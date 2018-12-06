At first, you might not even notice the clothes from Monse's pre-fall 2019 collection. You'll be too busy gazing at that adorably pudgy French bulldog, or maybe that Lab/retriever mix duo. The dogs are part of a photo shoot conjured up by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse. For their latest collection, the designers bridged the brand's love of animals and fashion by partnering with six different animal shelters around New York City (Animal Haven, Best Friends Animal Society, Bideawee, Rescue City, Rescue Dogs Rock, and Social Tees Animal Rescue).

Models, dressed in the label's collegiate-style sweaters and asymmetrical navy blazers, posed with over 30 rescue dogs in need of homes for the campaign.

The dog theme doesn't end there: The designers are also working on a product collaboration with Disney, which will feature Mickey Mouse's best friend Pluto. The collab, expected to launch in May along with the pre-fall '19 collection, will feature pieces like silk twill cardigans, cotton shirting, and limited edition denim styles. There will also be a short film by Fabian Constant featuring Monse muse Dilone and Monse's own office dog Louise.

Fabien Montique for Premices

While you wait for the full pre-fall and Pluto collections to officially drop, select Monse pieces (for dogs and humans) are available to purchase online, with 100 percent of the gross proceeds being distributed across the six animal rescue organizations. Go buy some clothes and save some furry pals.

