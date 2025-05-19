When a designer takes the reins at a luxury house, they typically save their creative debut for a September runway show. Louise Trotter, the new creative director at Bottega Veneta, decided not to wait until Milan Fashion Week to unveil her vision. Instead, she revealed a sneak peek at her agenda for the famed Italian label with Julianne Moore on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Moore attended the May 18 premiere of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme in Trotter's very first creation for Bottega Veneta: a black strapless gown styled by Kate Young. The dress featured a subtle wrap effect and a fringe tassel accent secured at Moore's left shoulder. She paired the understated piece with Boucheron drop earrings and pointed-toe heels.

Julianne Moore debuted Louise Trotter's first gown for Bottega Veneta at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore revealed her head-start at wearing New Bottega in an Instagram post later that evening. "Cannes 2025," she wrote. "Thank you @louise_trotter_ for allowing me to wear your first dress for #bottegaveneta ❤️."

The look featured an understated strapless silhouette with a leather fringe tassel hanging off Moore's shoulder. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta last appeared on a major red carpet during the 2025 awards season, when Mikey Madison and Demi Moore wore some of former creative director Matthieu Blazy's final designs for the house. Madison's 2025 Golden Globes pick was a gilded gold dress coated in sequins; Moore's SAG Awards look was a strapless leather column gown.

Since then, Bottega Veneta has quietly prepared for the ascent of its next creative director. Louise Trotter's appointment was announced in December, in a cascade of executive switch-ups fashion insiders referred to as "musical chairs." Blazy departed Bottega Veneta the same day for the head design post at Chanel, replacing Virginie Viard.

These C-suite positions have big effects on the red carpet—and the luxury accessories stylish women end up buying. Moore's debut Bottega Veneta gown says Trotter is bringing an avant-minimalist touch to the brand. Her first design was regal and well-crafted, but not overdone. Of course, it's only the very first look. When the runway arrives in September, we'll see her vision in full.