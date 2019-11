Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become virtually interchangeable, which means it's become increasingly more difficult to decide whether to buy those Meghan Markle shoes while you're in a food coma...or wait until Monday. (I know, life is hard.) It's safe to assume the former before products sell out as most Black Friday deals extend through the weekend, ultimately just re-labeling themselves as Cyber Monday deals.

To avoid getting in trouble for sneaking away from your family too long while searching for your favorite brand's deals, we've rounded up the best fashion, accessories, tech, beauty, and home Black Friday sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

Mavi

Date: November 24-December 2

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

Ban.do

Date: November 25-December 2

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

Richer Poorer

Date: November 27-December 2

Discount: 35 percent off sitewide

Alala

Date: November 21-29

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide, as well as 30 percent off orders of $500+, 35 percent off orders of $750+, 40 percent off orders of $1,000+, and 50 percent off orders of $1,500+

Baublebar

Date: November 28-December 3

Discount: 35 percent off sitewide

Storq

Date: November 29-December 2

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide

Good American

Date: November 28-December 2

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

Mantraband

Date: November 22-December 1; November 29; December 2-6

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide; 30 percent off sitewide plus one sku deep discount (discounts can’t be combined); 25 percent off sitewide, new deals everyday (offers cannot be combined)

Draper James

Date: November 27-December 2

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide (full price and sale, online, and in-store)

Pointe Studio

Date: November 27-December 2

Discount: 35 percent off sitewide



Gorjana

Date: November 28-30

Discount: In-store and online spend $100, receive $25 off; spend $150, receive $50 off; spend $250, receive $100 off

Lilly Pulitzer

Date: November 28-30

Discount: Receive exclusive Lilly Pulitzer Stackable Ornaments with a purchase of $75 or more

Bloomingdales

Date: November 29

Discount: Take 15 percent off when you spend $100-$249, 20 percent off when you spend $250-$399, and 25 percent off when you spend $400 + on select items; On almost everything else, Loyallists will get a $25 reward card for every $100 they spend with select exclusions

We Dream in Colour

Date: November 23-December 2

Discount: 30 percent off using code: DREAMON

SoulCycle

Date: November 21-December 2

Discount: Select styles will be up to 75 percent off, including favorites from brands like Alo, Aviator Nation, Lululemon, Monrow, Nike Tory Sport, PE Nation The Upside and Ultracor

For Love & Lemons

Date: November 29-December 2

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide, no exclusions. Items marked as FINAL SALE are not eligible for refund or exchange

Missoma

Date: November 26-December 2

Discount: 25 percent off entire site

Swarovski

Date: November 27-December 2; November 27-December 3

Discount: 25 percent off select jewelry, 50 percent off select watches in-store; 25 percent off select jewelry, 50 percent off select watches online

Aldo

Date: November 29

Discount: 50 percent off the original price of sale styles, 20 percent off all regular-priced styles

MYTAGALONGS

Date: November 29-December 2

Discount: 40 percent off sitewide

Minnetonka

Date: November 28-December 3

Discount: 25 percent off bestsellers

Home

Outdoor Fellow

Date: November 29-December 1

Discount: Buy two, get one free (automatically applied)

Etsy

Date: November 27-December 2 (shoppers with the Etsy app will have exclusive access to the sale preview on Tuesday, November 26 and the sale extension on Tuesday, December 3)

Discount: Up to 60 percent off

Gaiam

Date: November 26-29

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide + free shipping on $25+ using code: BLACKFRIDAY30

Bed Bath & Beyond

Date: November 27-29; November 28-29

Discount: 20 percent off entire purchase online and in-stores (standard coupon exclusions apply); 25 percent off entire purchase (standard coupon exclusions apply) with in-store only coupon

Godiva

Date: November 28-29

Discount: Receive 50 percent off select items at GODIVA boutiques, outlets, cafes, and online

Parachute

Date: November 29-December 2

Discount: 20 percent off of everything (including The Mattress!). Excludes furniture, gift cards, donations, swatches, and giftcards

Vitruvi

Date: November 28-December 2

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

Lulu & Georgia

Date: November 25-December 1

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide (exclusions apply*) using code: BIGTHANKS

Diptyque

Date: November 29-December 2

Discount: Baies Black Friday Limited Edition Candle retailing for $74 in limited-edition packaging

MoMA Design Store

Date: November 29

Discount: $20 off $100+ / $40 off $200+ in stores and online; Free Shipping for online orders, no minimum



