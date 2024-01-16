The strike-delayed Emmys have finally arrived, which means it's time for our favorite casts from 2023's best shows to reunite for a vey glamorous occasion. It's not often that we see the stars of Yellowjackets in their red-carpet finery, rather than ratty varsity jackets. But for tonight's ceremony, each of the actors have arrived to celebrate their show's second season, which is nominated for three awards including Outstanding Drama Series.

Christina Ricci arrived on the carpet first representing the adult cast, where she wore one of her signature edgy looks. Her jet-black Saint Laurent gown column featured a plunging neckline, and she adorned her bare décolletage with a long diamond necklace featuring a massive emerald-green pendant. She completed her look with a matching emerald-and-diamond bracelet and ring, while holding a black YSL logo clutch. Her hair was styled in blunt bob with bangs, and she added shimmery gold eyeshadow.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Juliette Lewis lit up the carpet in a red sequined column gown, paired with a matching sequined choker tied in a large bow at the neck. She added an array of gold jewelry including a pair of white, ruby, and gold drop earrings, and she wore her hair in a high ponytail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Ambrose also went with a bold dress, hers a flowing satin gown featuring a pattern of hummingbirds and white, blue, and green flowers on a black background. The look also included long handkerchief sleeves and a coordinating blue sash tied around her waist. She accessorized with dainty pearl and diamond jewelry.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For her look, Sophie Nélisse chose an elegant spin on the naked dress trend, via a light beige gown with ruched detailing along the torso and a one-shoulder neckline, which also featured delicate silver sequins cascading down the skirt. She skipped the necklace for the ensemble, only adding diamond hoop earrings and rings, while adding drama with her slicked-back bun and smoky red eyeshadow.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Liv Hewson wore a black suit, comprised of wide-leg pants and a lapel-less jacket with extra-long tails that fell all the way to the ground. They went sans shirt and added a circular silver embellishment at the middle of their bare torso. Their appearance at the Emmys comes after the nonbinary actor chose not to submit themselves for award consideration last year, because of the Television Academy’s separation of acting categories into male and female.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jasmin Savoy Brown wore a lovely Givenchy gown made of sheer, light-gray fabric. The flowing dress featured wispy white lace rising above the neckline, a backless bodice, a thigh-high slit, and a long train. She completed the look with strappy silver Jimmy Choo heels, a silver jeweled netted bucket bag, and an array of jewelry by Mindi Mond and Dena Kemp, including fun tie-knot diamond rings.

(Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Courtney Eaton channeled a witchy vibe in a black, semi-sheer Jason Wu gown. The piece featured a criss-cross ruffled neckline with attached sheer cold-shoulder sleeves, sheer embroidered fabric at the torso, and two long black ruffles on either side of the skirt, which formed a short train. She added dainty diamond jewelry and wore her hair in a romantic ponytail with fresh-faced makeup.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Samantha Hanratty went with a lovely blush-pink strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a full chiffon skirt and white lace detailing along the waist and hem. She accessorized with an array of Vrai diamond jewelry and wore her brunette hair in a bun with lightly curled bangs.

(Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sophie Thatcher also chose a colorful look for the red carpet, choosing a slinky olive-green satin gown, with a wide circular neckline, padded shoulders, and long sleeves. She skipped a necklace, and her accessories included pearl earrings and emerald rings. She also wore her brunette hair in a loose, curly blowout.

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Representing for the men in the cast, Coach Ben himself Steven Krueger looked dapper in a colorblock tux, comprised of a white jacket with black satin lapels and black pocket detailing, paired with inky black trousers. He completed the look with a matching black turtleneck and dress shoes.