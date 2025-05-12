Kaia Gerber Attends Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in Low-Rise Flare Jeans and an Asymmetrical Crop Top
She's a Gen Z girlie through and through.
She may be the spitting image of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford, but at her core, Kaia Gerber is just another Gen Z girlie hell-bent on bringing back the early aughts' most polarizing staples.
The second-gen model is a stereotypical Zoomer—at least when it comes to her wardrobe. She wears cropped baby tees and low-rise jeans like they're going out of style and her accessory of choice is a pair of outsize Apple headphones. And, when it comes to her jeans, she prefers them decidedly low-slung.
The low-rise trend still haunts millennials to this day, but Gerber is wholly dedicated to its revival. The Mango model attended the Los Angeles leg of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in a look that combined yeehaw with yesteryear. She styled medium-wash flares with a chunky brown leather belt: an effective summary of 2000s-era Hollister style (a beloved styling trick among supermodel daughters).
Gerber further emphasized the dangerously low cut of her jeans with an asymmetrical cropped top to match. Her shoes, meanwhile, played into the Western theme of Beyoncé's tour. She wore a pair of black motorcycle boots from Larroudé and finished with her favorite oversize sunglasses. The final look was biker-meets-bronco.
The Cowboy Carter Tour has, thus far, seen celebrities dressing even better than they do on most red carpets. (For example: Meghan Markle in her denim Carolina Herrera dress.) Gerber's take was unexpectedly casual. Most attendees embrace the space cowboy aesthetic, but Gerber offered a much more wearable approach—one that will surely be widely copied far as the tour progresses.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