Society6

Date: November 28-29

Discount: 30 percent off everything plus free shipping

Bear's

Date: November 13-December 9

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide using code: GIFT. Two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress purchase. Offer valid online only

Jungalow

Date: November 29-December 2

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping for all US purchases over $150

Sips by

Date: November 29

Discount: Free shipping and $1 boxes with code: FRIYAY; First 100 subscribers receive a free Sips by box with code: FRIDAY15

Saatchi Art

Date: November 27-30

Discount: 10 percent off originals of $500+ using code: WONDER2019; 15 percent off originals of $1500+ using code: JOYFUL2019; 20 percent off Limited Editions of $150+ using code: JOLLY2019

Allswell

Date: November 26-December 2

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: THANKS20

Baked by Melissa

Date: November 29-December 2

Discount: Receive up to 30 percent off the Baked by Melissa Latest & Greatest Packs online & in-stores; 10 percent off Latest & Greatest Cupcakes 25-Pack (discounted price: $27); 20 percent off Latest & Greatest Cupcakes 50-Pack (discounted price: $48); 30 percent off Latest & Greatest Cupcakes 100-Pack (discounted price: $84)

Orbitz

Date: November 29

Discount: Download or open the app day-of for promo code that will unlock 18 percent off hotels

Hey Dewy

Date: December 2

Discount: Use code DEWY20 for 20 percent off + free shipping

Beauty

L'Oreál Paris

Date: November 28-December 12

Discount: 20 percent off hair color/haircare, 35 percent off cosmetics (Lash Paradise 20 percent off), and select skincare up to 35 percent off

Date: November 27-December 2

Discount: Up to 30 percent off on Amazon

Bluemercury

Date: November 29-30

Discount: Free 24-piece Bluemercury bag with any $200 online purchase. The gift bag is filled with some of the most sought after products from various partner brands including Darphin, Kiehl’s, M-61, SkinCeuticals, and more

MAKE UP FOR EVER

Date: November 28-December 3

Discount: 20 percent off all purchases and 30 percent off for purchases of $120+ sitewide

Charlotte Tilbury

Date: November 25-December 3

Discount: Up to 30 percent off selection of products and bundles and an additional 10 percent off will be added on Cyber Monday

Tatcha

Date: November 28-December 1

Discount: T.com site visitors will be invited to "pick a card" and reveal their mystery offer. Visitors are invited to play every day for the chance to unlock three offers in total, but can only play once per day. The three different offers TATCHA will be offering are listed below:



20 percent off your 100 percent purchase

15 percent off your $75 purchase

2 free gifts – TS Violet-C Serum & TS Violet-C Mask with orders of $50+

COVERGIRL

Date: November 28-December 2

Discount: Over 430 products on sale all up to 30 percent off

Kerastase

Date: November 25-27; November 28; November 29; December 2

Discount: 20 percent off $100 + free shipping; 20 percent off $100 + free shipping + tote GWP; 20 percent off $100 + free shipping + Nutritive Mini Trio GWP; 20 percent off any purchase + free shipping + Mini Extentioniste Thermique GWP

R+Co

Date: November 29-31

Discount: 20 percent off using code: BLACK20

Joanna Vargas

Date: November 29-December 2

Discount: Spend $100, get 15 percent off using code: Save15; Spend $300, get 20 percent off using code: Save20; Spend $500, get 25 percent off using code: Save25

Tech

Amazon

Date: November 22; November 24; November 27; November 28

Discount: See discounts according to date below.

November 22: Fire HD 8 is $30 off – just $49.99, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $50 off – just $79.99, Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99, Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99, Fire HD 10 Tablet is $50 off - $99.99, Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99, Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle is $149.99 off – just $189.00

November 24: Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99, Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

November 27: Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit is $65 off – just $184.99, Ring indoor cam 2 pack is $40 off, just $99.99, Amazon Smart Plug is $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

November 28: Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99, Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00, Echo Auto is $20 off – just $29.99, Echo (3rd gen) is $40 off – just $59.99, Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99, Echo Show is $80 off – just $149.99

Microsoft

Date: November 29

Discount: Save up to $500 on select Surface Book 2; Save up to $330 on Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundle; Save up to $300 on Surface Laptop 3; All-New Surface Go starting at $299; Save 50 percent off on Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition; Save up to $20 on select Xbox One controller; Save up to $200 on the Samsung Note10 and S10 phones

The post will be updated as more sales become available.

