Sabrina Carpenter might've forgotten her pants at the 2025 Met Gala, but she definitely didn't forget to blow fans' minds. The "Espresso" singer gave a nod to the night's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"—and big top glam—in a custom Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams bodysuit on the Met Gala red carpet.

The evening's dress code is "Tailored for You" this year, and Carpenter nailed it in a burgundy jacquard bodysuit with a cropped suit jacket on top. Her ringmaster-style ensemble featured a long train trailing behind her, and as E! noted in its broadcast, the outfit was "inspired by 20th-century showmen."

"This is Pharrell for Louis Vuitton," Carpenter told Vogue. "I'm such a massive fan of Pharrell's, and if I could go with him this year it would be my dream, and it came true."

Carpenter wore Pharrell for Louis Vuitton at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The back of her outfit included a dramatic suit tail train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter walked the Met steps in burgundy platforms. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter added some sparkle with a diamond anklet and a diamond chain clipped to her white collar as she walked up the Met steps in sky-high burgundy platforms.

Christian Siriano pointed out during E!'s coverage that there wasn't "a seam, not a bump" on the front of the ultra-tailored look—even though there wasn't much fabric to tailor to begin with. And as Pharrell himself noted, via Vogue's livestream, "You're quite short, so no pants for you."

"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" is an exploration of how Black people used dandyism to express themselves from the 18th century through today. Men used impeccably tailored, often flamboyant outfits to express themselves through fashion while also rebelling against society—making Carpenter's pantsless style a particularly fitting Met Gala moment.