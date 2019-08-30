Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
J.Crew Is Selling Its Classic One-Piece Swimsuit for $5

The scoopback style comes in a variety of colors.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Kat Irlin

Smart shoppers know that you can often find really good discounted items during those end-of-the-season sales. There is always the chance that what you like is sold out, but that won't be the case today. J.Crew is having a summer sale with an extra 50 percent off sale pieces (and 40 percent off regular-priced items)!

Since we can't resist a good sale, we took a (quick) peek and found the winning item: a scoopback swimsuit. The classic one-piece has long been part of J.Crew's basic silhouette offerings and it comes in nine different colors. You can get your go-to colors black and navy for $4.99 (this is after you use the promo code SUNSET) or opt for a brighter, trendy hue like mint for $15.49. Surprisingly, all the swimsuits are still available in every size, though not for long. I already received a notification in my checkout basket that one of my swim pieces is quickly selling out.

Here's the $5 gem in black. Perfect for any upcoming vacays to escape the dreaded winter chills.

Plunging Scoopback Swimsuit
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP IT

If, like me, you also found yourself browsing the newest arrivals to add fall-friendly items to your cart (what? the extra 40 percent off is calling me!) shop more options from J.Crew, below.

Point Sur RuffleSsleeve Popover Shirt
J.Crew jcrew.com
$79.50
SHOP IT
Western Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
$228.00
SHOP IT
Mockneck Cable-Knit Sweater
J.Crew jcrew.com
$89.50
SHOP IT
Teddy Sherpa Bomber Jacket
J.Crew jcrew.com
$168.00
SHOP IT

