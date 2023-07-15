It's hard to believe that it's only been three years since Too Hot to Handle first arrived on our screens, but the Netflix reality hit that forces a group of sex-crazed beautiful people to not have sex is officially back for a fifth round. Lana has gathered a new group of international models and influencers with the hopes that they'll practice abstinence instead of chipping away at the $200,000 pot. With the first four episodes out this weekend, read on to meet this season's cast.

Alex

Alex, 28, is a personal trainer and model from London who describes himself as a "modern day Greek God." He's very proud of his body, as shown through all the shirtless pics on his Instagram, and he counts his hair as one of his best features.

Instagram: @alexsnell; TikTok: @alexsnell

Christine

Christine, 26, is a model and bottle girl from Houston, Texas, who stands out with her huge natural 'fro and statuesque height. The self-proclaimed 6'1" goddess primarily uses her Instagram as her modeling portfolio.

Instagram: @christineobanor; TikTok: @christineobanor

Courtney

Multi-hyphenate Courtney, 25, is a business owner from Houston, TX, who works as a realtor, model, and influencer while also running a haircare brand. Her Instagram primarily consists of glamour shots and travel pics, and she also has highlights related to cooking, fitness, and faith.

Instagram: @courtneykrandolph ; TikTok: @courtneykrandolph

Dre

Dre is an actor, model, and entrepreneur from Atlanta, who just celebrated his graduation from Clark Atlanta University and his 23rd birthday over the past two months. He's also a fitness enthusiast and has 12(!) siblings, so he's used to finding ways to stand out from the crowd.

Instagram: @drewoodard; TikTok: @dre_woodard

Elys

Elys is a model and ski instructor from Lausanne, Switzerland, who seems to live part-time in London. Her Instagram is full of enviable pics from her travels (as well as a close-up of her inner-lip tattoo).

Instagram: @elys_hutchinson; TikTok: @elys_hutchinson

Isaac

Finance bro Isaac, 24, is originally from Manchester in the U.K. but now works and lives in New Jersey. In addition to his job as a banker, he also models under the agency Wilhelmina, and often shares his glamour shots on Instagram.

Instagram: @isaacfranciss; TikTok: @isaac_francis

Hannah

24-year-old Hannah is an triple threat who sings, acts, and models. She's also a fitness enthusiast and influencer who regularly posts her workouts, as well as her nights out with friends in LA.

Instagram: @hannahbrooke; TikTok: @hannahbrookesanders

Hunter

Hunter is a "full-time fun haver" from Arizona, who shares his goofy sense of humor and aesthetic vacation pics on Instagram. The outdoors enthusiast also runs a YouTube channel with over 200,000 subscribers.

Instagram: @itts_hunter; TikTok: @itts_hunter

Louis

22-year-old Louis is a model and semi-pro football player from Hampshire, U.K. The youngest contestant so far, Louis may be teasing his arc on the show with his Instagram caption, "They call me the menace."

Instagram: @louis_russell; TikTok: @louisrussell_

Megan

Megan, 26, is a model and influencer from Cambridge, U.K. Her Instagram is full of travel and outfit pics, and she's also a dog mom to an adorable Pomeranian named Bo.

Instagram: @meganthomsn; TikTok: @meganthomsn