Surprise! Everyone's favorite glamazon figure skater has made an appearance on the Oscars red carpet and—not surprisingly—he came in a full lewk.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's very Fifty Shades goes to the theater—the cutout shoulders add a particularly dashing S&M touch:

Getty Images

Or as Rippon put it in his Instagram story, "just something casual":

Instagram

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Moschino tux (shoutout to the leather bowtie!) already has Tyra's tweet of approval:

He attended with fellow figure skater pal Mirai Nagasu:

Getty Images

Sweet! Sexy!