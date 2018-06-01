J.Crew Stands By Its “I Am a Feminist Too” Boys T-Shirt

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It’s an adorable concept: a shirt little boys can wear to show they care about equality with girls. But when J.Crew started selling T-shirts for boys with the words “I Am a Feminist Too,” some fans of the brand weren’t too happy, Insider reports. Despite the backlash, J.Crew is standing by their shirt.



The tee is a product of J.Crew’s collaboration with Prinkshop, a company that makes clothing and accessories with activist messages. Their site also sells adult-sized shirts with the “I Am a Feminist Too” slogan. Sales from the J.Crew/Prinkshop collaboration benefit Girl Up, a group that partners with the United Nations to help girls around the world get an education.

On J.Crew’s Instagram account, some commenters, especially conservative ones, called the company out for encouraging kids to wear slogans they don’t fully understand. “This poor kid doesn't even know what he's representing,” one commenter wrote. "Shame on you for politicizing little boys into what their MOMS want them to be. Kids should be kids not political grandstanding tokens,” another wrote. The backlash continued on Twitter.

Y'all... don't make your children pawns in your political game. It ain't cute. I work in politics and my almost 5 yr old doesn't even know what I do or who the president is. All she knows is that I talk to her "uncle @benshapiro." https://t.co/1OGOdyutjW — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) May 30, 2018

This has nothing to do with "right-wing fans". It's the fact that CHILDREN DON'T HAVE THE MENTAL CAPACITY TO UNDERSTAND IDEOLOGIES!



This is tonedeaf adults using their children as a platform to push their narrative. It's sickening https://t.co/OZAETslEmg — 🙇🏻 Gokou Blacc 🐝 Subarashī (@JJtheGamerGuy) June 1, 2018

Other people supported the shirt, saying feminism isn’t a political issue and that all parents should be raising their children to be feminists.

People mad over a J. Crew shirt... If I raise my son and he decided he’s NOT a feminist, I’d disown him and send him a bill for being such an assclown. — long live hales 😘 (@phoebelarsons) June 1, 2018

This hurts my brain. Isn’t it exhausting to get so offended by everything. Like are you trying to raise your son to not believe in equality or? Feminism isn’t political. It’s about recognizing women are human. Lordt.

https://t.co/d5gHQvku8W — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) June 1, 2018

The same conservative hand-wringers who are upset about J. Crew’s feminist t-shirt probably see no problem in making their little ones wear pro-life t-shirts. — Carly Booth (@carly_booth8) May 31, 2018

Why is this even an issue? A feminist is someone who thinks women deserve equal rights. Men can be feminists. Men SHOULD be feminists. If I had a son, I’d be raising him to be a feminist. — Covfefe the Paladin (@CovfefePal) May 30, 2018

The company is defending the somehow-controversial shirt, saying it shows their commitment to equality. A representative for J.Crew responded to the uproar in a statement to MarieClaire.com: “J.Crew stands for equality, and is for everybody.” And that commitment is working, because it’s already sold out in a few sizes.