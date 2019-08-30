Smart shoppers know that you can often find really good discounted items during those end-of-the-season sales. There is always the chance that what you like is sold out, but that won't be the case today. J.Crew is having a summer sale with an extra 50 percent off sale pieces (and 40 percent off regular-priced items)!

Since we can't resist a good sale, we took a (quick) peek and found the winning item: a scoopback swimsuit. The classic one-piece has long been part of J.Crew's basic silhouette offerings and it comes in nine different colors. You can get your go-to colors black and navy for $4.99 (this is after you use the promo code SUNSET) or opt for a brighter, trendy hue like mint for $15.49. Surprisingly, all the swimsuits are still available in every size, though not for long. I already received a notification in my checkout basket that one of my swim pieces is quickly selling out.

Here's the $5 gem in black. Perfect for any upcoming vacays to escape the dreaded winter chills.

If, like me, you also found yourself browsing the newest arrivals to add fall-friendly items to your cart (what? the extra 40 percent off is calling me!) shop more options from J.Crew, below.

