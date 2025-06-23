The animal-print renaissance will not be tamed. It all started in Fall/Winter 2024, when Alaïa, Dior, Versace, McQueen, and Isabel Marant made a roaring case for leopard print. A year later, zebra dominated Balmain and Jacquemus's runways. But now, at the hands of Beyoncé, cowhide is primed to be fashion's next big trend.

Ever since the singer entered her Cowboy Carter era in early 2024, she has pledged allegiance to all matter of Western-inspired clothing. Her mood board spotlights cowboy boots, bolo ties, paisley prints, and cowhide (to name a few key codes), and when fans attend the Cowboy Carter tour, they follow Queen Bey's unofficial dress code.

Last night, Paris attendees rose magnificently to the occasion—Lila Moss among them. After the three-hour show, paparazzi photographed the second-generation model leaving the sold-out Stade de France arena. Moss's take on the Western look felt casual and not at all costumey. She wore cut-off jean shorts and a white tank, with a cow-spotted shoulder bag. Moss continued the country-core theme with a pair of designer cowboy boots from Isabel Marant.

Lila Moss attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter concert in cowboy boots and a Prada cowhide bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion enthusiasts will immediately recognize her concert-approved purse. The style in question is a $5,700 Galleria from Prada. The top-handle bag has become something of a Cowboy Carter staple. Emily Ratajkowski carried the same bag to Beyoncé's New Jersey show on May 28. Extra points for her matching cowhide jacket.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a Prada cowhide bag to Beyoncé's May 28 concert. (Image credit: @gabriellak_j)

Moss wasn't the only VIP guest to style cowhide for Beyoncé's May 22 show. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B attended the same show wearing head-to-toe calf-hair. The Baba Jagne look came complete with a fringed bodysuit and a matching trench coat. Even the rapper's platform pumps and cowboy hat followed the furry memo. Extra points for her turquoise jewelry and bold buckled belt, which looked rodeo-ready.

Cardi B arrived at the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour in head-to-toe cowhide. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lucky for the US-based Bey Hivers, Beyoncé is headed back to the states for her Houston stretch. Texas shows will start on June 28 and will undoubtedly provide even more covetable cowhide combos.

Shop Similar Purses Inspired by Lila Moss