Kaia Gerber Attends Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in Low-Rise Flare Jeans and an Asymmetrical Crop Top

She's a Gen Z girlie through and through.

Kaia Gerber on a red carpet wearing a low cut dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

She may be the spitting image of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford, but at her core, Kaia Gerber is just another Gen Z girlie hell-bent on bringing back the early aughts' most polarizing staples.

The second-gen model is a stereotypical Zoomer—at least when it comes to her wardrobe. She wears cropped baby tees and low-rise jeans like they're going out of style and her accessory of choice is a pair of outsize Apple headphones. And, when it comes to her jeans, she prefers them decidedly low-slung.

The low-rise trend still haunts millennials to this day, but Gerber is wholly dedicated to its revival. The Mango model attended the Los Angeles leg of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in a look that combined yeehaw with yesteryear. She styled medium-wash flares with a chunky brown leather belt: an effective summary of 2000s-era Hollister style (a beloved styling trick among supermodel daughters).

Model and actress Kaia Gerber is all smiles as she walks hand in hand with Odessa A'zion

Kaia Gerber styled low-rise flare jeans with an asymmetrical crop top for a Beyoncé concert.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

JOEY BRAIDED HORSESHOE LOW RISE FLARE JEAN
True Religion
Joey Braided Horseshoe Low-Rise Flare Jean

Gerber further emphasized the dangerously low cut of her jeans with an asymmetrical cropped top to match. Her shoes, meanwhile, played into the Western theme of Beyoncé's tour. She wore a pair of black motorcycle boots from Larroudé and finished with her favorite oversize sunglasses. The final look was biker-meets-bronco.

Larroudé, Anne Boot in Black Leather
Larroudé
Anne Boot in Black Leather

Sel One Shoulder Top
Superdown
Sel One Shoulder Top

The Cowboy Carter Tour has, thus far, seen celebrities dressing even better than they do on most red carpets. (For example: Meghan Markle in her denim Carolina Herrera dress.) Gerber's take was unexpectedly casual. Most attendees embrace the space cowboy aesthetic, but Gerber offered a much more wearable approach—one that will surely be widely copied far as the tour progresses.

