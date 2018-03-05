St. Vincent Forgot Her Pants on the Oscars Red Carpet

St. Vincent, singer (and Cara Delevingne's ex), who'll be performing Sufjan Stevens' Oscar-nominated song “Mystery of Love” with him tonight just showed up on the Academy Awards red carpet sans pants:

She doesn't seemed at all concerned about it, however. In fact, her expression says, "No, I'm not wearing pants, and I'm super happy about it. Also, did you see Adam Rippon's harness tux?"

At first glance, her outfit looked like a romper, but it's in fact a witchy little dress. Kudos, St. Vincent, for ditching the floor-length gown norm.

P.S. If anyone finds St. Vincent's other sleeve, please let us know.