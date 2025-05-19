Julianne Moore Hard-Launches Bottega Veneta's New Era on the 2025 Cannes Red Carpet
It's a sneak peek of creative director Louise Trotter's official debut in September.
When a designer takes the reins at a luxury house, they typically save their creative debut for a September runway show. Louise Trotter, the new creative director at Bottega Veneta, decided not to wait until Milan Fashion Week to unveil her vision. Instead, she revealed a sneak peek at her agenda for the famed Italian label with Julianne Moore on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Moore attended the May 18 premiere of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme in Trotter's very first creation for Bottega Veneta: a black strapless gown styled by Kate Young. The dress featured a subtle wrap effect and a fringe tassel accent secured at Moore's left shoulder. She paired the understated piece with Boucheron drop earrings and pointed-toe heels.
Moore revealed her head-start at wearing New Bottega in an Instagram post later that evening. "Cannes 2025," she wrote. "Thank you @louise_trotter_ for allowing me to wear your first dress for #bottegaveneta ❤️."
Bottega Veneta last appeared on a major red carpet during the 2025 awards season, when Mikey Madison and Demi Moore wore some of former creative director Matthieu Blazy's final designs for the house. Madison's 2025 Golden Globes pick was a gilded gold dress coated in sequins; Moore's SAG Awards look was a strapless leather column gown.
Since then, Bottega Veneta has quietly prepared for the ascent of its next creative director. Louise Trotter's appointment was announced in December, in a cascade of executive switch-ups fashion insiders referred to as "musical chairs." Blazy departed Bottega Veneta the same day for the head design post at Chanel, replacing Virginie Viard.
These C-suite positions have big effects on the red carpet—and the luxury accessories stylish women end up buying. Moore's debut Bottega Veneta gown says Trotter is bringing an avant-minimalist touch to the brand. Her first design was regal and well-crafted, but not overdone. Of course, it's only the very first look. When the runway arrives in September, we'll see her vision in full.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
-
Princess Eugenie Discusses Scoliosis Surgery and Embracing Scars
"I felt very embarrassed about the whole thing. I don't know why or where it came from."
-
We All Make These Sunscreen Application Mistakes—Here's How to Fix Them
Wearing SPF is one thing. Wearing it right is another.
-
Maren Morris Shares What Music Shaped Her—and What's on Her Playlist Now
With her album 'D R E A M S I C L E' out now, the singer opens up about her musical preferences for the 'Marie Claire' series "Listen Up."
-
A $4,500 Dior Bag Is the Centerpiece of Jennifer Lawrence's Fifth Cannes Film Festival Outfit
Everyone from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez loves the iconic handbag.
-
Bella Hadid Suits Up in an Archival Pinstripe Work Dress and Kitten Heels
The supermodel put her own spin on the work wardrobe.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Secretly Changes Into Another Exquisite Dior Gown During Her Cannes Film Festival Premiere
The one-shoulder couture gown couldn't have been more different from her first dress of the night.
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Custom Dior Cannes Red Carpet Gown Revisits Her Bridal Style
The actress arrived at the 'Die, My Love' premiere with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and a wedding-appropriate Dior reference.
-
Amal Clooney's Archival John Galliano for Christian Dior Gown Teases the Strict Cannes Film Festival Dress Code
Her surprise solo appearance on the red carpet—and sumptuous train—captured everyone's attention.
-
Katie Holmes Confirms the Cargo Pant Trend Is Officially Back in an Ethereal Semi-Sheer Blouse
The director and actress completed her outfit with patent pointed-toe heels.
-
Bella Hadid Acquires a Legendary Vintage Cannes Red Carpet Dress—Just Not for the Film Festival
She can take her vintage trove wherever she wants.
-
Of Course Angelina Jolie's 2025 Cannes Red Carpet Comeback Involves Her Favorite Quiet Luxury Label
It's like she never left.