Over the weekend, George and Amal Clooney whisked themselves away to Lake Como for some R&R with friends. The pair was spotted taking a boat ride to dinner at the Villa D’Este restaurant, where they were joined by Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis. While George looked dapper in a gray suit, Amal went for a full-on vacation look that consisted of a one-shoulder silky top, mustard-colored shorts, and nude sandals.

The most eye-catching piece in Amal's outfit was most definitely her printed top, which came from Monse's resort '19 collection. The asymmetrical number depicted a coastal scene with palm trees and vintage cars, which evoked summertime vibes. Given that Lake Como is located in Northern Italy and is known for its dramatic scenery, Amal's top could not have been more suited for her getaway. She then expertly tied a matching silk scarf around her neck and carried a silver clutch for accessories.

Leave it to Amal to come up with the most casual yet glamorous dinner looks. While her exact designer piece isn't available to shop yet, I found similar top options below.

