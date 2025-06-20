Prime Video's new teen drama We Were Liars has arrived just in time for our summer binge watches. Based on E. Lockhart's book of the same name—which was first released in 2014 before getting a #BookTok resurgence—the rich-people-behaving-badly series centers on the Sinclair family, a wealthy American family that vacations on the fictional island of Beachwood (near Martha's Vineyard) every summer. In the year that eldest grandchild Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) turns 16, a life-altering tragedy leaves an amnesiac Cadence struggling to piece together what happened.

We Were Liars's eight-episode season comes to a dramatic end with a jaw-dropping twist revealing the truth of Cadence's central mystery. However, though viewers do get answers, the TV adaptation may not be done bringing Lockhart's novels to life. Below, read on for everything we know about a possible We Were Liars season 2 so far.

The Liars, from left: Candace (Emily Alyn Lind), Mirren (Esther McGregor), Johnny (Joseph Zada), and Gat (Shubham Maheshwari). (Image credit: Jessie Redmond/Prime)

Has 'We Were Liars' been renewed for season 2?

As of June 20, 2025—a full two days since We Were Liars' streaming debut—Prime Video has not given any word on whether the series has been renewed. Streamers tend to wait for a few weeks of viewership numbers to make a decision to whether to renew shows, so it will take a while for any news to arrive.

However, there is a chance that a renewal announcement could come sooner rather than later. The series immediately rose to the top of Prime Video's Top 10 list upon its release.

Candace (Emily Alyn Lind) tries to recall her lost memories. (Image credit: Jessie Redmond/Prime)

When would 'We Were Liars' season 2 be released?

If the series does get a season 2, fans could potentially have a short wait for new episodes of We Were Liars. Season 1 of the teen mystery-drama was reportedly filmed between June and September 2024, before arriving on streaming in June 2025. Depending on whether the creative team gets a head start, season 2 could arrive in the first half of 2027.

Candace (Emily Alyn Lind, center) and Johnny (Joseph Zada, right) say grace with Harris (David Morse, left). (Image credit: Jessie Redmond/Prime)

What would 'We Were Liars' season 2 be about?

Spoilers for the We Were Liars season finale ahead. In the season finale, all of the big questions of We Were Liars' first installment have been answered. Cadence finally remembers that she and her fellow Liars set fire to their grandfather's mansion, Clairmont, which they saw as the symbol of all the family's pain. Besides Cadence, all of the Liars died in the fire, with Gat running back into the mansion thinking Cady was in danger. For the entire Summer 17 timeline, whenever she was talking to the Liars, they had been hallucinations, or ghosts.

It also turns out that her grandfather Harris, the harsh and racist family patriarch, knew that the Liars had set the fire. He'd kept the secret in order to save face, and was planning to name Cadence the heir to the Sinclair family if she kept the lie. However, Cadence decides to disinherit herself, leaving her family's lies behind.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sinclair sisters, from left: Bess (Candice King), Penny (Caitlin Fitzgerald), and Carrie (Mamie Gummer). (Image credit: Jessie Redmond/Prime)

In the season's final twist, viewers learn that Cadence wasn't the only family member who saw the Liar ghosts throughout Summer 17. The final scene follows her aunt Carrie, who struggles with her sobriety over the course of the season, as she enters her home to see her dead son Johnny. "I thought you left," she tells him, to which he replies, "I don’t think I can."

As book fans know, the Carrie twist sets up the plot of E. Lockhart's second book in the series, Family of Liars. The prequel novel goes back in time to when the Sinclair sisters Carrie, Penny, and Bess were kids, and centers on the young Carrie as she deals with her own ghosts. Family of Liars is also the first book mention of the fourth Sinclair sister, Rosemary, whose existence and mysterious death were referenced in the series' first season.

What have the cast and crew said about 'We Were Liars' season 2?

As hinted by all of the Family of Lies Easter eggs that made it into the TV seeries, showrunner Julie Plec already has big plans for a possible We Were Liars season 2. In an interview with Deadline, the Vampire Diaries alum explained that the TV series' final scene leads directly into the start of the prequel book.

"If you take a look at Family of Liars, you will see in Chapter One that Carrie has all along been having conversations with her dead son, and it does beg the question, 'Is she too, just so psychologically damaged that this is how she hallucinates her grief? And is that what happened to Cadence?' or 'Are ghosts real on Beechwood Island?'" she said. "Season 2 dives deeper into that question."

Plec also explained that the show dropped ominous hints throughout the season, directing viewers to think on the mothers' pasts.

"What’s so wonderful is by the end of the season, we’ve gotten to know these Sinclair sisters as moms and as grown women who are deeply flawed, and they keep hinting at tension and trauma from the past, all season long, up to and including in the end, when Bess says, 'Do you think this is punishment for what we did this summer I was 16?'" she said. "And lo and behold, if that’s not the summer that’s talked about in the prequel Family of Liars. So you can bide your time in between seasons reading it, and you can write Amazon letters about how much you need [a second season.]"