom Collette added, "I don't think [season 2] would be improbable. The thing is, with Laura, toward the end of the story, she finally has some freedom to be her true self, and then she gets that call and it all gets taken away immediately. It's a very short-lived period of freedom. I would love to see what happens there and how she does get that freedom back that she got to taste for literally three hours before it was taken away again."

Jacob Scipio, who plays Andy's love interest, U.S. Michael Vargas, told the outlet, "You're just seeing the beginning of Mike Vargas. At the end, he's heading off to DC, and he's like a dog with a bone. If he senses any sort of malfeasance or wrongdoings or jiggery-pokery, he's going to want to figure it out. 'Vargas' actually means 'steep hill,' and for him, that's pretty much what his life has been like. He's either on a long, hard climb up or sliding down. And at any rate, there's no sign of the top. His life is a struggle, so he's ready for the fight."

The actor also added some insight into Andy and Michael's will-they-or-won't-they status. "It's a very complicated relationship that they have. They're very involved," Scipio says. "When people go through a trauma together, there's an unbreakable bond that will last forever — no matter what kind of paths they go on, whether they're divergent or connected."