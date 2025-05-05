Rihanna's Official 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Look Is Worth the Wait
She's the epitome the night's theme in custom Marc Jacobs.
This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"—or, in other words, a celebration of Rihanna's personal aesthetic. And, rest assured, she delivered.
Naturally, the pop star was in her truest form on Monday night, arriving late (as scheduled) to the evening's red carpet. She changed out of her earlier crop-top look into a tailored suit gown by Marc Jacobs, complete with a polka dot ascot that embodied the night's "Black dandy" codes.
Earlier in the evening, Rihanna hosted a pregnancy reveal, when she was photographed outside of the Carlyle Hotel in her laid-back travel outfit. Before changing into her evening look, Riri was dressed casually, by Met Gala fashion standards, in a gray, ribbed two-piece skirt set, with matching knee-high socks.
The crop top showing off her belly perfectly. In 2023, the pop star revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Half-Time performance, so this debut feels like a good way to top it.
The mogul embraced 1920s themes in her first look as well, styling her low-key look with a wool cloche hat and a mink sole, embellished with a glittering brooch. The pinstriped pumps from the night before acted as her 'fit's final addition.
Rihanna is a bona fide Met Gala regular and this year marks her eleventh time walking the famed museum steps, since she first attended in 2008. Even so, the 2025 event might be one of her most highly-anticipated appearances to date, given that her partner A$AP Rocky is one of the evening's hosts.
The rapper lended Vogue his fashion expertise for the 2025 soirée—and, as tonight as proven, it was absolutely the right choice.
