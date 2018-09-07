I still remember my first Tory Burch purchase: a pair of black "Reva" ballet flats with the iconic double T gold logo. The It shoe almost every high school girl wanted. (My mom bought them for me only after I received an A in one of my classes.) While this was my first Tory purchase, it certainly wasn't my last. The iconic brand, which started in 2004, has become a fashion empire of timeless designs and "affordable luxury," aligning itself with brands like Michael Kors.

Thus, every season when Burch hosts a runway show for her eponymous label, the stars come out to support. You'll find celeb fans like Sienna Miller, Jessica Alba, and Zoey Deutch sitting front row. Last season, models walked down a grassy runway filled with 14,000 pink carnations to show off the fall 2018 collection. This year? Anything goes. Though Burch hasn't released any info on her spring 2019 collection, you can expect to see something special.

If you're not attending the show this morning, no worries. We have a livestream that will bring you right in to the action from the comfort of your own home, or work desk. Sit tight as the runway heats up and then...enjoy the show!

