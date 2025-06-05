I've shopped dozens of Mango designer collaborations over the years without fully committing to their given aesthetic. An extra-oversize raffia bag from Victoria Beckham's summer capsule is now my preferred beach day plus-one, while dresses from Kaia Gerber's Mango collection are reserved for the wedding circuit. Siedrés's collection introduced me to an all-time favorite sundress. Now, it's British-Indian designer Supriya Lele's turn to transform Mango in her brand's likeness. And this time, for the first time, I'm tempted to buy everything.

The same irreverent cool-girl energy attracting Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Sydney Sweeney to Lele's designs courses through her Mango collaboration. Between the semi-sheer maxi dresses, metallic, strappy swimwear, and one Hailey Bieber-bait pair of cut-out leggings, it's obvious why Lele became a 2020 LVMH Prize finalist—and why her pieces are destined to take over closets this summer. This is a collection designed by and for the female gaze: It's sexy and fluid, without sacrificing comfort. (Crucially, it's also all available for $350 or less.)

Lele didn't have to look far for inspiration. When I ask for mood board references, she points back at her own body of award-winning, It-girl beloved work. "The brilliance of this collection is that I actually took my favorite designs from across my own archive and reimagined them," she tells me via email. "Knowing what worked well for the people who wore my brand in terms of shape, and the fabrics that flattered their forms was the starting point for me."

The designer's favorite Mango collaboration items are what she considers "foundation summer pieces." Basic T-shirts and flip flops or cloying nautical trends, these are not. Instead, her key items fall into two categories: either dresses (from a black sheer mini with a fringe bubble hem to a black maxi with waist-cut outs) or swimwear (twinkling gold bikinis and criss-crossing blue metallic one-pieces included). "I really hope I see people wear these pieces for years to come," she says.

While Lele had plenty from her personal archive to reference, the Mango collaboration also allowed her to step into a new mode: "Creating the accessories and footwear was a whole new process for me," she says. Clear vinyl wedge heels and mini chain belts complement the 2002-meets-2025 energy of the shorter ruched dresses. A glistening silver bag is like a handheld disco ball, to carry to summer parties with a coordinating lurex polo dress.

Lele might not have designed accessories before, but it doesn't show. "Everything from colors, to the size of a heel, and the width of the belt—it was all so new to me, but wow, seeing the final pieces come together has so rewarding."

Like me, Lele has gotten the shoppies from past Mango collaborations. Observing how well the label translated other designers' visions into a more affordable lineup convinced her to pursue her first-ever capsule. "The execution and attention to detail with each collaboration they've done really stood out to me and I couldn't have asked for a better team to work alongside," she says.

There's one thing I know Supriya Lele's collaboration has in common with her Mango predecessors: It's bound to sell out before I can swipe up the entire line, even though I want to.

Shop the Mango x Supriya Lele collaboration now online and in select Mango stores.