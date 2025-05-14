Rihanna Mixes Sports Uniforms in Gucci Pointe Shoes and a Baseball Jersey
Take note.
Most of my adult life has been spent studying Rihanna's various outfit choices on a professional level. It's quite literally my full-time job. And after years of research, I've come to regard her wardrobe as a wealth of information, as well as inspiration.
The makeup mogul has an almost superhuman ability to make the world's most undervalued garments feel runway-level. Her secret? A few well-placed designer accessories, of course. Using this method, she has successfully elevated onesie pajamas, UGG boots, and dozens of coordinating sweatsuits—but none have been more successful than her baseball jersey rebrand.
Fashion insiders have been dabbling in this trend for a while now, but Rihanna took the concept and ran. Baseball jerseys have become an integral part of her costuming, with the "Work" singer sporting them for any and every occasion. She's worn them everywhere—from dinner dates with her partner A$AP Rocky to the launch of her latest Fenty x Puma sneaker.
Another opportunity presented itself just last night, when Rihanna stepped out in Los Angeles to go party supply shopping for her son RZA's birthday. She reached for her favorite fashion trend, yet again, styling the classic sports uniform to new heights.
This time, the pop star debuted a navy blue style with the phrase "No Limit" emblazoned across the chest. As a natural next step, Rihanna broke out her beloved New York Yankees baseball cap and a pair of joggers with "YAMS" written on the leg. From there, Rihanna did what she does best: added several high-priced luxury items.
Expertly combining sports themes, she pivoted from baseball to ballet with a pair of flamingo pink, satin pointe shoes from Gucci. She played into that same aesthetic, rounding out the look with an archival Chanel bag, also in pink.
As with any Rihanna outfit, there's a lesson to be learned here: With a few quality accessories, even the most casual pieces can be utterly transformed.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
