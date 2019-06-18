Rihanna is truly a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. The superstar has several brands under her belt, from lingerie line Savage x Fenty to her Fenty beauty line. On top of all that, Rihanna this month launched a high-end fashion line, Fenty, with luxury conglomerate LVMH. The singer has a knack for making baggy streetwear look cool, and reminded us of just that when Rihanna was spotted at the airport at JFK Tuesday.

The multi-hyphenate touched down in New York City ahead of an event and wore the coziest (yet edgy) airport outfit. She was in a head-to-toe gray sweats set, and showed off her New York Yankees pride with a snapback. Since Riri isn't one to shy away from statement accessories, she dressed up the look with large dangly earrings and a pair of silver heels from Manolo Blahnik's spring 2019 collection. She gave a small nod to her LVMH family with her Dior Oblique tote bag.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

The singer managed to make casual dressing look fancy with those tiny touches, and I expected nothing less from Riri. After all, everything looks better with a pair of designer shoes, even sweats. If you agree, shop similar heel options from Manolo ahead. Then, wear with your comfiest lounge pants.

