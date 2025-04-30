Given that they have the same stylist, I suppose it's no surprise that Dua Lipa and Rihanna basically share a closet. They both have the Bottega Veneta Kalimero Bucket Bag and Celine jeans, but the footwear department is where they truly align.

The stars have a shared affinity for Puma sneakers, which includes styles from A$AP Rocky's limited-edition collab, as well as several pairs of Speedcats, in varying colors. It seems that their stylist, Jahleel Weaver, is at it again, because Lipa just stepped out in another pair of Rihanna-approved shoes. This style, however, was from Gucci.

On April 29, the "Sweetest Pie" singer hit the streets of New York City dressed in a casual, workwear-adjacent 'fit: a baby blue button-down and pleated navy pants. Given the polished nature of her chosen basics, Lipa's accessories had to work overtime to give the look a bit of edge—and they did so successfully. She paired the corporate sleaze 'fit with a leopard fur doctor bag, Chrome Hearts sunglasses, and a pair of mesh Gucci slingback heels.

Dua Lipa styled crystal Gucci slingbacks with navy pants and a blue button-down. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The $1,190 kitten heels feature a crystal-encrusted double-G logo pattern and have been an active member of Lipa's wardrobe since 2022. Back in those days, she styled them remarkably similarly—i.e. with slouchy pants and minimalist office staples.

Naturally, the shoes have also been featured in Rihanna's lineup. In between Puma appearances, the beauty mogul sported the same pair of embellished pumps, only in cream, in 2024. Their designer footwear may have been identical, but the coinciding 'fits couldn't have been more different. Rihanna used hers in conjunction with a satin robe coat and pearls to elevate her ripped jeans and graphic tee.

Rihanna wore the same pair in 2024, styled with a satin robe and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This particular naked shoe has been on the market for years, but the trend is only beginning to heat up. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence have been loving mesh flats this spring and, if the momentum continues, all signs point to an equally naked summer.

